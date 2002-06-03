Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg is an American actress. She is best known for starring as Dawn Summers in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 to 2003. As a child actress, she appeared in the television series The Adventures of Pete & Pete from 1994 to 1996 and starred in the 1996 film Harriet the Spy. She is also known for her recurring role in the television drama Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012). Her other films include 1999's Inspector Gadget, 2004's EuroTrip, 2006's Black Christmas and 2009's 17 Again.
