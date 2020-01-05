The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Welcomes Son Kai Aiden: 'The Love of My Life'
PEOPLE exclusively revealed Camila Nakagawa's pregnancy news in FebruaryRead More
The Challenge's Nelson Thomas on His Moving Decision to Protect Cory Wharton: 'I Don't Regret It'
After making it to the final elimination of the season, Nelson Thomas offered to fight for his spot in the finale and ensure his best friend, father of two Cory Wharton, was able to compete for the $1 million prizeRead More
The Real World: Portland Stars Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore Address Racially Charged 2013 Fight
The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley reunited with his Real World: Portland cast member Nia Moore to discuss their controversial 2013 fight, in which he used the N-word and made monkey sounds.Read More
The Challenge's Dee Nguyen Apologizes for Black Lives Matter Comments After MTV Firing
MTV announced on Monday that the network had cut ties with the reality starRead More
The Challenge's Wes Bergmann Finds Dee Nguyen Mental Health Help After Her 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments
The Challenge's Wes Bergmann Finds Dee Nguyen Mental Health Help After Her 'Offensive' Comments
Wes Bergmann asked his Challenge costar to leave the house they were staying at after she made racially insensitive remarksRead More
MTV Cuts Ties with The Challenge's Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments
The reality star issued an apology after fans and costars slammed her for her "insensitive remarks"Read More