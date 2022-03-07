Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Wins ACM Album of the Year Award After Controversy, Thanks 'Everyone Who Has Shown Me Grace'
After being banned from the show in 2021 after he came under fire for using the N-word in a leaked video, Morgan Wallen won for Dangerous: The Double Album
Morgan Wallen's Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Makes Romance Instagram Official: 'I Love You'
Lorenze — who previously dated Armie Hammer and came forward with allegations of "scary" behavior last March — supported Wallen as he kicked off his tour
Morgan Wallen Announces 46-Stop Dangerous Tour Nearly One Year After Scandal
The tour, which comes in support of his chart-topping LP Dangerous: The Double Album, is a comeback of sorts for the country star
Luke Bryan Goes Goofy, Carly Pearce Gets Floored and 8 Other Things You Missed on the 2021 CMA Awards
Sing-alongs, hugfests and Morgan Wallen protests: What the TV cameras failed to capture in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during "Country's Biggest Night"
Chris Stapleton's Starting Over Wins Album of the Year at the 2021 CMAs
Chris Stapleton thanked his wife, Morgane, as well as "everybody that listened to the record" and "everybody that listens to music"
Eric Church Brings Morgan Wallen on Stage for Surprise Acoustic Appearance in Nashville
The country singer-songwriters fist-bumped and sang hits for famous friends at Justin Timberlake's Nashville bar The Twelve Thirty Club
Darius Rucker Was 'Shocked' Following Morgan Wallen's N-Word Controversy: 'Racism Still Lives'
"It's shocking how prevalent it is. Racism still lives. It lives strong in some people and it's sad," Rucker tells PEOPLE's People in the '90s podcast
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Supporting Morgan Wallen: 'I Had No Idea' About Racial Slur Scandal
Justin Bieber initially praised Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album before retracting his support
Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance
Morgan Wallen Reveals He Went to Rehab to Identify 'Deeper Issue' After Drunken Racial Slur Scandal
Morgan Wallen Celebrates Son Indigo Wilder's 1st Birthday with Ex KT Smith After Controversy
Billboard Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners
Morgan Wallen Is Ineligible for 2021 CMA Awards' Solo Categories But Can Compete for Collaborative Awards

Wallen was ineligible for this year's ACM and CMT Awards following his use of a racial slur in early February

