Minka Kelly is an actress and model. She gained mainstream attention playing a cheerleader in the NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights. Kelly has appeared on the cover of several magazines and was named Esquire's "Sexiest Woman Alive" in 2010. She has also appeared in films such as 500 Days of Summer, The Roommate and Lee Daniels' The Butler. She previously dated former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for three years.
Full Name
Minka Dumont Kelly
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
Born
06/24/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Who is Minka Kelly dating?

Minka Kelly has been dating 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah since 2020, although they briefly separated in May 2021. They appeared to reconcile, going on vacation weeks later in St. Barts. In December 2021, Noah and Kelly traveled together on a holiday trip to his home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Who does Minka Kelly play in ‘Euphoria?’

Kelly portrays a rich housewife named Samantha in HBO's 'Euphoria.' Her character hires Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) to babysit her son. Kelly has been with the show since season 2.

What role did Minka Kelly play in ‘Friday Night Lights?’

She played high school cheerleader Lyla Garrity in 'Friday Night Lights' from 2006 to 2009. Lyla is the stereotypical all-American girl and the daughter of Buddy (Brad Leland) and Pam Garrity (Merrilee McCommas). Kelly left the NBC series after season 4, telling E! that "it would make more sense story-wise that [her character] graduate and move on to college."

All Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly Says She Didn't Feel 'Comfortable' with Euphoria Nude Scene on First Day of Filming
TV // February 19, 2022
Minka Kelly Raves About South Africa Trip with Trevor Noah: 'Holiday of a Lifetime'
TV // January 09, 2022
Trevor Noah Posts Photo of Him and Minka Kelly with His Loved Ones During Trip to South Africa
TV // December 29, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Take Her Dog Fred for a Walk in N.Y.C. Months After Their Breakup
Pets // September 05, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Together in NYC Following St. Barts Getaway
TV // June 08, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted After Split: 'They're Figuring Things Out,' Source Says
TV // June 01, 2021
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Call It Quits: Source
TV // May 16, 2021
Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly 'Making Plans for a Future Together' as He Buys $27.5M Mansion: Source
Home // January 14, 2021
Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Seen Together for First Time While Arriving at His N.Y.C. Apartment
TV // September 12, 2020
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are Dating: 'It's Very Serious,' Source Says
TV // August 31, 2020
How Lakeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman and More Celebrities Spent Their First Big Paychecks 
Celebrity // February 13, 2020
Minka Kelly Just Designed the Perfect Hoop Earrings - and They Give Back in a Big Way
Style // October 24, 2019
Minka Kelly Didn't Think Friday Night Lights Would Go 'Anywhere' When She Was Cast 13 Years Ago
TV // October 04, 2019
How Busy Philipps Inspired Thousands to Share Their Abortion Stories with #YouKnowMe
Health // May 17, 2019
Minka Kelly Shares Her Abortion Story: 'It Was the Smartest Decision I Could've Made'
Health // May 16, 2019
The Gorgeous Photos of the 5 Brave Stars Who Went Makeup-Free for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue
Style // April 29, 2019
Minka Kelly Reveals the Beauty Mistake She'll Never Make Again
TV // April 29, 2019
Are They in or Out? 16 Celebs on Reprising Their Famous Roles
TV // July 27, 2018
Bride-to-Be Mandy Moore Roadtrips to NorCal for 'Girls Weekend' with BFFs (Including Minka Kelly!)
Home // April 13, 2018
BFFs Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly Reunited – and Gave Serious Wedding Guest Dress Inspiration
Style // April 06, 2018
Minka Kelly Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Dog Chewy: 'You Were My Rock'
Movies // March 19, 2018
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Split Amid Grey's Anatomy Actor's Divorce Battle
TV // January 25, 2018
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Offered Her a 'Lavish Life' on 'Private Planes' If She Agreed to Be His Girlfriend
TV // October 13, 2017
Minka Kelly Denies She Had Anything to Do with Boyfriend Jesse Williams' Divorce: 'F--- Off''
TV // October 13, 2017
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee to Share Joint Legal Custody of Children
TV // September 06, 2017
