Michael Sheen is a Welsh stage, television, and movie actor. He got his big break in theatre in the 1991 production of When She Danced while still studying at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. His most notable on-stage performances came in Romeo and Juliet, Don't Fool With Love, Peer Gynt, and Henry V. In 2010, Sheen was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of the British politician Tony Blair in the television film The Deal.
Full Name
Michael Christopher Sheen
Hometown
Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales
instagram
michael_sheen_official
twitter
michaelsheen
Born
02/05/1996
Age
26

FAQs

Who is Michael Sheen dating?

Michael Sheen is dating Swedish actress Anna Lundberg. They share a daughter named Lyra together and have another one on the way.

What movies did Michael Sheen play in?

Apart from television and stage, Michael Sheen has acted in movies as well including — 'Underworld', 'Midnight in Paris', 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1', and 'Dolittle'.

