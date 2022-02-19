Who is Minka Kelly dating?

Minka Kelly has been dating 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah since 2020, although they briefly separated in May 2021. They appeared to reconcile, going on vacation weeks later in St. Barts. In December 2021, Noah and Kelly traveled together on a holiday trip to his home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Who does Minka Kelly play in ‘Euphoria?’

Kelly portrays a rich housewife named Samantha in HBO's 'Euphoria.' Her character hires Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) to babysit her son. Kelly has been with the show since season 2.

What role did Minka Kelly play in ‘Friday Night Lights?’