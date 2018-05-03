Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Mike Myers Teases Possibility of Fourth Austin Powers Movie 20 Years Later: I'd 'Love to Do' It
"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project," Mike Myers teased of a potential fourth
Austin Powers
film
Read More
Mike Myers Takes on 8 New Characters as He Tries to Save the World in Netflix's
The Pentaverate
Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key and Debi Mazar also star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy, which premieres on Netflix on May 5
Read More
Inside Dana Carvey and Mike Myers' Fractured Friendship and Why They've Come 'Full Circle'
The former
Saturday Night Live
castmates drifted apart after Carvey thought Myers stole the Dr. Evil character from him
Read More
Wayne's World
Turns 30! Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and More on Making a Comedy Classic
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey talk to PEOPLE about adapting a
Saturday Night Live
skit into a beloved comedy
Read More
Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022: Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and More Star in Game Day Ads
Check out a list of PEOPLE's favorite Super Bowl ads this year
Read More
Mike Myers Brings Back Dr. Evil and Reunites with Rob Lowe and Seth Green in New GM Super Bowl Ad
The actors starred together in three
Austin Powers
installments and reteamed to promote the car manufacturer's goal to reduce its carbon footprint
Read More
More Mike Myers
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
Ranging from hilarious to heartwarming, this year's lineup of ads make for must-see TV
Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of David O. Russell's New Untitled Film
This will be the first one-screen credit for Taylor Swift since 2019, when she starred in the live-action musical adaptation of
Cats
.
Wayne's World
Stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Reunite for Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad
Aerosmith, Queen and Alice Cooper Gather for Josh Gad-Hosted
Wayne's World
Reunion
Why Dana Carvey Says He Left Hollywood in the Late '90s — And What He's Doing Now
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Bring Back Wayne and Garth for
Bohemian Rhapsody
at Oscars — Schwing!
Bohemian Rhapsody
: See the Cast Side-by-Side with the Real Rockers They Play in the Film
Check out the film's stars alongside the real-life people they play
Mike Myers Revives
Austin Powers
' Dr. Evil — Who Says He's Running for Congress: 'Evil Is In!'
Rami Malek Dishes on His Golden Fake Teeth…and Then Gets Photobombed by Mike Myers!
PEOPLE Now
: See Mike Myers Photobomb Rami Malek at the
Bohemian Rhapsody
Premiere — Watch the Full Episode
People Now
: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Open Up About Preparing to Be Empty-Nesters — Watch the Full Episode
Mike Myers Is Enjoying the 'Happiest Time' of His Life at 55 and Wants to Do
Austin Powers 4
Mike Myers Delivers Touching Tribute to
Austin Powers
' Mini-Me Actor Verne Troyer: 'I Miss Him'
Movies
//
May 03, 2018
Mike Myers Mourns Death of
Austin Powers
Costar Verne Troyer: 'I Hope He Is in a Better Place'
Movies
//
April 21, 2018
Mike Myers Brings Back
Austin Powers
Villain Dr. Evil to Skewer President Trump on
Tonight Show
Movies
//
April 05, 2018
Mike Myers: 'I Was Scared' to Do 'Wayne's World' on
SNL
's 40th Anniversary Special
TV
//
April 04, 2015
Mike Myers, One Direction Return for Amy Adams-Hosted
SNL
TV
//
December 21, 2014
How Many People in the U.S. Share Their Name with a Famous Horror Icon?
Celebrity
//
October 28, 2014
50 Years of Stars Copying Marilyn Monroe's Sultry Birthday Song
Celebrity
//
May 19, 2012
Elton John Biopic: Who Should Play the Rocker?
Movies
//
September 30, 2011
Mike Myers to Be a First-Time Dad
Celebrity
//
May 13, 2011
Mike Myers Married Kelly Tisdale Last Fall
Celebrity
//
March 04, 2011
Mike Myers, Paris Hilton Take Razzies Triple Crowns
Celebrity
//
February 22, 2009
Mike Myers, Paris Hilton Lead Razzie Nominations
Celebrity
//
January 21, 2009
Mike Myers: I 'Cried Like a Baby' Performing for Sick Children
Celebrity
//
October 28, 2008
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's Excellent
Wayne's World
Reunion
Celebrity
//
June 02, 2008
Johnny Depp Takes Two MTV Movie Awards
TV
//
June 01, 2008
Mike Myers: Guru of the MTV Movie Awards
TV
//
June 01, 2008
Mike Myers to Host MTV Movie Awards
Movies
//
April 09, 2008
Justin Timberlake Joins Mike Myers Comedy
Celebrity
//
August 23, 2007
First Look
Shrek the Third
Ogre Joyed!
Archive
//
May 14, 2007
Mojo Lost
Archive
//
January 09, 2006
Mike Myers and Wife Split After 12 Years
Celebrity
//
December 24, 2005
Mike Myers, P. Diddy Join Oscar Presenters
Celebrity
//
February 25, 2005
Myers, Olsens Slimed at Nick Awards
Awards
//
April 05, 2004
Worst Dressed 2002
Archive
//
September 23, 2002
Kidman, Mike Myers in 'Bewitched'?
Celebrity
//
September 20, 2002
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
