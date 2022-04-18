Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Everything to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder
Here's everything to know about Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, including the cast, plot details, and release date
See Natalie Portman as Female Thor in Thrilling First Love and Thunder Trailer
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters July 8
First Look at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Teased as Her Marvel Action Figure Hits Stores
Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor action figure is being released alongside figures for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Taika Waititi)
Lego and Hasbro Unveil Marvel Toy Sets for Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder
The latest installment in the Marvel franchise is set for release on July 8
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Reunite on Thor 4 Set in Los Angeles
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth were photographed filming a scene on a Los Angeles street for Thor: Love and Thunder
May the 4th Be with You! Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman and More Post Tributes for Star Wars Day
Occurring every May 4, Star Wars Day this year also sees the premiere of the franchise's newest installment, The Bad Batch, on Disney+
Advertisement

More Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Surprise DMed Abby Wambach to Offer Shares in Female Majority-Owned Women's Soccer Team
"Before she finished the sentence, I was like, 'Yes, I'm a part of it. Don't take it back, Natalie Portman," Wambach recalled on the podcast The Artist and the Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak
Natalie Portman Takes Break from Thor 4 for Romantic Getaway with Husband: 'Favorite Person to Explore' With
Natalie Portman shared a photo of herself and her husband while exploring the Blue Mountains of Australia
Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi and More Share Moving Female Empowerment Message in Dior Campaign
Natalie Portman Says Closer Director Mike Nichols Was Her 'Only Older' Male Mentor Who Wasn't 'Creepy'
Natalie Portman Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor After Erroneous Tabloid Speculation: 'Do Better'
Natalie Portman Says Being 'Sexualized as a Child' Made Her 'Afraid': 'You Don't Feel Safe'
Natalie Portman Reacts to Chris Hemsworth's Intense Workouts, Talks Filming Thor 4

Natalie Portman will take over Thor from Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

All Natalie Portman

Everything to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies // April 18, 2022
See Natalie Portman as Female Thor in Thrilling First Love and Thunder Trailer
Movies // April 18, 2022
First Look at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Teased as Her Marvel Action Figure Hits Stores
Movies // February 22, 2022
Lego and Hasbro Unveil Marvel Toy Sets for Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies // February 21, 2022
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Reunite on Thor 4 Set in Los Angeles
Movies // November 02, 2021
May the 4th Be with You! Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman and More Post Tributes for Star Wars Day
Movies // May 04, 2021
Natalie Portman Surprise DMed Abby Wambach to Offer Shares in Female Majority-Owned Women's Soccer Team
Sports // March 30, 2021
Natalie Portman Takes Break from Thor 4 for Romantic Getaway with Husband: 'Favorite Person to Explore' With
Movies // March 18, 2021
Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi and More Share Moving Female Empowerment Message in Dior Campaign
Style // March 08, 2021
Natalie Portman Says Closer Director Mike Nichols Was Her 'Only Older' Male Mentor Who Wasn't 'Creepy'
Movies // February 09, 2021
Natalie Portman Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor After Erroneous Tabloid Speculation: 'Do Better'
Parents // February 06, 2021
Natalie Portman Says Being 'Sexualized as a Child' Made Her 'Afraid': 'You Don't Feel Safe'
Movies // December 09, 2020
Natalie Portman Reacts to Chris Hemsworth's Intense Workouts, Talks Filming Thor 4
Movies // December 01, 2020
Natalie Portman Shares Her Top Gift Picks For Everyone On Your List, From Pets to Fashionistas
Home // November 27, 2020
Natalie Portman Jokes She Dreads Thor 4 Workouts After Months of 'Eating Baked Goods' During Pandemic
Movies // October 21, 2020
Natalie Portman Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage to Benjamin Millepied with Wedding Throwback
Movies // August 04, 2020
Black Swan Choreographer Benjamin Millepied Launches App to Dance at Home: 'No Reason to Be Daunted'
Theater // August 03, 2020
Bump Up the Jam! These Stars Showed Off Their Baby Bumps In Music Videos
Parents // August 13, 2020
Natalie Portman Reveals How Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe 'Inspired' Her Son
Sports // July 30, 2020
Natalie Portman Is 'Very Excited' to Play Mighty Thor as She Prepares to 'Get Jacked' for Marvel Return
Movies // July 26, 2020
Serena Williams Reveals Daughter Olympia, 2½, Is Part Owner of a New Women's Soccer Franchise
Parents // July 23, 2020
Natalie Portman Is Among Group Bringing Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles: It's 'Culture-Shifting'
Sports // July 21, 2020
Natalie Portman Says She Initially 'Feared' the Defund the Police Movement but Now Supports It
Movies // June 09, 2020
Natalie Portman Shares Rare Photo of Her Kids in Adorable Throwback Mother's Day Post: 'Blessed'
Parents // May 11, 2020
This Earth Day, Natalie Portman Wants People to Realize 'You Can't Live in a Bubble'
Movies // April 20, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com