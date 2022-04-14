Michael Cera
- Full Name
- Michael Austin Cera
- Hometown
- Ontario, Canada
- Born
- 06/07/1988
- Age
- 33
FAQs
- How old was Michael Cera in 'Arrested Development?'
Michael Cera was 15 years old when he began starring as George Bluth on 'Arrested Development.'
- Who is Michael Cera dating?
Michael Cera has a longtime girlfriend named Nadine. The couple reportedly got married in 2018, but never publicly confirmed their nuptials.
- Did Michael Cera learn how to fight for 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World?'
Yes, Michael Cera underwent fight training to perform the physical sequences in the film.