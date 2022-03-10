Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Announces New Album Palomino, Featuring 'Some Cool Characters and Great Stories'
Miranda Lambert also released the song "Strange" ahead of Palomino, which is out April 29
Miranda Lambert Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards: 'I've Been Waiting for This'
"This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years," the country star, who's working overseas, told the crowd via video
Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson Win Best New Artists at 2022 ACM Awards: 'This Is the Best News'
Miranda Lambert was on hand to call each of the winners with the exciting news
Miranda Lambert Donates $20,000 to Animal Shelters in Celebration of Valentine's Day
"Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart," Lambert said of the motivation behind her Valentine's Day donations
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations
The ACM Awards will stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video March 7
Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin
The couple wed in secret in January 2019 at the country star's farm near Nashville, Tennessee
Miranda Lambert Says Pandemic Life Has Been Lesson in 'Forced Balance': 'Very Calming'
Miranda Lambert said she's "got some things up my sleeve" when it comes to releasing new music
Miranda Lambert Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her New 'If I Was a Cowboy' Video (with Husband Brendan!)
The country star offers PEOPLE an intimate peek at the filming of her latest video
Miranda Lambert Shows 'Raw and Intimate Journey' in The Marfa Tapes Documentary: Watch the Trailer
Queer Eye Taps 'Country Music Queen' Miranda Lambert for Season 6 Track 'Y'all Means All'
The Pistol Annies Say They Should 'Thank Sia Big Time' For Making Their Christmas Album 'Happen'
Musicians Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Love Music. Stop Cancer. Tees: Photos
Bring on the Joy! Monday Night's CMA Country Christmas Offers a Musical Feast: Everything to Know

Hosts Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett welcome Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, the Pistol Annies and more to the annual TV special

