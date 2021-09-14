Nicki Minaj

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Share
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Full Name
Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
Hometown
Most Recent
Watch Nicki Minaj Do a Hilarious Adele Impression: 'Think Black Lady in London'
Minaj's newest collaboration with Lil Baby to "Do We Have a Problem?" dropped on Friday
Read More
Nicki Minaj Says Her 1-Year-Old Son Made Her 'See More Good in the Universe': 'I'm So Blessed'
The rapper shares her baby boy, whom she nicknamed Papa Bear, with husband Kenneth Petty
Read More
Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dropped by Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim: 'Stay Tuned'
"The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing," Jennifer Hough's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, tells PEOPLE
Read More
Nicki Minaj Gifts
RHOP
Star Gizelle Bryant's Daughters Gucci Bags: 'You Have Made Their Year'
Nicki Minaj spoiled Gizelle Bryant's three daughters with their first-ever designer handbag
Read More
Elton John Hosts the 'Ultimate Zoom' Party with Collaborators Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and More
The Lockdown Sessions
, on which all participants were featured, was released on Oct. 22
Read More
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her 39th Birthday by Going Fully Nude on Instagram — See the Photo Shoot
"Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy," Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram Wednesday
Read More
Advertisement
More Nicki Minaj
RHOP
Reunion Part 4: Nicki Minaj Grills the Housewives — and Makes Candiace Dillard Sing for Her
Nicki Minaj guest hosted the fourth and final part of the
Real Housewives of Potomac
reunion
RHOP
Reunion Part 3: Nicki Minaj Makes Surprise Appearance to Guest Host — and She's Taking Sides
The fourth and final part of the
The Real Housewives of Potomac
season 6 reunion airs Nov. 28
Lil Nas X Says He Originally Wanted Drake and Nicki Minaj to Collaborate on
Montero
Songs
Sophia Grace and Rosie Dress Up as Themselves for Halloween 10 Years After Viral
Ellen
Appearance
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Alludes to Jesy Nelson, Nicki Minaj Drama: 'I Know My Character'
Jesy Nelson Says Her 'Intention Was Never to Offend People of Color' After Being Accused of 'Blackfishing'
Nicki Minaj Surprises
Real Housewives of Potomac
Cast During Reunion After Asking to Host
Nicki Minaj joined Andy Cohen after asking to host the
Real Housewives of Potomac
reunion in July
Related
SNL
Cast Members and Hosts Who Have Impersonated the Kardashian-Jenner Family
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim Speaks Out: 'I'm Tired of Being Afraid'
Emmys 2021: Cedric the Entertainer Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Controversial Vaccine Comments
White House 'Offered a Call' to Nicki Minaj to Answer Questions About Her COVID Vaccine Concerns
Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Denies Nicki Minaj's Claim that Vaccine Led to Swollen Testicles
All Nicki Minaj
Meghan McCain Calls Nicki Minaj's Vaccine Tweet 'Deeply Irresponsible' After Rapper Responds to Her
Politics
//
September 14, 2021
Doctor Debunks Claim COVID Vaccine Is Linked to Swollen Testicles After Nicki Minaj's Controversial Tweet
Health
//
September 13, 2021
Stars Who Aren't Going to the 2021 Met Gala and Why
Style
//
September 13, 2021
Doja Cat Channels 'Bad Bitch' Sandy in Must-Watch
Grease
Cover as She Talks Nicki Minaj 'Dream' Collab
Music
//
September 10, 2021
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
Music
//
September 10, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Reunite! The Music Queens Pose Together with Beaus Kenneth Petty and A$AP Rocky
Music
//
September 06, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued by His Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment, Intimidation
Music
//
August 16, 2021
Jessie J Responds to Nicki Minaj Over 'Bang Bang' Drama: 'It Really Isn't That Deep'
Music
//
August 07, 2021
Nicki Minaj Slams Jessie J's Claim She Asked to Join 'Bang Bang': 'Am I the Damn Song Monitor?'
Music
//
August 06, 2021
Nicki Minaj Says She Wants to Host
RHOP
's Season 6 Reunion — and Andy Cohen Approves!
TV
//
July 30, 2021
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Backlash Over the Name of His Rum Brand: 'We Hear You'
Food
//
June 23, 2021
Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Video of 8-Month-Old Son Trying to Walk: 'Am I Bothering You?'
Parents
//
May 30, 2021
Nicki Minaj Honors Late Father Robert Maraj on What Would've Been His Birthday: 'Miss U So Much'
Music
//
May 16, 2021
Nicki Minaj Re-Releases Monumental 2009 Mixtape
Beam Me Up Scotty
as She Reunites with Drake
Music
//
May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj Is 'Obsessing' Over
The Crown
— and Has Seen Every Episode 'at Least 5 Times'
Royals
//
May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Her Father's Death: 'I Find Myself Wanting to Call Him All the Time'
Music
//
May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj's Mother Files Lawsuit Against Man Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Rapper's Father
Music
//
March 20, 2021
Cardi B Aspires to Be Like Rihanna and JAY-Z: 'I Want to Be a Billion-Dollar Woman'
Music
//
March 18, 2021
Police Charge Man with Fleeing Scene of Nicki Minaj's Father's Fatal Hit-and-Run
Music
//
February 17, 2021
Inside Nicki Minaj's Tumultuous Relationship with Her Late Father Over the Years
Music
//
February 16, 2021
Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Maraj Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Long Island
Music
//
February 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj Shares New Photos of Her Son as She Thanks Newborn for 'Choosing Me To Be Your Mama'
Parents
//
January 02, 2021
Nicki Minaj Details Her Birth Story as She Admits Nursing Is 'Painful' — but Son Has 'No Problem'
Parents
//
December 31, 2020
Drew Sidora Claims Nicki Minaj Criticized Her Post-Baby Body When She Auditioned to Play the Rapper
TV
//
December 15, 2020
Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Voice Message Featuring 2-Month-Old Son: 'Say Hi to the Barbz'
Parents
//
November 29, 2020
Load More
Nicki Minaj
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.