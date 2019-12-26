Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Most Recent

Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Clap Back After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Clap Back After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

Most of the Jersey Shore stars were without masks when celebrating Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's 38th birthday this past weekend
Read More
Jersey Shore Stars Poke Fun at Angelina Pivarnick Drama at Mike Sorrentino's Birthday Dinner

Jersey Shore Stars Poke Fun at Angelina Pivarnick Drama at Mike Sorrentino's Birthday Dinner

A group of cast members — minus Angelina Pivarnick — reunited in New Jersey over the weekend
Read More
Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

The longtime friends ended up in bed together during a trip to New Orleans
Read More
Jersey Shore's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

Jersey Shore's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

"I feel like everybody wants Pauly and Jenni to be a thing, and so do I," says Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in a sneak peek at Thursday's episode
Read More
Jersey Shore: Boys Check in on Ronnie After Arrest, Plan to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette Party

Jersey Shore: Boys Check in on Ronnie After Arrest, Plan to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette Party

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested last October after an alleged altercation with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley
Read More
Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino About Rehab Stint

Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino About Rehab Stint

"I just feel better, more clear-headed," the father of one said on Thursday's episode
Read More

More Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says He Asked Michael Cohen to Smuggle Chicken in Prison

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Says He Asked Michael Cohen to Smuggle Chicken in Prison

The reality star served time alongside President Donald Trump's former attorney in federal prison
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Maurice Fayne and More Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Maurice Fayne and More Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time

These celebrities were slapped with charges ranging from tax evasion to domestic battery
Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Cries over Custody Drama with Roger Mathews After Divorce

Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Cries over Custody Drama with Roger Mathews After Divorce

The Jersey Shore Cast Teases All the Drama of Upcoming Season

The Jersey Shore Cast Teases All the Drama of Upcoming Season

Mike Sorrentino Says Reuniting With Jersey Shore Family After Prison Was 'the Best'

Mike Sorrentino Says Reuniting With Jersey Shore Family After Prison Was 'the Best'

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has 'Hope' That Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Return to Jersey Shore

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has 'Hope' That Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Return to Jersey Shore

People Now: Breaking Down the Best Scenes and All the Easter Eggs From Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Music Video - Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for February 27th on PEOPLE Now.

All Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Christmas After Prison Release — Check Out His Holiday Feast!

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates First Christmas Since Prison Release

TV // December 26, 2019
JWoww Celebrates Boyfriend’s Birthday With Vinny Guadagnino and Mike Sorrentino: ‘24 Turns 25’

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Boyfriend's Birthday with Jersey Shore Costars: '24 Turns 25'

TV // December 22, 2019
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Claps Back at Fan Who Tells Him to 'Live Humble' Amid Sobriety: 'I've Beat the Odds'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Claps Back at Fan Who Tells Him to 'Live Humble' Amid Sobriety

TV // December 15, 2019
People Now:  Breaking Down the Eyebrow-Raising Moment Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Front of the Trumps  - Watch the Full Episode

People Now:  Breaking Down the Eyebrow-Raising Moment Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Front of the Trumps  - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // December 09, 2019
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Living My Best Life'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Living My Best Life'

TV // December 06, 2019
Can You Believe It's Been 10 Years? Catching Up with the Cast of Jersey Shore, Then & Now

Where Are They Now: The Cast of Jersey Shore

TV // December 03, 2019
Jersey Shore Is 10 Years Old! See the Cast Celebrate the Anniversary with an Epic Cake

Jersey Shore Is 10 Years Old! See the Cast Celebrate the Anniversary with an Epic Cake

TV // December 03, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Thanksgiving with Wife Lauren After Prison Release

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Thanksgiving After Prison Release

TV // November 28, 2019
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Family Was 'Shocked' When They Saw His Prison Weight Loss

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Family Was 'Shocked' When They Saw His Prison Weight Loss

Health // November 26, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Are 'Trying Again' for a Baby After 'Traumatic' Miscarriage

Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Are 'Trying Again' After 'Traumatic' Miscarriage

Parents // November 25, 2019
How Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, 4 Years Sober, Is Helping Others Battling Addiction

How Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, 4 Years Sober, Is Helping Others Battling Addiction

TV // November 25, 2019
Birthday's Here! Jersey Shore Cast Sends Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sweet Messages on Her Big Day

Birthday's Here! Jersey Shore Cast Sends Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sweet Messages on Her Big Day

TV // November 23, 2019
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

TV // November 20, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal They Suffered 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage

Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal They Suffered 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage

Parents // November 18, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Posts Photo of Prison ID After Serving 8-Month Sentence

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Posts Photo of Prison ID After Serving Sentence

TV // November 14, 2019
Jersey Shore Cast Celebrates Angelina Pivarnick’s Bachelorette in New Orleans

Jersey Shore Cast Celebrates Angelina Pivarnick’s Bachelorette in New Orleans

TV // November 08, 2019
Jersey Shore Teases Mike Sorrentino's Release from Prison: 'The Situation Is Free, Baby'

Jersey Shore Teases Mike Sorrentino's Release from Prison: 'The Situation Is Free, Baby'

TV // November 07, 2019
Jersey Shore: Watch Snooki, JWoww, Deena and Angelina Drunkenly Storm D.C. to 'Free Sitch'

Jersey Shore: Watch Snooki, JWoww, Deena and Angelina Drunkenly Storm D.C. to 'Free Sitch'

TV // November 07, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary After Prison Release

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate Their Anniversary After Prison Release

TV // November 02, 2019
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Lost 36 Lbs. in Prison with Intermittent Fasting

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Lost 36 Lbs. in Prison with Intermittent Fasting

Health // September 27, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Enjoys 'First Date Night Out' with Wife Lauren After Prison Release

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Enjoys 'First Date Night Out' with Wife After Prison Release

TV // September 26, 2019
Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Has Influenced Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to Try Keto Post-Prison: ‘This Diet Is Not — No Pun Intended — a Prison Sentence’

Vinny Guadagnino Has Convinced Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to Try the Keto Diet Post-Prison

Food // September 24, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says He's Taking Advantage of 'Every Minute' of Life After Prison

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Embracing 'Every Minute' of Life After Prison

TV // September 24, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shows Off His Biceps After Prison Release: 'Welcome to the Gun Show'

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shows Off His Biceps After Prison Release

TV // September 20, 2019
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is in 'Feast Mode' After Prison Release — See His Spread!

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is in 'Feast Mode' After Prison Release

TV // September 17, 2019
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com