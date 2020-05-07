- Full Name
- Milo Anthony Ventimiglia
- Hometown
- Anaheim, California
- miloventimiglia
- miloanthonyventimiglia
- Notable Projects
- This Is Us
- Born
- 07/08/1977
- Age
- 44
FAQs
- What's wrong with Milo Ventimiglia's lip?
Milo Ventimiglia told The Jess Cagle Interview that his "crooked mouth" is due to "dead nerves" in his lip. He said it came up during auditions early in his career and had to explain to casting directors that he was born that way.
- What nationality is Milo Ventimiglia?
Milo Ventimiglia is American, but he has an Italian passport, according to his interview with Mr Porter. Ventimiglia's dad was born in Chicago and raised speaking Sicilian and Italian. He said his mom is "English, Irish, Scottish, French, Cherokee and black."
- Who has Milo Ventimiglia dated?
Milo Ventimiglia has dated his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel and Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere, among others.