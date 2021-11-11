Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is an American former Olympic swimmer. He is best known for being the most decorated Olympic competitor in history after competing in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. Phelps won a record 23 gold medals, including winning eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics, setting another record. He also holds 20 Guinness World Records for swimming. He retired from competitive swimming in 2016.
Full Name
Michael Fred Phelps II
Hometown
Baltimore, Maryland
Notable Projects
Summer Olympics
Born
06/30/1985
Age
36

FAQs

How tall is Michael Phelps?

According to the website of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Michael Phelps is 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

How many Olympic medals does Michael Phelps have?

Michael Phelps has won a record 28 Olympic medals. He has won 23 gold medals (which is also a record), three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Where does Michael Phelps live?

Michael Phelps and his family live in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

When did Michael Phelps retire?

Michael Phelps retired from competitive swimming twice. He first retired after the 2012 Olympics, but returned to competition in 2014. Phelps retired a second time after the 2016 Olympics.

How old was Michael Phelps in his first Olympics?

Michael Phelps first competed in the Olympics at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney when he was 15 years old.

How long was Michael Phelps suspended?

In 2014, USA Swimming suspended Michael Phelps from competing for six months after he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Who is Michael Phelps married to?

In 2016, Michael Phelps married Nicole Johnson, a former Miss California USA. The couple has three children.

Simone Biles Is 'Blowing the Stigma Surrounding Mental Health Out of the Water,' Says Michael Phelps
The most decorated Olympian of all time was honored Wednesday for his mental health advocacy at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s annual luncheon in N.Y.C.
Michael and Nicole Phelps Cheer on the Olympic Swimmers in Tokyo — and Snap a Selfie!
Michael Phelps is in Japan to serve as a primetime NBC correspondent for swimming alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines
Adorable Photos of Michael Phelps and His Family
The Olympic champion is loving family life with wife Nicole and sons Boomer, Beckett and Maverick
Michael Phelps Supports Simone Biles amid Mental Health Struggles: 'The Olympics Is Overwhelming'
Michael Phelps said it "broke my heart" to see Simone Biles struggle with mental health during the Olympics and he hopes this sparks a larger conversation in sports
Michael Phelps Has 'No Desire' to Swim Professionally Again, but Might If His Kids Ask Him to
Michael Phelps is currently in Tokyo to cheer on the Team USA swimmers at the Summer Olympics
Allison Schmitt Says Michael Phelps Being in Tokyo Is a 'Huge Support System' for Her and Team USA
"To have him here, even though he's not swimming, to have him here and his support is huge," Allison Schmitt tells PEOPLE of Michael Phelps, who will be a primetime NBC correspondent in Tokyo
30 Photos of Iconic Moments from Summer Olympics Through the Years
From incredible feats of strength to powerful displays of sportsmanship, check out these iconic Summer Olympics moments from the last 60 years 
Michael Phelps on Why It's 'Challenging' for Athletes to Admit Their Mental Health Struggles
"For years I stuffed my emotions away because I couldn't show that weakness or that vulnerability — it could give my competitors an edge," Michael Phelps tells PEOPLE
Michael Phelps on Being A Dad — And How Family Helps Him Through His Darkest Days
Swimmer Ryan Lochte Turned to Former Teammate Michael Phelps for Help Ahead of 2021 Olympic Trials
Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler Says Michael Phelps Helped Him Stay Sober: 'He Could Relate'
Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Opens Up About Her Fear of Losing Him to Depression
Michael Phelps Says It's 'Really Cool' to See His Three Sons Get Excited for Christmas

The former Olympic swimmer is dad to sons Boomer, Beckett and Maverick

