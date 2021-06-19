Naya Rivera
- Full Name
- Naya Marie Rivera
- Hometown
- Valencia, California
- nayarivera
- Notable Projects
- Glee
- Born
- 01/12/1987
- Died
- 07/08/2020 (Age: 33)
FAQs
- How did Naya Rivera die?
Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, in 2020 during a boat excursion with her son Josey.
- What nationality is Naya Rivera?
Naya Rivera was born in Valencia, California. She told MTV's 'This is How I Made it' in 2012 that she is "half Puerto Rican, a quarter German and a quarter black."