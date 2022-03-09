What happened to Miranda Cosgrove?

Miranda Cosgrove continues to act in film and TV, including appearances in NBC's 'Crowded' and doing voiceover work for the 'Despicable Me' franchise. Although the original 'iCarly' series ended in 2012, Cosgrove is featured in the reboot's first season on Paramount+, and she is set to star in the second season. She also attended the University of Southern California.

Who does Miranda Cosgrove play in ‘Despicable Me?’

The 'iCarly' star voices an orphan girl named Margo. Margo is a daughter-figure to the evil mastermind criminal, Gru. Cosgrove has voiced Margo for all four 'Despicable Me' movies, including the fourth installment coming to theaters on July 3, 2024.

How old was Miranda Cosgrove when she started 'iCarly?'