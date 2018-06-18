MTV Movie and TV Awards

Most Recent

MTV Postpones Movie & TV Awards, Eyes December Return: Report

MTV Postpones Movie & TV Awards, Eyes December Return: Report

The annual summer show, which expanded to include TV in 2017, is reportedly eyeing a permanent move to December
Read More
Ray J's Wife Princess Love Flips Off Camera at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Host Makes Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke

Ray J's Wife Flips Off Camera at MTV Movie Awards After Host Makes Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke

Princess Love gave the cameras the middle finger after host Zachary Levi joked about her husband's infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian
Read More
From Sandra's Sweet Speech to Lizzo's Electric Performance: The Can't-Miss Moments of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

From Sandra's Sweet Speech to Lizzo's Electric Performance: The Can't-Miss Moments of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The night honored big names — and 54 very important ones 
Read More
Tiffany Haddish, Alicia Keys and Queen Latifah Praise Jada Pinkett Smith as 'Trailblazer': 'She's Just Real'

Tiffany Haddish, Alicia Keys & Queen Latifah Praise Jada Pinkett Smith as 'Powerful' Trailblazer

Ahead of her MTV Movie & TV Award, Smith was honored by some of her closest friends including Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Alicia Keys
Read More
Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor's Lips After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor's Lips After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Their chemistry was evident in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Read More
Brie Larson Brings Her Female Stunt Doubles Onstage at MTV Movie Awards: 'They Are the Living Embodiment of Captain Marvel'

Brie Larson Brings Her Female Stunt Doubles Onstage at MTV Movie Awards: They Are Captain Marvel

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California
Read More

More MTV Movie and TV Awards

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Was Told to 'Drop Some Weight' During 'Miserable' Start in Hollywood

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Was Told to 'Drop Some Weight' During 'Miserable' Start in Hollywood

The actor and former wrestler was honored with the Generation Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Sandra Bullock Dedicates Her Bird Box MTV Movie Award to Her Kids: 'I Will Move Mountains' to Keep You Safe

Sandra Bullock Dedicates MTV Movie Award to Her Kids: 'I Will Move Mountains' to Keep You Safe

The actress called her film Bird Box an "educational video on the horrors of parenting"
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Top 2019 Winners

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Top 2019 Winners

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Crashes Stage During Acceptance Speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Crashes Stage During Acceptance Speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Twilight Chemistry! The Hills Cast! Look Back at the Most Memorable, Fashionable and WTF Moments from the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards: See the Most Memorable Moments from 10 Years Ago

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Takes Us Inside Her Glam Night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Takes Us Inside Her Glam Night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Party's Starting! See Every Star Arriving to the MTV Movie and TV Awards

The show, taping Saturday night, airs Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV

All MTV Movie and TV Awards

Missed the MTV Movie & TV Awards? These Are the Moments You Need to Know About

Missed the MTV Movie & TV Awards? These Are the Moments You Need to Know About

Movies // June 18, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Bullying at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Quitting Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Bullying at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Quitting Twitter

TV // June 18, 2018
'I'm Tiffany Haddish and I Know Who Bit Beyoncé': The MTV Movie & TV Awards Host's Best Quotes of the Night

'I'm Tiffany Haddish and I Know Who Bit Beyoncé': The MTV Movie & TV Awards Host's Best Quotes of the Night

Movies // June 18, 2018
Chris Pratt Says 'God Is Real' & Teaches Fans How to 'Poop' in Public at MTV Movie Awards

Chris Pratt Says 'God Is Real' & Teaches Fans How to 'Poop' in Public at MTV Movie Awards

Movies // June 19, 2018
Tiffany Haddish Wears Meghan Markle-Inspired Wedding Dress — and Messy Bun — at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Wears Meghan Markle-Inspired Wedding Dress — and Messy Bun — at MTV Awards

Style // June 18, 2018
Michael B. Jordan Is Shocked Roseanne Barr Didn't Win Best Villain at the MTV Movie Awards

