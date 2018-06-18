MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Postpones Movie & TV Awards, Eyes December Return: Report
The annual summer show, which expanded to include TV in 2017, is reportedly eyeing a permanent move to DecemberRead More
Ray J's Wife Princess Love Flips Off Camera at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Host Makes Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke
Ray J's Wife Flips Off Camera at MTV Movie Awards After Host Makes Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke
Princess Love gave the cameras the middle finger after host Zachary Levi joked about her husband's infamous sex tape with Kim KardashianRead More
From Sandra's Sweet Speech to Lizzo's Electric Performance: The Can't-Miss Moments of the MTV Movie & TV Awards
From Sandra's Sweet Speech to Lizzo's Electric Performance: The Can't-Miss Moments of the MTV Movie & TV Awards
The night honored big names — and 54 very important onesRead More
Tiffany Haddish, Alicia Keys and Queen Latifah Praise Jada Pinkett Smith as 'Trailblazer': 'She's Just Real'
Tiffany Haddish, Alicia Keys & Queen Latifah Praise Jada Pinkett Smith as 'Powerful' Trailblazer
Ahead of her MTV Movie & TV Award, Smith was honored by some of her closest friends including Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Alicia KeysRead More
Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor's Lips After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Their chemistry was evident in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved BeforeRead More
Brie Larson Brings Her Female Stunt Doubles Onstage at MTV Movie Awards: 'They Are the Living Embodiment of Captain Marvel'
Brie Larson Brings Her Female Stunt Doubles Onstage at MTV Movie Awards: They Are Captain Marvel
The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CaliforniaRead More