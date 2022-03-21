- Full Name
- Linnethia Monique Johnson
- Hometown
- Queens, NY
- neneleakes
- NeNeLeakes
- Notable Projects
- Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Born
- 12/13/1967
- Age
- 54
FAQs
- What is Nene Leakes doing now?
NeNe Leakes is set to join the cast of BET's 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' revival in summer 2022. She is also the owner of The Linnethia Lounge, which opened in May 2021 in Duluth, Georgia, and Leakes held a commemoration night for her late husband Gregg Leakes in September 2021.
- When did Nene Leakes’ husband die?
The 'RHOA' alum's husband, Gregg, died on Sept. 1, 2021, in their Atlanta home after his four-year battle with colon cancer. The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013 before his death in 2021.
- Who is Nene Leakes dating?
NeNe Leakes is dating fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. The two met through mutual friend Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Cynthia Bailey, and were spotted holding hands in Miami Beach in December 2021. He also appeared in photos from her 54th birthday celebration on Dec. 15 and a dinner date the night before Christmas Eve that Leakes posted to Instagram.