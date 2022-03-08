Michael Jackson

Known as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. Jackson rose to fame in 1966 when he joined his brothers' pop band, The Jackson 5. He launched his solo career in 1971 at the age of 13. Over the next two decades, Jackson dominated the pop charts and released some of his most iconic albums, including Off The Wall, Bad, and Thriller which remains the best-selling music album of all time.
Michael Jackson
Full Name
Michael Joseph Jackson
Hometown
Gary, IN
Born
08/29/1958
Died
06/25/2009 (Age: )

FAQs

How did Michael Jackson die?

Michael Jackson was 50 when he passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was given a fatal combination of drugs by his personal physician.

Who co-wrote the song "We Are The World" with Michael Jackson?

"We Are The World" was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. The song raised $50 million in donations for the African Famine Relief.

How many Grammys does Michael Jackson have?

Michael Jackson won 13 Grammys. He also received the Grammy Legend Award in 1993 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously in 2010.

Where is Michael Jackson buried?

Michael Jackson was laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park located in Glendale, California. There he was buried in the Holly Terrace Grand Mausoleum.

How many kids does Michael Jackson have?

Michael Jackson has three children: Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson II, and Prince Jackson.

Most Recent

Michael Jackson's Former Las Vegas Home and Expansive Estate Up for Sale for $9.5 Million
Michael Jackson previously rented the estate for $50,000 a month in 2006
A Tribute to Black Icons — from Harry Belafonte to Whitney Houston — by the Family Members Who Know Them Best
For these legends of Black history and the family members honoring them, talent and passion is in their DNA
Tito Joe 'TJ' Jackson Remembers How Grandmother Stepped Up After Mom's Murder: 'A Place of Safety and Stability'
Michael and Janet Jackson's musician nephew calls his grandmother Katherine Jackson, 91, "the maternal figure I needed from that point on"
Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson Attend Opening Night of MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical in N.Y.C.
Two of Michael Jackson's children were in attendance for the opening night of MJ: The Musical at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on Tuesday night
See Myles Frost Take the Stage as Michael Jackson in Broadway's MJ: The Musical Photos
MJ: The Musical, which officially opens Tuesday on Broadway, features more than 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits
Janet Jackson Says It 'Hurt' When Brother Michael Teased Her About Her Weight, Calling Her 'Pig'
"When you have someone say, 'you're too heavy,' even if it was out of love, it affects you," the singer admitted
Advertisement

More Michael Jackson

Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer Addresses Super Bowl Scandal, Michael Jackson Allegations
"They build you up and then once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down," Janet Jackson says in the trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET, set to air Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E
Prince Jackson Attends MJ Show on Broadway: He 'Loved the Energy,' Says Source
"[He] mentioned how he can't wait to see it again," the insider tells PEOPLE of Prince
Paris Jackson Remembers Her Godmother Elizabeth Taylor's 'Commitment to the Cause' on World AIDS Day
Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Says 'We Have Work to Do' Regarding Climate Change in Rare Interview
Prince Jackson Opens Up About 'Close' Relationship with His Siblings: 'They Complement Me'
Janet Jackson Shares First Teaser for New Documentary: 'This Is the Truth, Take It or Leave It'
Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Casts New Lead After Original Actor Drops Out

Myles Frost will take over the role of the King of Pop for the upcoming MJ The Musical

All Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's Former Las Vegas Home and Expansive Estate Up for Sale for $9.5 Million
Home // March 08, 2022
A Tribute to Black Icons — from Harry Belafonte to Whitney Houston — by the Family Members Who Know Them Best
Celebrity // February 10, 2022
Tito Joe 'TJ' Jackson Remembers How Grandmother Stepped Up After Mom's Murder: 'A Place of Safety and Stability'
Music // February 08, 2022
Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson Attend Opening Night of MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical in N.Y.C.
Theater // February 02, 2022
See Myles Frost Take the Stage as Michael Jackson in Broadway's MJ: The Musical Photos
Theater // January 31, 2022
Janet Jackson Says It 'Hurt' When Brother Michael Teased Her About Her Weight, Calling Her 'Pig'
Health // January 31, 2022
Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer Addresses Super Bowl Scandal, Michael Jackson Allegations
Music // January 03, 2022
Prince Jackson Attends MJ Show on Broadway: He 'Loved the Energy,' Says Source
Music // December 14, 2021
Paris Jackson Remembers Her Godmother Elizabeth Taylor's 'Commitment to the Cause' on World AIDS Day
Music // December 01, 2021
Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Says 'We Have Work to Do' Regarding Climate Change in Rare Interview
Music // November 02, 2021
Prince Jackson Opens Up About 'Close' Relationship with His Siblings: 'They Complement Me'
Music // October 28, 2021
Janet Jackson Shares First Teaser for New Documentary: 'This Is the Truth, Take It or Leave It'
Music // September 06, 2021
Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Casts New Lead After Original Actor Drops Out
Theater // June 29, 2021
Paris Jackson on Coming Out in Her 'Very Religious' Extended Family: 'It's Not Really Accepted'
Music // June 17, 2021
Kelsey Grammer Tears Up As He Recalls Meeting Paris Jackson When She Was a Child with Dad Michael Jackson
Movies // June 15, 2021
Sheryl Crow Recounts 'Long Bout of Sexual Harassment' from Michael Jackson's Manager
Music // June 13, 2021
Michael Jackson's Estate Cannot Be Sued for Sex Abuse Claims About Late Musician, Court Rules
Music // April 27, 2021
The 1991 Oscars: 30 Years Later, a Look Back at the Most Iconic Moments
Awards // April 22, 2021
Janet Jackson to Auction Iconic 'Rhythm Nation' Attire — Plus 1,000 Items for 55th Birthday
Music // April 12, 2021
Prince Jackson Celebrates Sister Paris on Her Birthday: 'Couldn't Be Prouder of the Woman You Are'
Music // April 03, 2021
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sells to Billionaire Ron Burkle Nearly One Year After Death of Son
Home // December 24, 2020
New Book Examines How NBA Went from Afterthought to Global Cultural Force
Books // December 02, 2020
Paris Jackson Debuts Her First Solo Track 'Let Down' — Watch the Haunting New Music Video
Music // October 30, 2020
Kendrick Lamar Makes 2020 Rap Debut on Busta Rhymes' New Song 'Look Over Your Shoulder' — Listen!
Music // October 29, 2020
LeBron James Says Watching Michael Jordan Docuseries Was 'Homework'
Sports // October 15, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com