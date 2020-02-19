Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Clap Back After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

Most of the Jersey Shore stars were without masks when celebrating Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's 38th birthday this past weekend
Jersey Shore Stars Poke Fun at Angelina Pivarnick Drama at Mike Sorrentino's Birthday Dinner

A group of cast members — minus Angelina Pivarnick — reunited in New Jersey over the weekend
Alyssa Milano Denies Blackface Accusations, Says She Was Parodying Jersey Shore’s Snooki

"I’ve never done, nor would I ever do blackface," said the actress, explaining that the look was part of a Jersey Shore parody for a 2009 Funny or Die sketch
MTV Renews Jersey Shore: Family Vacation After Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Exit

On last week's season finale, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi quit the show after drama at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding
Jersey Shore's Angelina Threatens to Expose 'Group Chat' After Snooki Quits Show over Drama

Angelina, Snooki and JWoww have been feuding on Twitter since Thursday night's finale
Jersey Shore Finale: Snooki Tearfully Quits Show After Disastrous Speech at Angelina's Wedding

"The fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks," the reality star said on Thursday night's season finale
Jersey Shore: JWoww Wants to 'Hide' After Awkward Interaction with Angelina's Psychic Grandma

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, the cast convenes at Angelina's wedding venue for the rehearsal dinner
Jersey Shore: Deena Vows to 'Never' Film with Angelina Again After Explosive Wedding Drama

In a sneak peek, Angelina tries to kick the MTV camera crew out of her wedding
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Talks Final Season of Jersey Shore, Says She's 'Not Done with TV'

Jersey Shore's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Recreates Her Iconic Jersey Shore Pouf Hairstyle in TikTok Video

Jersey Shore: JWoww 'Blindsided' After Watching Boyfriend Zack Touch Angelina 'Inappropriately'

Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick Goes Wedding Dress Shopping, Says 3rd Engagement Is a 'Miracle'

The reality star married Chris Larangeira last November

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'

TV // February 19, 2020
You Can Now Have Jersey Shore Stars Wish Your Crush (or Stage 5 Clinger!) Happy Valentine's Day

TV // February 13, 2020
13 Pairs of Celebrity Gal Pals You Wish You Could Invite to Your Galentine's Day Party

Celebrity // February 13, 2020
Jersey Shore: Guests Boo During Snooki, JWoww and Deena's Speech at Angelina's Wedding

TV // February 06, 2020
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Midseason Sneak Peek

TV // January 23, 2020
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Candidly Confesses to Peeing Herself While Riding a Peloton Bike: 'Giving Birth Problems'

Parents // January 16, 2020
Jersey Shore's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Start Fresh in New Home — See Their Hyper-Organized Pantry Makeover

Home // January 06, 2020
It Doesn't Get Cuter (or More Snuggly!) Than These Photos of Celebrity Families in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Parents // December 26, 2019
Your Favorite Celebrity Kids Meet Santa! Flip Through All the Must-See Photos from This Year

Parents // December 24, 2019
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She Was 'Forcing' Herself to Be 'Happy' Before Jersey Shore Retirement

TV // December 13, 2019
Jersey Shore Cast Was 'Surprised' by Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Retirement Announcement: Source

TV // December 06, 2019
People Now:  Breaking Down the Eyebrow-Raising Moment Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Front of the Trumps  - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // December 09, 2019
Snooki Announces She's Retiring from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: 'I Just Hate Being Away from the Kids ... It's Just Not My Life Anymore'

TV // December 06, 2019
Can You Believe It's Been 10 Years? Catching Up with the Cast of Jersey Shore, Then & Now

TV // December 03, 2019
Jersey Shore Is 10 Years Old! See the Cast Celebrate the Anniversary with an Epic Cake

TV // December 03, 2019
Birthday's Here! Jersey Shore Cast Sends Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sweet Messages on Her Big Day

TV // November 23, 2019
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

TV // November 20, 2019
Jersey Shore Cast Celebrates Angelina Pivarnick’s Bachelorette in New Orleans

TV // November 08, 2019
Jersey Shore Teases Mike Sorrentino's Release from Prison: 'The Situation Is Free, Baby'

TV // November 07, 2019
Jersey Shore: Watch Snooki, JWoww, Deena and Angelina Drunkenly Storm D.C. to 'Free Sitch'

TV // November 07, 2019
Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley on Her 'Heartbreaking' Divorce: 'It's More Than Exhausting'

TV // October 31, 2019
These Celebrity Kids Who Dressed Up as Their Parents for Halloween Are So Cute, It's Scary

Celebrity // November 01, 2019
Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Bridal Shower with Deena Cortese amid JWoww Feud

TV // October 28, 2019
Jersey Shore: Snooki Storms Out of the Shore House After Fight, Calls Angelina 'F---ing Fake'

TV // October 24, 2019
Jersey Shore's Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Release: 'We Love You'

TV // September 12, 2019
