Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Natasha Lyonne Reunites with Ex Fred Armisen and Pal Maya Rudolph During SNL Opening Monologue
SNL
Opening Monologue
"We're the only couple who had a sex tape nobody wanted to buy," Natasha Lyonne joked of ex Fred Armisen as she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the season 47 finale
Saturday Night Live
hosting debut on the season 47 finale
Read More
Natasha Lyonne Recalls When Marlon Brando 'Held My Boob' in
Scary Movie 2
: 'Showbiz Was A-Okay'
"I don't know what he was thinking, really," Natasha Lyonne joked of Marlon Brando's decision to appear in 2001's
Scary Movie 2
, before he ultimately dropped out due to health reasons
Read More
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mandy Moore, Marlee Matlin and More Star in Romantic Rodarte Campaign
The star-studded campaign cast transformed into dreamy ballerinas for the release of Rodarte's whimsical fall/winter 2022 collection
Read More
Natasha Lyonne Says She's Entered Her 'Divorced Dad Era' After Split from Fred Armisen
In an interview published Wednesday, Natasha Lyonne spoke about life after her breakup and the new second season of Russian Doll
Russian Doll
Read More
Natasha Lyonne Confirms Split from Fred Armisen: 'We're Still Talking All the Time'
"I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool," Natasha Lyonne said of her split from Fred Armisen
Read More
Natasha Lyonne Visits 1980s N.Y.C. in First Trailer for
Russian Doll
Season 2: 'I Broke Time'
"What is this? Some kind of '80s flash mob?" Natasha Lyonne's Nadia asks in the first trailer for season 2 of Netflix's Russian Doll, which takes the character back in time
Russian Doll
, which takes the character back in time
Read More
More Natasha Lyonne
Russian Doll
Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix — Watch the Teaser
"This season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations," said Netflix
Linda Manz,
Days of Heaven
&
Out of the Blue
Actress, Dies at 58 After Battle with Lung Cancer
Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny and more paid tribute to the actress, whom family described as a "loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma"
TikTok's President Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special
Why All 5 Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series Nominees Should Win the Golden Globe
Twitter Wants You to Pay Attention to Natasha Lyonne's Emmys Clap: 'I Will Think About Nothing Else for a Week'
If We Had Our Way, All 6 Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Would Win the Emmy This Year: Here's Why
Natasha Lyonne Is 'In Awe' of
Russian Doll
's 13 Emmy Nominations: 'It Feels Very Encouraging'
Lyonne herself is nominated in both Lead Actress in a Comedy and Writing for a Comedy categories
Natasha Lyonne Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down
American Pie
— and It Wasn't Due to the Sex
American Pie
: See the Cast of the Classic Teen Comedy Then and Now
Natasha Lyonne's Hit Netflix Show
Russian Doll
Renewed for Season 2
OITNB
Season 6 Trailer Shows the Women Adjusting to Life in Maximum Security Prison
Natasha Lyonne Clarifies the Story Behind the Netflix Orgy That Almost Happened!
All Natasha Lyonne
People Now
: John Cena Says He Wants to Marry Ex Nikki Bella After Calling Off Wedding — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
May 14, 2018
These Members of the
Orange Is the New Black
Cast Might Be the Last to Know What 'Netflix and Chill' Means
TV
//
December 01, 2020
VIDEO: Find Out Which Charity Helped Fred Armisen Get Taylor Kitsch, Miles Teller, Natasha Lyonne and More in a Room
TV
//
September 09, 2015
Are Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen Dating?
Awards
//
August 26, 2014
Uzo Aduba on Creative Arts Emmy Win: 'I Feel So Full'
TV
//
August 17, 2014
Natasha Lyonne Having the Last Laugh
Archive
//
August 11, 2014
OITNB
's Natasha Lyonne Talks Emmys Jitters and Season 3 Spoilers: 'So Much Bloodshed'
TV
//
July 31, 2014
Courtney Love Says She Deserves 'a Second Chance'
Celebrity
//
November 03, 2013
Rufus Wainwright Weds Jorn Weisbrodt
Celebrity
//
August 24, 2012
Natasha Lyonne Talks About Her Decision to Live
Celebrity
//
January 07, 2008
American Pie'
s Natasha Lyonne a Free Woman
Celebrity
//
December 15, 2006
'American Pie' Actress Cops Plea
Celebrity
//
June 25, 2002
'American Pie' Actress' DUI Arrest
Celebrity
//
August 29, 2001