Michael B. Jordan Is Shocked Roseanne Barr Didn't Win Best Villain at the MTV Movie Awards

Movies // June 19, 2018
Tiffany Haddish Wears $4,000 Alexander McQueen Dress for Fourth Time at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Wears $4,000 Alexander McQueen Dress for 4th Time at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Movies // June 18, 2018
Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale Says 'Every Kid' Can 'Wear Dresses' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale Says 'Every Kid' Can 'Wear Dresses' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Movies // June 18, 2018
Girls Trip Reunion! Watch Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah Redo Black Panther

Girls Trip Reunion! Watch Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah Redo Black Panther

Movies // June 18, 2018
Chadwick Boseman Gives His MTV Movie Award for Best Hero to Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.: 'This Is Going to Live at Your House'

Chadwick Boseman Gives His MTV Movie Award for Best Hero to Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Movies // June 18, 2018
Tiffany Haddish Raps as Pregnant Cardi B and Hits on Michael B. Jordan at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Raps as Pregnant Cardi B and Hits on Michael B. Jordan at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Movies // June 18, 2018
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, 14, Uses MTV TV Awards Win to Flirt with Zendaya

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, 14, Uses MTV TV Awards Win to Flirt with Zendaya

Movies // June 19, 2018
Tiffany Haddish Compares the Kardashians to 'the Star Wars Franchise' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Compares the Kardashians to 'the Star Wars Franchise' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Movies // June 18, 2018
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have a Girls Night Out at MTV Movie & TV Awards as Kylie Bails

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have a Girls Night Out at MTV Movie & TV Awards as Kylie Bails

TV // June 18, 2018
Nick Jonas Goes Solo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — Where's Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas Goes Solo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — Where's Priyanka Chopra?

TV // June 18, 2018
Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Steps Out After Arrest for Battery at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Steps Out After Arrest for Battery at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

TV // June 17, 2018
See Your Favorite Stars Arrive at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

See Your Favorite Stars Arrive at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

TV // June 16, 2018
Black Panther, Stranger Things Lead MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

Black Panther, Stranger Things Lead MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

Movies // May 03, 2018
Chrissy Metz Thanks Fans For Supporting Her After Being Body Shamed: 'The Love Has Not Gone Unnoticed'

Chrissy Metz Thanks Fans For Supporting Her After Being Body Shamed: 'The Love Has Not Gone Unnoticed'

Bodies // May 11, 2017
Chrissy Metz’s Stylist Reveals All About Her Latex Dress and Hitting Back at Body Shamers: 'It Was Her Dream Moment'

Chrissy Metz’s MTV Movie & TV Awards Latex Dress Was a Year in the Making

Style // May 09, 2017
What You Didn't See at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: From Backstage Snacks to Zac Efron Holding a Baby

What You Didn't See at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: From Backstage Snacks to Zac Efron Holding a Baby

Movies // May 11, 2017
Kiss and Tell! Zac Efron Gets Flirty with Baywatch Costar Alexandra Daddario at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kiss and Tell! Zac Efron Gets Flirty with Baywatch Costar Alexandra Daddario at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Movies // May 08, 2017
Hugh Jackman's Logan Costar Dafne Keen Steals the Spotlight During MTV Awards Acceptance Speech

Hugh Jackman's Logan Costar Dafne Keen Steals the Spotlight During MTV Awards Acceptance Speech

Movies // May 08, 2017
Twinning! Amber Rose and Cara Delevingne Show Off Matching Blonde Buzz Cuts at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Twinning! Amber Rose and Cara Delevingne Show Off Matching Blonde Buzz Cuts at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Celebrity // May 08, 2017
'I’ll Wear What I Want': Chrissy Metz Hits Back at Body Shamers Over MTV Movie & TV Awards Latex Dress

'I’ll Wear What I Want': Chrissy Metz Hits Back at Body Shamers Over MTV Movie & TV Awards Latex Dress

Bodies // May 08, 2017
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com