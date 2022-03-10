Miranda Lambert Announces New Album Palomino, Featuring 'Some Cool Characters and Great Stories'
Miranda Lambert also released the song "Strange" ahead of Palomino, which is out April 29
Miranda Lambert Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards: 'I've Been Waiting for This'
"This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years," the country star, who's working overseas, told the crowd via video
Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson Win Best New Artists at 2022 ACM Awards: 'This Is the Best News'
Miranda Lambert was on hand to call each of the winners with the exciting news
Miranda Lambert Donates $20,000 to Animal Shelters in Celebration of Valentine's Day
"Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart," Lambert said of the motivation behind her Valentine's Day donations
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations
The ACM Awards will stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video March 7
Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin
The couple wed in secret in January 2019 at the country star's farm near Nashville, Tennessee