How tall is Michael Phelps?

According to the website of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Michael Phelps is 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

How many Olympic medals does Michael Phelps have?

Michael Phelps has won a record 28 Olympic medals. He has won 23 gold medals (which is also a record), three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Where does Michael Phelps live?

Michael Phelps and his family live in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

When did Michael Phelps retire?

Michael Phelps retired from competitive swimming twice. He first retired after the 2012 Olympics, but returned to competition in 2014. Phelps retired a second time after the 2016 Olympics.

How old was Michael Phelps in his first Olympics?

Michael Phelps first competed in the Olympics at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney when he was 15 years old.

How long was Michael Phelps suspended?

In 2014, USA Swimming suspended Michael Phelps from competing for six months after he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Who is Michael Phelps married to?