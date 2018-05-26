Morgan Freeman

See Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman in Pulse-Pounding Trailer for Paradise Highway
Paradise Highway is in theaters and available on demand July 29
Morgan Freeman's Life in Photos
Known for his iconic voice and a long list of memorable roles on stage and screen, Morgan Freeman is one of the most legendary actors working in Hollywood. In honor of his 85th birthday, take a look back at his life and career
Morgan Freeman Stars in COVID Vaccine PSA: 'If You Trust Me, You'll Get the Vaccine'
"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science," Morgan Freeman says in a PSA urging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Morgan Freeman Wants to Prank Call Your Friends and Family: How to Win the Opportunity!
Morgan Freeman's distinguished voice may soon be sending prank calls on your behalf
Morgan Freeman Narrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s Words to Commemorate the Late Activist's Holiday
"In these trying times we must remember and uplift the good while rising above violence," the actor said
Morgan Freeman Remembers 'Father Figure' Joe Clark Whom He Portrayed in Lean on Me
"He was the best of the best in terms of education," Morgan Freeman tells PEOPLE of Joe Clark, who died Wednesday
Joe Clark, N.J. Principal Who Inspired Film Lean on Me Starring Morgan Freeman, Dies at 82
The retired New Jersey principal died on Tuesday in his Gainesville, Florida home after a "long battle with illness"
Jennifer Aniston, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts Team for Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read Benefit
Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman will also star in the reading of the 1982 classic, benefitting COVID-19 relief
Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern Teams Up with Morgan Freeman for Restaurant Relief Campaign
Celebrities Who've Embraced Their Gorgeous Gray Hair
Tim Robbins Still Has This Set Prop from His Gig on the 1988 Film Bill Durham
Tim Robbins Is 'Open to the Idea' of a Film Reunion with The Shawshank Redemption Costar Morgan Freeman
Gerard Butler Put Morgan Freeman 'Through Hell' for Angel Has Fallen: 'He Handled It Admirably'

Gerard Butler details the speech Morgan Freeman made at the end of filming 'Angel Has Fallen'

Morgan Freeman 'Devastated' by Reports of Sexual Harassment: 'I Did Not Assault Women'
Movies // May 26, 2018
Morgan Freeman Made a Lewd Comment to Me on a Red Carpet — Here's Why I'm Speaking Out
Movies // May 25, 2018
Morgan Freeman Hits on Female Reporter in Resurfaced Video: 'I Get to Look at You and Drool'
Movies // May 24, 2018
Morgan Freeman Says 'I Apologize to Anyone Who Felt Uncomfortable' Amid Harassment Allegations
Movies // May 24, 2018
Morgan Freeman Accused of Inappropriate Behavior, Harassment by 8 Women in CNN Investigation
Movies // May 24, 2018
Morgan Freeman's Step-Granddaughter Talks About Her Final Role Before She Was Brutally Killed
Movies // May 09, 2018
Boyfriend of Morgan Freeman's Step-Granddaughter Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
Crime // May 07, 2018
Murder Suspect Controversially Claims Morgan Freeman and His Step-Granddaughter Had 'Sexually Inappropriate Relationship'
Crime // April 24, 2018
Morgan Freeman Says Learning to Rap Like Missy Elliott for Super Bowl Ad 'Was an Interesting Experience'
Food // January 30, 2018
Who Was Morgan Freeman Calling Out During His SAG Life Achievement Award Speech?
Movies // January 22, 2018
All the Best Moments You Might Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards
Awards // January 21, 2018
Morgan Freeman & Rita Moreno Playfully Rib Each Other as He Accepts SAG Life Achievement Award
Movies // January 21, 2018
SAG Awards Life Achievement Honoree Morgan Freeman's Most Iconic Roles
Awards // January 21, 2018
Morgan Freeman Brings Entire Family Along to Celebrate His SAG Awards Honor: 'This Is My Brood'
Movies // January 21, 2018
Rita Moreno Teases Funny Story Fans 'Don't Know' About Morgan Freeman Ahead of His SAG Awards Honor
Movies // January 21, 2018
Watch Morgan Freeman's Step-Granddaughter E'Dena Hines in Her Final Performance Before Her Murder
Movies // June 01, 2017
Morgan Freeman Says He Was 'Relieved' to Walk Away from Plane Crash
Celebrity // March 29, 2017
WATCH: Morgan Freeman Reminds Jimmy Kimmel Not to 'Blow It' Hosting the Oscars in Hilarious 'Pep Talk'
Awards // February 13, 2017
Helen Mirren Gives Morgan Freeman a Smooch at AARP Awards: 'I Want the World to Know That I'm in Love'
Movies // February 07, 2017
WATCH: Morgan Freeman Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Cancer Research in New PSA
Movies // December 08, 2016
Morgan Freeman Brings His Granddaughter to Chaplin Awards Gala for Glam Family Night
Movies // April 26, 2016
Hollywood Meets Royalty! Which Oscar Winner Is Joining Prince Harry for the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games?
Royals // April 21, 2016
Watch Morgan Freeman Do a Hilarious Reading of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself'
Movies // March 03, 2016
Watch Morgan Freeman Play a Vice President Who Isn't Backing Down in This Tense Clip From London Has Fallen
Movies // February 23, 2016
Morgan Freeman & Henry Cavill Added to List of Oscars Presenters – as Ben Affleck Joins Jimmy Kimmel's Post-Show Special
Awards // February 18, 2016
