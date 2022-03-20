- Full Name
- Molly Kathleen Ringwald
- Hometown
- Roseville, CA
- mollyringwald
- MollyRingwald
- Born
- 02/18/1968
- Age
- 54
FAQs
- How old was Molly Ringwald in 'Sixteen Candles?'
Molly Ringwald was 15 years old in 1983 when filming 'Sixteen Candles.' She played Samantha Baker, a teenager whose family forgets her 16th birthday.
- Who is Molly Ringwald’s husband?
The actress is married to writer and book editor Panio Gianopoulos, whom she married in 2007. The couple share daughter Mathilda Ereni and fraternal twins Adele Georgiana and Roman Stylianos. Ringwald was previously married to French writer Valery Lameignère from 1999 to 2002.
- How old was Molly Ringwald in 'The Breakfast Club?'
Molly Ringwald was 16 years old when she starred in the cult classic 'The Breakfast Club.' Her 16th birthday was only three days after the film's release on Feb. 15, 1985. She played Claire Standish, a rich, popular kid who has to spend a Saturday in detention with a group of high school misfits.