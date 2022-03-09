Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove is an American actress, singer and producer. She rose to prominence in 2004 in the Nickelodeon TV series Drake and Josh and iCarly in 2007. Cosgrove is also featured in the 2021 revival of iCarly on Paramount+. Her other famous films include School of Rock (2003), The Intruders (2015) and the Despicable Me franchise. She also released her debut album Sparks Fly in April 2010. In 2012, the Guinness World Records listed Cosgrove as the highest-paid child actress for her work on iCarly.
Miranda Cosgrove
Full Name
Miranda Taylor Cosgrove
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
instagram
mirandacosgrove
twitter
MirandaCosgrove
Born
05/14/1993
Age
28

FAQs

What happened to Miranda Cosgrove?

Miranda Cosgrove continues to act in film and TV, including appearances in NBC's 'Crowded' and doing voiceover work for the 'Despicable Me' franchise. Although the original 'iCarly' series ended in 2012, Cosgrove is featured in the reboot's first season on Paramount+, and she is set to star in the second season. She also attended the University of Southern California.

Who does Miranda Cosgrove play in ‘Despicable Me?’

The 'iCarly' star voices an orphan girl named Margo. Margo is a daughter-figure to the evil mastermind criminal, Gru. Cosgrove has voiced Margo for all four 'Despicable Me' movies, including the fourth installment coming to theaters on July 3, 2024.

How old was Miranda Cosgrove when she started 'iCarly?'

Cosgrove shared with ET in July 2021 that she was 13 years old when she started the 'iCarly' series on Nickelodeon. "Most of the experiences and things my character was going through on the show were things I was going through in real life," she said.

