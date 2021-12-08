Nicole Kidman Says Meeting Husband Keith Urban Is the 'Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me'
The Being the Ricardos star married the Grammy-winning country singer in 2006
Kristen Stewart Fangirls to Nicole Kidman About Moulin Rouge: 'I Was So Obsessed with That Movie'
"That was such a beautiful movie," Kristen Stewart said
Kristen Stewart 'Rehearsed for Weeks' with Nicole Kidman for Panic Room Before Kidman Had to Drop Out
Nicole Kidman was originally cast to play Kristen Stewart's mom in the 2002 thriller Panic Room, though the part ultimately went to Jodie Foster
On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
A look back at the good, the bad and the "oh no, did you cut those yourself?"
SAG Nominees Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman 'Depended on Each Other' Making Being the Ricardos
"We worked very hard to earn those characters, because they are so iconic," Javier Bardem tells PEOPLE
Nicole Kidman Calls Out 'Sexist' Tom Cruise Question: 'I'm Not Sure Anyone Would Say That to a Man'
While promoting her new film Being the Ricardos, the Oscar winner called out a journalist for asking if she was comparing her character’s relationship to her own marriage to Tom Cruise