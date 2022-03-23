Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is a TV host, actor, director, comedian and musician. He rose to fame in the late '90s at the age of 17 as a staff writer for the Nickelodeon comedy sketch series All That, becoming the youngest writer in TV history. Cannon went on to direct and star in Nickelodeon's The Nick Cannon Show in 2002, before launching the MTV improv series Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out in 2005. He served as host of America's Got Talent, The Masked Singer and the now-defunct daytime talk show Nick Cannon. He has also appeared on Real Husbands of Hollywood and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and transitioned successfully to film, making his big-screen debut in Drumline and starring in Love Don't Cost a Thing, Shall We Dance, Roll Bounce, Bobby and Chi-Raq. In 2007, he earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his performance in Bobby and became the first African-American awarded Breakthrough Actor of the Year at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nick Cannon
Full Name
Nicholas Scott Cannon
Hometown
San Diego, CA
instagram
nickcannon
twitter
NickCannon
Notable Projects
The Masked Singer
Born
10/08/1980
Age
41

FAQs

How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon has welcomed seven children and is expecting another child in 2022 with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (born April 30, 2011) with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon (born Feb. 21, 2017) and Powerful Queen (born in Dec. 2020) with model and former beauty pageant winner Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 14, 2021) with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also had another child, Zen (born June 23, 2021), with model Alyssa Scott who tragically died in 2021.

What happened to Nick Cannon’s son?

Cannon's son, Zen, died on Dec. 5, 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer at 2 months old. Zen was Cannon's youngest son and died at 5 months old. Cannon announced his son's death on his eponymous talk show.

Why is Nick Cannon not on ‘The Masked Singer?’

The multihyphenate was temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash on the singing competition series in early 2021 after he tested positive for COVID-19. As part of the show's requirements, Cannon had to quarantine during the first few weeks of season 5. He later returned to 'The Masked Singer' in April 2021 as not only host but as a Wildcard celebrity contestant.

Who is Nick Cannon dating?

The 'Drumline' star is expecting a baby boy with Bre Tiesi in 2022. Tiesi was previously married to NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel from 2018 to 2021, and Cannon was married for eight years to Carey.

