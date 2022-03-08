- Full Name
- Michael Joseph Jackson
- Hometown
- Gary, IN
- Born
- 08/29/1958
- Died
- 06/25/2009 (Age: )
FAQs
- How did Michael Jackson die?
Michael Jackson was 50 when he passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was given a fatal combination of drugs by his personal physician.
- Who co-wrote the song "We Are The World" with Michael Jackson?
"We Are The World" was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. The song raised $50 million in donations for the African Famine Relief.
- How many Grammys does Michael Jackson have?
Michael Jackson won 13 Grammys. He also received the Grammy Legend Award in 1993 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously in 2010.
- Where is Michael Jackson buried?
Michael Jackson was laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park located in Glendale, California. There he was buried in the Holly Terrace Grand Mausoleum.
- How many kids does Michael Jackson have?
Michael Jackson has three children: Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson II, and Prince Jackson.