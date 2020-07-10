News

Naya Rivera and Son Seen in Security Footage at Lake Piru Boat Launch Before Her Disappearance

CCTV footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening shows the 33-year-old actress and her 4-year-old son arriving and launching from the Lake Piru dock
Robert Fuller's Death Ruled a Suicide After Month-Long Investigation

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, on June 10
Farrelly Brothers Say Their Friend Who Has Been in Their Films Was Run Over After Asking Man to Wear a Mask

The Farrelly Brothers, the directing duo behind Green Book, revealed a close friend of theirs had been run over by a man after asking where his mask was amid the COVID-19 pandemic
RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Kicks Sonja Morgan Out of Cabaret When She Asks for Pay: 'You B----!'

"I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my show," Luann de Lesseps said
Rapper Action Bronson Shares Workout Video, Revealing He Has Lost 80 Lbs. in Quarantine

The F— That's Delicious host shared on Instagram that he is "down 80 pounds from a whopping 363 and still going strong"
Naya Rivera’s Son, 4, Said She Didn't Get Back in Boat While They Were Swimming in Lake: Authorities

Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru, where her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone and sleeping onboard a boat
Colby Cave's Wife Emily Opens Up About Hockey Player's 'Traumatic' Sudden Death at 25

"Within 14 hours of Colb first saying he had a headache, I was told my 25-year-old husband was on life support," Emily Cave recalled of the night the athlete fell ill
Nick Cordero's Son Elvis, 1, Has Been Watching Old Videos of Actor and 'Kissing the Phone'

"He kept going in and out, kissing the phone, kissing his dad," Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on her Instagram Stories
Naya Rivera: Police Say They 'Don't Know' If They Will Find Her Body — It's 'a Complicated Search'

Longtime Alabama Mayor Dies of Coronavirus as Cases Surge in State

Ryan Seacrest Reveals His Dog Georgia Was a Gift from American Idol Creator Simon Fuller

Florence Pugh Says Scrutiny Over Relationship with Zach Braff Made Her 'Feel Like S—'

Seoul's Mayor Found Dead Hours After He Went Missing

Park Won-soon's disappearance and death comes after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him on Wednesday

Rudy Giuliani Says He Called NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen

Crime // 6 hours ago
Kyle Richards Responds to Jill Zarin's Comments About Her Marriage with Mauricio Umansky

TV // 6 hours ago
Cases of ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ Have Increased During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Study Finds

Health // 6 hours ago
Lisa Vanderpump's Famed Restaurant Villa Blanca Reportedly Closes for Good

Food // 7 hours ago
Kyle Richards Says Her Family Was 'Devastated' When Niece Paris Hilton's Sex Tape Leaked in 2004

TV // 7 hours ago
Amy Kennedy, Wife of Patrick Kennedy, Wins New Jersey Congressional Democratic Primary

Politics // 7 hours ago
Cameron Diaz Launched a New Wine Brand — and She Used a Baby-Naming Site to Name It!

Food // 7 hours ago
Melania Trump Statue Burned in Her Hometown in Slovenia: 'I Want to Know Why,' Artist Says

Politics // 6 hours ago
Tech CEO Apologizes for 'Appalling' Racist Tirade Toward Asian-American Family: ‘I Lost Control’

Human Interest // 7 hours ago
Coronavirus Could Lead to Brain Damage in Infected Patients, Study Says

Health // 7 hours ago
Kansas Man Sentenced for Pushing Girlfriend to Death Off Balcony of Cruise Ship Bound for Bahamas

Crime // 8 hours ago
Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald Want You to Film Your Life For a New Crowd-Sourced Documentary

Movies // 8 hours ago
Naya Rivera’s Loved Ones Are ‘in Disbelief’ over Disappearance: ‘Her Son Comes First,’ Source Says

TV // 8 hours ago
Brittany Snow on Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Wedding Day: 'We Made It All Work'

Movies // 8 hours ago
Vancouver Aquarium Rescues 'Orphaned' Otter Pup, Found 'Hypothermic and Hypoglycemic'

Pets // 4 hours ago
Charlize Theron Says New Netflix Movie Made Her Realize ‘What Makes Life Matter Is Death’

Movies // 8 hours ago
Hundreds of Elephants Have Died in Botswana — and Officials Don't Know Why

Pets // 8 hours ago
Kanye West 'Struggling' with Bipolar Disorder and Wife Kim Is 'Concerned' as He Says He Wants to Be President: Source

Music // 7 hours ago
Florida Komodo Dragon Undergoes Surgery After Eating Water Bottle Dropped in Zoo Enclosure

Pets // 9 hours ago
James Charles Finally Addresses YouTube Beauty Influencer Drama: 'I'm Just Staying Out of It'

Style // 9 hours ago
Patricia Heaton Opens Up About Starting Fresh and 'Making Way for New Things' After TV Show Cancellation

TV // 8 hours ago
19-Year-Old Dancer Auditioned for AGT to Advocate for Body Positivity: 'I Want to Help'

Health // 7 hours ago
Fashion Retailer Shein Pulls 'Swastika Pendant Necklace' from Site Following Social Media Backlash

Style // 6 hours ago
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is a Dad! Modern Family Star Welcomes First Child, Beckett Mercer, with Husband Justin Mikita

Parents // 9 hours ago
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Moved to Tears on Emotional Video Call

Royals // 6 hours ago
