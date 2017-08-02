Mickey Guyton

Pregnant Mickey Guyton Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy: 'I Pray for Him' Knowing He'll Face Discrimination

"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband," Mickey Guyton says, adding, "I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this"
Hardy, Mickey Guyton and Riley Green Among Breakout Stars to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards

Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress and Travis Denning will also hit the stage during country's only entirely fan-voted show
Mickey Guyton on Representing Black Women at the ACM Awards: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

The singer will perform her song "What Are You Gonna Tell Her" at the Grand Ole Opry during the broadcast
Nashville Stays Local! See Every Star Arriving at the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 55th annual awards, hosted by Keith Urban, are underway from three Nashville locations
Mickey Guyton to Help Provide 50 Million Meals to the Hungry During ACM Awards

Wells Fargo will also donate $100,000 to ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund
Country Singer Mickey Guyton Expecting First Child: 'My Life Completely Changed in an Instant'

"I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time," Mickey Guyton captioned her Tuesday pregnancy announcement, in part

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice 'Selfish' for Performing Tenn. Concert During Pandemic as Cam and Mickey Guyton Agree

"An absolute selfish act. Shame on him," said fellow country star Mickey Guyton of Chase Rice for performing to fans who weren't social distancing or wearing masks
Mickey Guyton Finds Her Voice With 'Black Like Me'

Finding Her Voice, Mickey Guyton Stirs Hearts with 'Black Like Me': 'God Put It on My Heart'

The black artist's ringing anthem finds its moment amid the growing national movement for racial justice. "As long as I can spark conversation," the singer says, "that's really all that matters"

Surprise — Mickey Guyton Is Married! See Her Gorgeous Wedding Photos

Country // August 02, 2017
Mickey Guyton on Being a Black Country Singer: 'It Should Be Normal'

Country // January 19, 2017
