Michael Cera is a Canadian actor and musician. He is best known for his roles in the sitcom Arrested Development and the films Superbad (2007), Juno (2007), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and This is the End (2013). He is also a musician, releasing his debut album True That in 2014.
Full Name
Michael Austin Cera
Hometown
Ontario, Canada
Born
06/07/1988
Age
33

FAQs

How old was Michael Cera in 'Arrested Development?'

Michael Cera was 15 years old when he began starring as George Bluth on 'Arrested Development.'

Who is Michael Cera dating?

Michael Cera has a longtime girlfriend named Nadine. The couple reportedly got married in 2018, but never publicly confirmed their nuptials.

Did Michael Cera learn how to fight for 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World?'

Yes, Michael Cera underwent fight training to perform the physical sequences in the film.

Amy Schumer Tells Michael Cera That Life & Beth Was Renewed for Season 2 — But He Couldn't Hear Her
Schumer and Cera play love interests in season 1 of the show, which premiered on Hulu on March 18
Issa Rae and Michael Cera Join Cast of Margot Robbie's Upcoming Barbie Movie
Margot Robbie is Barbie and Ryan Gosling is Ken in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film, which is expected to hit theaters next year
Amy Schumer Reveals the Parenting Advice She's Given New Mom Jennifer Lawrence
Amy Schumer tells PEOPLE that her friends Michael Cera and Jennifer Lawrence are both "natural parents"
Michael Cera Shares Sex and Age of His Baby After Amy Schumer Revealed He Welcomed First Child
Amy Schumer accidentally revealed last week that her Life & Beth costar Michael Cera recently became a dad
Michael Cera 'Has a Baby,' Life & Beth Costar Amy Schumer Reveals
"Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby," Amy Schumer said of Michael Cera being a father
Amy Schumer Is 'Ready for a New Start' with Michael Cera in First Life & Beth Trailer
Life & Beth premieres March 18 on Hulu
Jonah Hill Wants to Do Superbad Sequel When He's 80: 'That's the Only Way I Would Ever Make It'
Jonah Hill says he'd do an "old-folks-home Superbad" as a sequel to the 2007 comedy when he and his costars are 80 years old
Willow Smith Describes 'Unique, Weird Way' Michael Cera Inspired Her to Play Guitar
The Red Table Talk co-host explained how she was inspired to play the guitar after the release of her punk-rock single "Transparent Soul"
Superbad's Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Seth Rogen Reuniting to Help the Wisconsin Democrats
Jonah Hill and Michael Cera Have the Superbad Reunion of Our Dreams in New York City
Is Michael Cera Married? Actor and Mystery Woman Step Out with Matching Gold Bands
First Look! See Chris Evans and Michael Cera Suit Up to Serve and Protect in New Broadway Show
Listen to Michael Cera's New Song for the Sundance Award-Winning Documentary Dina

On Monday, Michael Cera released a new song "Best I Can" from Dina, an upcoming documentary he wrote original music for

