How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon has welcomed seven children and is expecting another child in 2022 with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (born April 30, 2011) with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon (born Feb. 21, 2017) and Powerful Queen (born in Dec. 2020) with model and former beauty pageant winner Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 14, 2021) with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also had another child, Zen (born June 23, 2021), with model Alyssa Scott who tragically died in 2021.

What happened to Nick Cannon’s son?

Cannon's son, Zen, died on Dec. 5, 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer at 2 months old. Zen was Cannon's youngest son and died at 5 months old. Cannon announced his son's death on his eponymous talk show.

Why is Nick Cannon not on ‘The Masked Singer?’

The multihyphenate was temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash on the singing competition series in early 2021 after he tested positive for COVID-19. As part of the show's requirements, Cannon had to quarantine during the first few weeks of season 5. He later returned to 'The Masked Singer' in April 2021 as not only host but as a Wildcard celebrity contestant.

Who is Nick Cannon dating?