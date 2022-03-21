NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes is a TV personality, actress, businesswoman, author and philanthropist. She rose to prominence in 2008 as a cast member of Bravo's reality TV series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice 4 in 2011 and Dancing with the Stars in 2018. Leakes regularly appeared on the musical drama series Glee from 2012 to 2015 and NBC's The New Normal in 2012. She also co-hosted E!'s Fashion Police in 2013, competed on several TV game shows and performed in the Broadway productions Chicago and Cinderella. She founded the non-profit Twisted Hearts Foundation and published her memoir, Never Make the Same Mistake Twice, in 2009.
NeNe Leakes
Full Name
Linnethia Monique Johnson
Hometown
Queens, NY
instagram
neneleakes
twitter
NeNeLeakes
Notable Projects
Real Housewives of Atlanta
Born
12/13/1967
Age
54

FAQs

What is Nene Leakes doing now?

NeNe Leakes is set to join the cast of BET's 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' revival in summer 2022. She is also the owner of The Linnethia Lounge, which opened in May 2021 in Duluth, Georgia, and Leakes held a commemoration night for her late husband Gregg Leakes in September 2021.

When did Nene Leakes’ husband die?

The 'RHOA' alum's husband, Gregg, died on Sept. 1, 2021, in their Atlanta home after his four-year battle with colon cancer. The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013 before his death in 2021.

Who is Nene Leakes dating?

NeNe Leakes is dating fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. The two met through mutual friend Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Cynthia Bailey, and were spotted holding hands in Miami Beach in December 2021. He also appeared in photos from her 54th birthday celebration on Dec. 15 and a dinner date the night before Christmas Eve that Leakes posted to Instagram.

Most Recent

Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars born on the exact same day are perfectly aligned
NeNe Leakes 'Absolutely Open' to Marriage Again After Losing Husband Gregg to Cancer: Source
NeNe Leakes confirmed her relationship with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh in December after husband Gregg died in September
NeNe Leakes Shares Sweet Photos with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: 'The Way You Love on Me'
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been dating Sioh since December
NeNe Leakes Enjoys Relaxing Beach Getaway with Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh
"She's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," a source told PEOPLE of NeNe Leakes and her boyfriend
Everything to Know About NeNe Leakes' New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Who Makes Her 'Very Happy'
"Nyonisela treats her like a queen,” a source previously told PEOPLE of NeNe Leakes’ new beau
NeNe Leakes Shares Date Night Pics with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: 'Almost Christmas Eve!'
The RHOA star started dating a new man three months after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer
Advertisement

More NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Is 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: He 'Treats Her Like a Queen,' Source Says
"She can't stop smiling around Nyonisela," a source tells PEOPLE of NeNe Leakes and her new boyfriend, after her late husband Gregg died of colon cancer in September
RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes Spotted Holding Hands with New Man Months After Husband Gregg's Death
NeNe Leakes was pictured leaving a Miami Beach restaurant with Nyonisela Sioh on Saturday
Chicago: the Musical Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway! See All the Stars Cast Throughout Its Run
NeNe Leakes Reveals That She Would 'Be Happy' To Return to RHOA & Address 'Unfinished Business'
Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Missed NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg's Funeral: I Felt 'So Bad'
RHOA: NeNe Leakes Allegedly 'Tried to Choke' Kim Zolciak-Biermann During Off-Camera Altercation
NeNe Leakes Responds to 'Gentlemen' Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg's Death

"I love reading the messages," the RHOA alum said, adding that "they are inspiring to say the least"

All NeNe Leakes

Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
Movies // March 21, 2022
NeNe Leakes 'Absolutely Open' to Marriage Again After Losing Husband Gregg to Cancer: Source
TV // January 18, 2022
NeNe Leakes Shares Sweet Photos with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: 'The Way You Love on Me'
TV // January 18, 2022
NeNe Leakes Enjoys Relaxing Beach Getaway with Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh
TV // December 28, 2021
Everything to Know About NeNe Leakes' New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Who Makes Her 'Very Happy'
TV // December 27, 2021
NeNe Leakes Shares Date Night Pics with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: 'Almost Christmas Eve!'
TV // December 24, 2021
NeNe Leakes Is 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: He 'Treats Her Like a Queen,' Source Says
TV // December 20, 2021
RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes Spotted Holding Hands with New Man Months After Husband Gregg's Death
TV // December 20, 2021
Chicago: the Musical Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway! See All the Stars Cast Throughout Its Run
Theater // November 12, 2021
NeNe Leakes Reveals That She Would 'Be Happy' To Return to RHOA & Address 'Unfinished Business'
TV // November 04, 2021
Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Missed NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg's Funeral: I Felt 'So Bad'
TV // October 28, 2021
RHOA: NeNe Leakes Allegedly 'Tried to Choke' Kim Zolciak-Biermann During Off-Camera Altercation
TV // October 19, 2021
NeNe Leakes Responds to 'Gentlemen' Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg's Death
TV // October 07, 2021
NeNe Leakes Finds Buyer for $3.5 Million Georgia Mansion 4 Months After Husband Gregg's Death
Real Estate // December 29, 2021
NeNe Leakes Shares a Few of Late Husband Gregg's Last Words Before Taking His Final Breath
TV // September 29, 2021
NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Adjusting to Her 'New Normal' Following Husband Gregg's Death
TV // September 17, 2021
NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life for Late Husband Gregg: 'I Will Continue To Be Strong'
TV // September 08, 2021
NeNe Leakes Remembers Late Husband Gregg 1 Week After His Death from Colon Cancer
TV // September 06, 2021
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg 1 Day After His Death with Sweet Video of Couple Dancing
TV // September 02, 2021
Andy Cohen, RHOA Stars Send Love to NeNe Leakes After Her Husband Gregg Dies of Colon Cancer
TV // September 01, 2021
NeNe and Gregg Leakes' Sweetest Photos
TV // September 01, 2021
NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Dead from Colon Cancer at 66
TV // September 01, 2021
NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is 'Transitioning to the Other Side' amid Return of Cancer
Health // August 30, 2021
NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is Back Home After 6 Week Hospitalization for Cancer Treatment
Health // July 29, 2021
NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes' Cancer Has Returned: 'It's Difficult'
Health // June 28, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com