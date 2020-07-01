Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's Son Elvis, 1, Has Been Watching Old Videos of Actor and 'Kissing the Phone'

"He kept going in and out, kissing the phone, kissing his dad," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on her Instagram Stories
Inside Nick Cordero's Love Story and Life as a Dad to Elvis, 1: 'He Lived for That Little Boy’

The Broadway actor died on Sunday after battling coronavirus since March
Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Nick Cordero died on Sunday at 41 after spending 95 days in the hospital fighting coronavirus complications
Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Photos She Found After Opening His Phone for the First Time Since Fatal Illness

Nick Cordero died on Sunday from coronavirus complications at the age of 41
Zach Braff Says Nick Cordero's Final Request to Him Was to 'Look Out' for His Wife and Child

"I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life," Zach Braff said
Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Page Raises Nearly $1 Million After His Death from COVID-19 at 41

The campaign was originally made to raise $400,000 for help with the medical bills and financial hardships brought about by the Broadway star's health battle
Amanda Kloots Shares Moving Nick Cordero Video Documenting Their Relationship ‘from Day 1’

"We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways," wrote Amanda Kloots, reflecting on her relationship with Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero's Wife Posts Moving Video About 'Family' After His Death: 'Smile Through the Tears'

Nick Cordero's Final Instagram Post Praised Wife Amanda Kloots: 'I Love You with All of My Heart'

People Now: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Zach Braff Remember Nick Cordero After Death at 41: 'What a Light' - Watch the Full Episode

Inside Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' Amazing Love Story as He Dies at 41: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Sara Bareilles and Waitress Cast 'Brokenhearted' After Costar Nick Cordero's Death

Nick Cordero's Best Friend Zach Braff Mourns His Death: 'I Have Honestly Never Known a Kinder Person'

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything," Zach Braff said

Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says She 'Cried All Day' as He Remains in ICU: 'I Broke Big Time'

Theater // July 01, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Asks for Prayers as She Describes His Recovery Setbacks as a 'Vicious Circle'

Theater // June 30, 2020
Nick Cordero 'Had a Better Week' and Appears to Be 'Doing Really Great Again,' His Wife Says

Theater // June 27, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He Has a 'New Infection' That Doctors Have 'Under Control'

Theater // June 25, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says He 'Was Able to Move His Jaw' During Hospital Visit: It's a 'Good Day'

Theater // June 23, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Was 'More Alert' During Hospital Visit on Father's Day

Theater // June 22, 2020
Nick Cordero’s Wife Visits Him in the Hospital and Gives Update on His Blood Pressure

Theater // June 19, 2020
Nick Cordero’s Son Starts Walking as the Actor Remains in the ICU Due to Coronavirus Complications

Theater // June 17, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up How They First Met After Admitting It's Been 'Really Tough' Lately

Theater // June 13, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says it 'Breaks My Heart' He Won't Be Able to Celebrate Son's 1st Birthday

Theater // June 10, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Had a 'Good Weekend': His Recovery Is Going in the 'Right Direction'

Theater // June 08, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Started Stem Cell Treatment as She Shares Sweet Story of Special Date Night

Theater // June 08, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Been 'Told to Say Goodbye' But Is Still Fighting as He Gets 'Slightly Better'

Theater // June 03, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Still 'Praying for a Miracle': 'Day 60 and I Miss Him More Than Ever'

Theater // June 01, 2020
Nick Cordero Recently Suffered from 'New Lung Infection' Says Wife: 'It's Been a Tough Week'

Theater // May 24, 2020
Nick Cordero Is Making 'Small Improvements,' Says Wife Amanda Kloots: 'He Is Fighting'

Theater // May 23, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Has Taken a 'Step Forward': 'It's Been Another Roller Coaster'

Theater // May 22, 2020
People Now: All the Details on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Guilty Plea in College Admissions Case - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // May 21, 2020
Nick Cordero Is Still Dealing with 'Lingering' Lung Infection, Says Wife: 'We're Not Giving Up'

Theater // May 16, 2020
Sylvester Stallone Sends Heartfelt Message to Nick Cordero: 'You Have the Eye of the Tiger'

Movies // May 14, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Their Last Family Photo Shoot Before His Hospitalization

Theater // April 17, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Updates on His Condition amid Coronavirus Health Crisis: 'We Need Him to Wake Up'

Theater // April 15, 2020
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Unconscious and in Intensive Care: 'My Sweet Husband Needs Your Prayers'

Theater // April 02, 2020
