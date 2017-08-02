Pregnant Mickey Guyton Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy: 'I Pray for Him' Knowing He'll Face Discrimination
Pregnant Country Star Mickey Guyton Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy: 'I Pray for Him'
"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband," Mickey Guyton says, adding, "I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this"
