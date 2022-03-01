Nick Jonas

Jonas Brothers Announce Five-Night Las Vegas Residency: 'Best Way to Kick Off Summer'
Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will play at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June
Rosie O'Donnell Issues Public Apology to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After 'Awkward' Encounter
On TikTok, Rosie O'Donnell said she mistakenly referred to Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Deepak Chopra's daughter
Super Bowl 2022: What the Stars Ate on Game Day
Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Savannah Guthrie, and more celebrities share their Super Bowl snacks
Nick Jonas Talks Super Bowl Commercial and 'Dream' of Playing Halftime Show One Day: 'I Hope We Get to Do It!'
The Jonas Brothers singer stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones in a Super Bowl ad for Toyota's all-new Tundra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'Excited' to Be Parents, 'Wanted a Baby for Some Time': Source
The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15
​​Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spent 'Months Renovating' L.A. Home Ahead of Welcoming First Child 
"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pictures Prove They're Suckers For Each Other
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 and recently welcomed a baby girl. See the couple's cutest pictures together
Nick Jonas' Sweetest Love Songs About Priyanka Chopra
The Jonas Brothers singer has penned a handful of sweet songs about his wife — and now, mother to his daughter — over the years
All the Jonas Brothers Are Parents Now! Everything We Know About Their Kids
Jonas Baby! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Nick Jonas, Hilary Duff, and More Former Disney Channel Stars Who Are Now Parents
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on 'Vulnerable Feeling' Caused by Social Media: We Set 'Boundaries'
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting a Family with Nick Jonas: 'When It Happens, It Happens'

"They're a big part of our desire for the future," Priyanka Chopra said of having children with husband Nick Jonas

