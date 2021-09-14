Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj
Full Name
Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
Hometown

Most Recent

Watch Nicki Minaj Do a Hilarious Adele Impression: 'Think Black Lady in London'
Minaj's newest collaboration with Lil Baby to "Do We Have a Problem?" dropped on Friday
Nicki Minaj Says Her 1-Year-Old Son Made Her 'See More Good in the Universe': 'I'm So Blessed'
The rapper shares her baby boy, whom she nicknamed Papa Bear, with husband Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dropped by Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim: 'Stay Tuned'
"The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing," Jennifer Hough's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, tells PEOPLE
Nicki Minaj Gifts RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant's Daughters Gucci Bags: 'You Have Made Their Year'
Nicki Minaj spoiled Gizelle Bryant's three daughters with their first-ever designer handbag
Elton John Hosts the 'Ultimate Zoom' Party with Collaborators Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and More
The Lockdown Sessions, on which all participants were featured, was released on Oct. 22
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her 39th Birthday by Going Fully Nude on Instagram — See the Photo Shoot
"Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy," Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram Wednesday
RHOP Reunion Part 4: Nicki Minaj Grills the Housewives — and Makes Candiace Dillard Sing for Her 
Nicki Minaj guest hosted the fourth and final part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion 
RHOP Reunion Part 3: Nicki Minaj Makes Surprise Appearance to Guest Host — and She's Taking Sides
The fourth and final part of the The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion airs Nov. 28
Lil Nas X Says He Originally Wanted Drake and Nicki Minaj to Collaborate on Montero Songs
Sophia Grace and Rosie Dress Up as Themselves for Halloween 10 Years After Viral Ellen Appearance
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Alludes to Jesy Nelson, Nicki Minaj Drama: 'I Know My Character'
Jesy Nelson Says Her 'Intention Was Never to Offend People of Color' After Being Accused of 'Blackfishing'
Nicki Minaj Surprises Real Housewives of Potomac Cast During Reunion After Asking to Host

Nicki Minaj joined Andy Cohen after asking to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion in July

Meghan McCain Calls Nicki Minaj's Vaccine Tweet 'Deeply Irresponsible' After Rapper Responds to Her
Politics // September 14, 2021
Doctor Debunks Claim COVID Vaccine Is Linked to Swollen Testicles After Nicki Minaj's Controversial Tweet
Health // September 13, 2021
Stars Who Aren't Going to the 2021 Met Gala and Why
Style // September 13, 2021
Doja Cat Channels 'Bad Bitch' Sandy in Must-Watch Grease Cover as She Talks Nicki Minaj 'Dream' Collab
Music // September 10, 2021
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
Music // September 10, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Reunite! The Music Queens Pose Together with Beaus Kenneth Petty and A$AP Rocky
Music // September 06, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued by His Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment, Intimidation
Music // August 16, 2021
Jessie J Responds to Nicki Minaj Over 'Bang Bang' Drama: 'It Really Isn't That Deep'
Music // August 07, 2021
Nicki Minaj Slams Jessie J's Claim She Asked to Join 'Bang Bang': 'Am I the Damn Song Monitor?'
Music // August 06, 2021
Nicki Minaj Says She Wants to Host RHOP's Season 6 Reunion — and Andy Cohen Approves!
TV // July 30, 2021
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Backlash Over the Name of His Rum Brand: 'We Hear You'
Food // June 23, 2021
Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Video of 8-Month-Old Son Trying to Walk: 'Am I Bothering You?'
Parents // May 30, 2021
Nicki Minaj Honors Late Father Robert Maraj on What Would've Been His Birthday: 'Miss U So Much'
Music // May 16, 2021
Nicki Minaj Re-Releases Monumental 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty as She Reunites with Drake
Music // May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj Is 'Obsessing' Over The Crown — and Has Seen Every Episode 'at Least 5 Times'
Royals // May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Her Father's Death: 'I Find Myself Wanting to Call Him All the Time'
Music // May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj's Mother Files Lawsuit Against Man Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Rapper's Father
Music // March 20, 2021
Cardi B Aspires to Be Like Rihanna and JAY-Z: 'I Want to Be a Billion-Dollar Woman'
Music // March 18, 2021
Police Charge Man with Fleeing Scene of Nicki Minaj's Father's Fatal Hit-and-Run
Music // February 17, 2021
Inside Nicki Minaj's Tumultuous Relationship with Her Late Father Over the Years
Music // February 16, 2021
Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Maraj Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Long Island
Music // February 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj Shares New Photos of Her Son as She Thanks Newborn for 'Choosing Me To Be Your Mama'
Parents // January 02, 2021
Nicki Minaj Details Her Birth Story as She Admits Nursing Is 'Painful' — but Son Has 'No Problem'
Parents // December 31, 2020
Drew Sidora Claims Nicki Minaj Criticized Her Post-Baby Body When She Auditioned to Play the Rapper
TV // December 15, 2020
Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Voice Message Featuring 2-Month-Old Son: 'Say Hi to the Barbz'
Parents // November 29, 2020
