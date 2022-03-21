What is Nene Leakes doing now?

NeNe Leakes is set to join the cast of BET's 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' revival in summer 2022. She is also the owner of The Linnethia Lounge, which opened in May 2021 in Duluth, Georgia, and Leakes held a commemoration night for her late husband Gregg Leakes in September 2021.

When did Nene Leakes’ husband die?

The 'RHOA' alum's husband, Gregg, died on Sept. 1, 2021, in their Atlanta home after his four-year battle with colon cancer. The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013 before his death in 2021.

Who is Nene Leakes dating?