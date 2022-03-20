Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald is an actress, singer, dancer and author. After appearing on the Disney Channel's The New Mickey Mouse Club and in small TV roles on Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, she shot to fame in 1984 with Sixteen Candles. She also starred in iconic teen movies The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The Golden Globe-nominated actress has also performed on Broadway and appeared in Netflix's The Kissing BoothThe Secret Life of the American Teenager and Riverdale.
Full Name
Molly Kathleen Ringwald
Hometown
Roseville, CA
mollyringwald
MollyRingwald
Born
02/18/1968
Age
54

FAQs

How old was Molly Ringwald in 'Sixteen Candles?'

Molly Ringwald was 15 years old in 1983 when filming 'Sixteen Candles.' She played Samantha Baker, a teenager whose family forgets her 16th birthday.

Who is Molly Ringwald’s husband?

The actress is married to writer and book editor Panio Gianopoulos, whom she married in 2007. The couple share daughter Mathilda Ereni and fraternal twins Adele Georgiana and Roman Stylianos. Ringwald was previously married to French writer Valery Lameignère from 1999 to 2002.

How old was Molly Ringwald in 'The Breakfast Club?'

Molly Ringwald was 16 years old when she starred in the cult classic 'The Breakfast Club.' Her 16th birthday was only three days after the film's release on Feb. 15, 1985. She played Claire Standish, a rich, popular kid who has to spend a Saturday in detention with a group of high school misfits.

