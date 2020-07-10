Naya Rivera and Son Seen in Security Footage at Lake Piru Boat Launch Before Her Disappearance
CCTV footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening shows the 33-year-old actress and her 4-year-old son arriving and launching from the Lake Piru dock
Robert Fuller's Death Ruled a Suicide After Month-Long Investigation
Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, on June 10
Farrelly Brothers Say Their Friend Who Has Been in Their Films Was Run Over After Asking Man to Wear a Mask
The Farrelly Brothers, the directing duo behind Green Book, revealed a close friend of theirs had been run over by a man after asking where his mask was amid the COVID-19 pandemic
RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Kicks Sonja Morgan Out of Cabaret When She Asks for Pay: 'You B----!'
"I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my show," Luann de Lesseps said
Rapper Action Bronson Shares Workout Video, Revealing He Has Lost 80 Lbs. in Quarantine
The F— That's Delicious host shared on Instagram that he is "down 80 pounds from a whopping 363 and still going strong"
Naya Rivera’s Son, 4, Said She Didn't Get Back in Boat While They Were Swimming in Lake: Authorities
Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru, where her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone and sleeping onboard a boat