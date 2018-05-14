Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Natasha Lyonne Reunites with Ex Fred Armisen and Pal Maya Rudolph During SNL Opening Monologue
"We're the only couple who had a sex tape nobody wanted to buy," Natasha Lyonne joked of ex Fred Armisen as she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the season 47 finale
Natasha Lyonne Recalls When Marlon Brando 'Held My Boob' in Scary Movie 2: 'Showbiz Was A-Okay'
"I don't know what he was thinking, really," Natasha Lyonne joked of Marlon Brando's decision to appear in 2001's Scary Movie 2, before he ultimately dropped out due to health reasons
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mandy Moore, Marlee Matlin and More Star in Romantic Rodarte Campaign
The star-studded campaign cast transformed into dreamy ballerinas for the release of Rodarte's whimsical fall/winter 2022 collection
Natasha Lyonne Says She's Entered Her 'Divorced Dad Era' After Split from Fred Armisen
In an interview published Wednesday, Natasha Lyonne spoke about life after her breakup and the new second season of Russian Doll
Natasha Lyonne Confirms Split from Fred Armisen: 'We're Still Talking All the Time'
"I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool," Natasha Lyonne said of her split from Fred Armisen
Natasha Lyonne Visits 1980s N.Y.C. in First Trailer for Russian Doll Season 2: 'I Broke Time'
"What is this? Some kind of '80s flash mob?" Natasha Lyonne's Nadia asks in the first trailer for season 2 of Netflix's Russian Doll, which takes the character back in time
Advertisement

More Natasha Lyonne

Russian Doll Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix — Watch the Teaser
"This season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations," said Netflix
Linda Manz, Days of Heaven & Out of the Blue Actress, Dies at 58 After Battle with Lung Cancer
Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny and more paid tribute to the actress, whom family described as a "loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma"
TikTok's President Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special
Why All 5 Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series Nominees Should Win the Golden Globe
Twitter Wants You to Pay Attention to Natasha Lyonne's Emmys Clap: 'I Will Think About Nothing Else for a Week'
If We Had Our Way, All 6 Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Would Win the Emmy This Year: Here's Why
Natasha Lyonne Is 'In Awe' of Russian Doll's 13 Emmy Nominations: 'It Feels Very Encouraging'

Lyonne herself is nominated in both Lead Actress in a Comedy and Writing for a Comedy categories

All Natasha Lyonne

People Now: John Cena Says He Wants to Marry Ex Nikki Bella After Calling Off Wedding — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 14, 2018
These Members of the Orange Is the New Black Cast Might Be the Last to Know What 'Netflix and Chill' Means
TV // December 01, 2020
VIDEO: Find Out Which Charity Helped Fred Armisen Get Taylor Kitsch, Miles Teller, Natasha Lyonne and More in a Room
TV // September 09, 2015
Are Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen Dating?
Awards // August 26, 2014
Uzo Aduba on Creative Arts Emmy Win: 'I Feel So Full'
TV // August 17, 2014
Natasha Lyonne Having the Last Laugh
Archive // August 11, 2014
OITNB's Natasha Lyonne Talks Emmys Jitters and Season 3 Spoilers: 'So Much Bloodshed'
TV // July 31, 2014
Courtney Love Says She Deserves 'a Second Chance'
Celebrity // November 03, 2013
Rufus Wainwright Weds Jorn Weisbrodt
Celebrity // August 24, 2012
Natasha Lyonne Talks About Her Decision to Live
Celebrity // January 07, 2008
American Pie's Natasha Lyonne a Free Woman
Celebrity // December 15, 2006
'American Pie' Actress Cops Plea
Celebrity // June 25, 2002
'American Pie' Actress' DUI Arrest
Celebrity // August 29, 2001
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com