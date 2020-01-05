The Challenge

The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Welcomes Son Kai Aiden: 'The Love of My Life'

PEOPLE exclusively revealed Camila Nakagawa's pregnancy news in February
The Challenge's Nelson Thomas on His Moving Decision to Protect Cory Wharton: 'I Don't Regret It'

After making it to the final elimination of the season, Nelson Thomas offered to fight for his spot in the finale and ensure his best friend, father of two Cory Wharton, was able to compete for the $1 million prize
'Real World: Portland' stars Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore address racially charged 2013 fight

The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley reunited with his Real World: Portland cast member Nia Moore to discuss their controversial 2013 fight, in which he used the N-word and made monkey sounds.
The Challenge's Dee Nguyen Apologizes for Black Lives Matter Comments After MTV Firing

MTV announced on Monday that the network had cut ties with the reality star
The Challenge's Wes Bergmann Finds Dee Nguyen Mental Health Help After Her 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments

Wes Bergmann asked his Challenge costar to leave the house they were staying at after she made racially insensitive remarks
MTV Cuts Ties with The Challenge's Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments

The reality star issued an apology after fans and costars slammed her for her "insensitive remarks"
The Challenge's Melissa Reeves Welcomes Baby Girl: 'I Feel So Happy and Blessed'

"Words can’t describe how in love with this little angel I am," Melissa Reeves said about her baby girl
The Challenge's Zach Tells Jenna to Pick Between Him and the Show After Accusing Her of Cheating

"If you choose to stay, I don’t want to hear from you," Zach Nichols tells Jenna Compono in a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Wednesday's The Challenge: Total Madness
The Challenge's Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio Says 'You Could Not Script' His Shocking Total Madness Alliance

The Challenge's Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio Teases Huge Announcement: 'The Time Is Right More Than Ever'

The First 5 Minutes of The Challenge: Total Madness Promises Danger and 'Constant Uncertainty' — Watch!

The Challenge: Total Madness Supertrailer Teases Blood, Breakups, and Insane Car Stunts — Watch!

The Challenge: Total Madness Reveals Cast for Season 35 — And a Shocking, Game-Changing Twist

Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and, of course, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio will be back when the MTV reality competition premieres on April 1

Nick Viall Jokes He’s a ‘Barry Fan’ After Rachel Bilson’s Golden Globes Date with Bill Hader

TV // January 05, 2020
Nothing Left to Binge? Let These 15 Podcasts About TV Shows Fill the Void

TV // May 21, 2020
The Challenge Favorites Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Are Engaged!

TV // December 20, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's Cara Maria Accuses Nany of 'Trying to Get with' Paulie

TV // December 17, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Winner Is...

TV // December 11, 2019
MTV Reveals a New Way to Audition for The Challenge — Without Being on The Real World or Big Brother

TV // November 08, 2019
The Challenge's Jordan Wiseley Breaks Down His Proposal to Tori Deal: The Ring, Who Knew, Wedding Plans, and More!

TV // November 07, 2019
The Challenge's Theo Campbell Had to Sit Out Upcoming Season After Being Partially Blinded by Champagne Cork

TV // November 07, 2019
The Challenge's Hunter Barfield Welcomes Son Kohen Brian: 'I Definitely Cried a Little Bit'

Parents // November 07, 2019
MTV's The Challenge Just Had Its Most Romantic Moment Ever: Inside Jordan and Tori's War of the Worlds 2 Proposal!

TV // November 06, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's Jordan Wiseley Explains Why Turbo Really Was Sent Home

TV // October 31, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Sneak Peek: Leroy Talks to His New Alliance About Turbo and Jordan

TV // October 29, 2019
Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Expecting First Child Together: 'Can't Wait to Share the Journey'

Parents // October 16, 2019
The Challenge's Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello Lied About Breakup: 'We Had to Troll the Trolls'

TV // October 09, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Clip Previews Big Fight Between Turbo and Jordan Wiseley: 'Stop Playing Superhero!'

TV // October 08, 2019
The Challenge's Laurel Stucky Opens Up About That 'Strange' Elimination: 'They Should Have Done a Reset'

TV // September 19, 2019
Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello's Feud Is About to Heat Up on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2

TV // September 17, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Castoff Has a Prediction for the Rest of the Season

TV // September 11, 2019
Challenge Star Georgia Harrison’s Black Face Makeup Photo Sparks Outrage: Read Her Rep's Response

TV // September 10, 2019
Vanderpump Rules' Faith Stowers Is Pregnant: 'I'm Excited to Start This New Chapter'

Parents // September 05, 2019
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Sneak Peek: Wes Needs Medical Attention as Johnny Bananas Mocks Him

TV // September 04, 2019
The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas Says 'a Darkness' Has 'Come Over' Cara Maria: She's Not 'a Good Person,' Says Nany

TV // August 30, 2019
I Was Shot From a 'Dangerous Weapon' on the Set of MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2

TV // August 29, 2019
Here's the Johnny Bananas Toast You Didn't See on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Premiere: 'Welcome to Bloody F---ing Hell!'

TV // August 28, 2019
WATCH: Egg Pajamas and Scrunchies! The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's Georgia Harrison Takes Us Through Her Suitcase

TV // August 28, 2019
