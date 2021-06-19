Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera was an American actress and singer. She was best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee (2009-2015). Rivera also appeared in At the Devil's Door (2014) and on The Bernie Mac Show (2002-2006), Devious Maids (2015) and Step Up: High Water (2018-2019). She released her single, "Sorry," in 2013 with then-boyfriend Big Sean and her EP, My Heart, in 2019.
Naya Rivera
Full Name
Naya Marie Rivera
Hometown
Valencia, California
twitter
nayarivera
instagram
nayarivera
Notable Projects
Glee
Born
01/12/1987
Died
07/08/2020 (Age: 33)

FAQs

How did Naya Rivera die?

Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, in 2020 during a boat excursion with her son Josey.

What nationality is Naya Rivera?

Naya Rivera was born in Valencia, California. She told MTV's 'This is How I Made it' in 2012 that she is "half Puerto Rican, a quarter German and a quarter black."

Most Recent

Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera in Emotional Mother's Day Post: 'Hug Your Mommas and Grandmas'
Ryan Dorsey shares six-year-old son Josey with the late actress, who died in July 2020
Dianna Agron Remembers 'Unique' Friendship with Late Glee Costar Naya Rivera: 'Lucky to Know Her'
"Any strength that I had, she had ten times more of it," Dianna Agron said of late friend Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Nearly 2 Years After Glee Star's 'Tragic' Drowning
Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey filed the lawsuit on behalf of their son Josey in November 2020, arguing that the actress' death was preventable
Ryan Dorsey Details Emotional Visit to Naya Rivera's Grave on Her 35th Birthday: 'Forever Sad'
Ryan Dorsey was married to Naya Rivera from 2014 to 2018
Naya Rivera's Glee Costars Share Tributes on What Would've Been Her 35th Birthday: 'Miss You'
Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and more Glee stars honored Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020
Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her 35th Birthday: 'She'd Be So Proud' of Son Josey
"At least once a day I find myself shaking my head, like it's still unbelievable, so surreal that she's gone," Ryan Dorsey tells PEOPLE in a statement on what would've been Naya Rivera's 35th birthday
Advertisement

More Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla on How She Got Out of a 'Dark Place' After the Glee Star's Death
Glee actress Naya Rivera died in July 2020 as a result of a drowning accident 
Lea Michele Teases Upcoming Lullaby Album with 'Songbird' Snippet — and Recruits Son Ever to Help!
Lea Michele sang a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song, which fans also noted was sung by her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera in a popular episode of the show
Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Son Josey's 6th Birthday: 'Sweet, Smart, Spectacular Boy'
Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starts Kindergarten: 'A Roller Coaster to Remember,' Says Dad Ryan Dorsey
Watch Naya Rivera's Son Josey, 5, Sing Michael Jackson Song in Sweet Video from Dad Ryan Dorsey
Naya Rivera Honored by Ex Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey on Anniversary of Her Funeral: 'We Keep Going'
Glee's Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, and More Reunite After Anniversary of Naya Rivera's Death

"Missed this crew so much!!!" Glee alum Chord Overstreet wrote alongside one photo from the big reunion

All Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera's Son Josey, 5½, Graduates Pre-K, Dad Ryan Dorsey Says He's a 'Proud Papa'
Parents // June 19, 2021
Tahj Mowry Remembers Ex Naya Rivera Nearly 1 Year After Her Death: 'She Was My First Everything'
TV // June 16, 2021
Naya Rivera's Dad Says Her Son Josey, 5½, Has Conversations About Her: He Is a 'Really Strong Kid'
TV // June 16, 2021
Ryan Dorsey Remembers Naya Rivera on First Mother's Day Since Her Tragic Death
Parents // May 09, 2021
Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey, 5, Enjoy the Great Outdoors in New Family Photos: 'Happy Earth Day'
Parents // April 23, 2021
Naya Rivera Voices Catwoman in Her Last Film Role for Batman: The Long Halloween Trailer
Movies // April 08, 2021
Glee Cast Remembers Naya Rivera with Tribute at the GLAAD Awards: 'Her Best Role Was Her Being a Mom'
TV // April 08, 2021
Naya Rivera Will Posthumously Voice Catwoman in Animated Batman: The Long Halloween DC Movie
Movies // April 02, 2021
Glee Cast Will Reunite at Upcoming GLAAD Awards to Honor Late Cast Member Naya Rivera's Character
TV // March 24, 2021
Naya Rivera Fans Upset She Wasn't Included as Part of 2021 Grammys In Memoriam Telecast
TV // March 15, 2021
Naya Rivera's Dad Slams Ryan Murphy, Claiming Director Didn't Live Up to Promises Made After Her Death
TV // March 10, 2021
Christina Milian Cast in Naya Rivera's Role in Step Up Series: 'I Have Massive Shoes to Fill'
TV // February 08, 2021
Ryan Dorsey 'Couldn't Be Any Prouder' of Son Josey: 'He's Endured More Than Anyone Should at 5'
Parents // January 22, 2021
Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute to the Late Actress on Her 34th Birthday: 'Rest Easy'
TV // January 12, 2021
Glee's Heather Morris, Amber Riley and More Remember Naya Rivera on Her 34th Birthday
TV // January 12, 2021
The Last L.A. Home Naya Rivera Shared with Son Josey Before Her Death Has Found a Buyer
Home // January 22, 2021
How Naya Rivera's Mom is Paying Tribute to the Glee Star During Christmas: 'Wish You Were Here'
TV // December 24, 2020
Demi Lovato Says 'Miss You' to Naya Rivera as She Pays Tribute to Their Glee Scene
TV // December 14, 2020
Ryan Dorsey to Appear on Station 19 as Guest Star 5 Months After Ex Naya Rivera's Death
TV // December 09, 2020
How Ryan Dorsey Is Keeping Naya Rivera's Memory Alive During the Holidays for Son Josey, 5
TV // December 07, 2020
Ryan Dorsey Shares Touching Photo of Son Josey, 5, Helping Him Decorate Their Christmas Tree
Parents // December 06, 2020
Glee Cast Launches Holiday Fundraiser in Honor of Late Friend Naya Rivera
TV // December 04, 2020
Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Their Son Josey
TV // November 18, 2020
Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Photo of Son Josey, 5, Studying Math: 'Learning How to Count Votes'
Parents // November 05, 2020
Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson
Parents // October 30, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com