Nicole Kidman Says Meeting Husband Keith Urban Is the 'Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me'
The Being the Ricardos star married the Grammy-winning country singer in 2006
Kristen Stewart Fangirls to Nicole Kidman About Moulin Rouge: 'I Was So Obsessed with That Movie'
"That was such a beautiful movie," Kristen Stewart said
Kristen Stewart 'Rehearsed for Weeks' with Nicole Kidman for Panic Room Before Kidman Had to Drop Out
Nicole Kidman was originally cast to play Kristen Stewart's mom in the 2002 thriller Panic Room, though the part ultimately went to Jodie Foster
On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
A look back at the good, the bad and the "oh no, did you cut those yourself?" 
SAG Nominees Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman 'Depended on Each Other' Making Being the Ricardos
"We worked very hard to earn those characters, because they are so iconic," Javier Bardem tells PEOPLE
Nicole Kidman Calls Out 'Sexist' Tom Cruise Question: 'I'm Not Sure Anyone Would Say That to a Man'
While promoting her new film Being the Ricardos, the Oscar winner called out a journalist for asking if she was comparing her character’s relationship to her own marriage to Tom Cruise
Nicole Kidman Wishes Daughter Faith a Happy 11th Birthday: 'You Are Loved Beyond Measure'
Nicole Kidman, who shares daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, 13, with husband Keith Urban, marked the special day with a celebratory tribute on Instagram
Nicole Kidman on Replacing Cate Blanchett in Lucille Ball Role: 'There's a Sacred Pact Among' Actors
Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Nicole Kidman Says She's Been 'Turned Down' in Hollywood Because of Age: 'At About 40, You're Done'
Aaron Sorkin Says Only Casting Gay Actors in Gay Roles Is 'Empty Gesture'
See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Announce She's Pregnant in Being the Ricardos Scene
Alexander Skarsgård Sets Out to Save His Viking Mom Nicole Kidman in The Northman Trailer
How Being the Ricardos' Costume Designer Transformed Nicole Kidman into Lucille Ball

Costume designer Susan Lyall did a deep dive into legendary actress Lucille Ball's past to style the new biopic

Nicole Kidman 'Can't Believe What a Coward I Am' in Hilarious Tonight Show Clip: WATCH
Why Nicole Kidman Won't Do a Broadway Musical: 'I Don't Think My Voice Is Strong Enough'
See the Being the Ricardos Cast Side-by-Side with Their Real-Life Counterparts
Nicole Kidman Calls Keith Urban a 'Fantastic Partner in Life' After Being the Ricardos Support
Nicole Kidman Reveals Sweet Gesture Husband Keith Urban Did During Pregnancy
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Tried to 'Sidestep' Playing Lucille Ball After Casting Backlash
From Nick and Priyanka to Kerry Washington, Here's How the Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2021
Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Feeling Incredibly Grateful' with Husband Keith Urban on Thanksgiving
Go Backstage at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Aaron Sorkin Says Lucille Ball's Daughter Gave Him Permission to Show Mom's Tough Side in New Movie
Nicole Kidman Studied Lucille Ball's Movements to Recreate I Love Lucy Scenes: 'It Was My Obsession'
Aaron Sorkin Defends Casting Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball: 'She's Not at All Lucy Ricardo'
Luke Bryan Goes Goofy, Carly Pearce Gets Floored and 8 Other Things You Missed on the 2021 CMA Awards
The CMA Awards 2021 Backstage Moments You Can't Miss
Nicole Kidman Sizzles Alongside Keith Urban in Abs-Baring Dress for Sexy Date Night at CMA Awards
Watch Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Dramatic New Trailer for Being the Ricardos
Nicole Kidman Wishes Husband Keith Urban the 'Happiest of Birthdays' with a Kiss: 'My Love'
10 Stars Who Have Opened Up About Living with a Stutter
See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos Trailer
Tom Cruise and Son Connor Attend Los Angeles Dodgers Game Together
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Pic Showing Off Septum Ring, Shag Haircut
Nicole Kidman Reveals Romantic Moment She Knew Keith Urban Was the One: 'I Was a Goner'
Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise: 'I Think I Offered It Up' to Media Scrutiny
Nicole Kidman Recalls Explaining Bruises to Her Kids After Big Little Lies Domestic Violence Scenes
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shows Off Her Latest Art: 'Ready for Spooky Season'
