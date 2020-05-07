Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow is an American actress and activist. She first rose to fame in 1964 for her role in the TV soap opera, Peyton Place. Some of her most notable films include Rosemary's Baby (1968), John and Mary (1969), The Great Gatsby (1974) and A Wedding (1978). In 1979, she began dating director Woody Allen, kicking off a decade-long on-screen collaboration that resulted in over a dozen films, including Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982), Broadway Danny Rose (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) and Alice (1990). Her relationship with Allen made headlines after they split in 1992 amid allegations that he sexually assaulted their adopted daughter, Dylan.

Farrow is also well-known for her activism. Since becoming a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2000, she has conducted extensive humanitarian efforts in Darfur, Chad and throughout Central Africa.
Mia Farrow
Full Name
Maria de Lourdes Villiers Farrow
Hometown
Los Angeles
twitter
MiaFarrow
instagram
realmiafarrow
Born
02/09/1945
Age
77

FAQs

How many children does Mia Farrow have?

Mia Farrow has 14 children, although three have passed away. Throughout her life, she welcomed four biological kids and 10 adopted children.

How old was Mia Farrow when she married Frank Sinatra?

Mia Farrow was 21 when she married Frank Sinatra in 1966. The pair split in 1968.

Who is Mia Farrow's mother?

Mia Farrow's mother is the late actress, Maureen O'Sullivan. She is best known for playing Jane in the 'Tarzan' film series from 1932 to 1942.

Most Recent

You Can Fit an 'Entire Dresser' of Clothing in These $14 Under-Bed Storage Bags, According to Amazon Shoppers
They have more than 8,400 five-star ratings
Ross Mathews Marries Fiancé Wellinthon García in Mexico — with Flower Girl Drew Barrymore!
The RuPaul's Drag Race judge and his husband tied the knot at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Saturday
Angela Bassett Celebrates Receiving New Honorary Doctorate: 'Happy and Humbled'
The Black Panther actress received the honor from Old Dominion University, where she was also a keynote speaker at Friday's 2022 commencement ceremony
Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Standing Ovation at GLAAD Media Awards After Historic Press Secretary Appointment
Lil Nas X, Judith Light, and the cast of Pose were also honored at Friday's 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City
Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby in a Total Upset!
Despite all odds, horse Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon emerged victorious in the 148th Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs on Saturday
Drew Barrymore Wore a Breezy Dress with the Pretty Print That Appears Everywhere This Time of Year
Time to freshen up your florals
Advertisement

More Mia Farrow

Princess Charlene Makes Second Public Outing at Rugby Tournament with Family After Year-Long Illness
Prince Albert, Prince Jacques, and Princess Gabriella were joined by over 100 under-12-year-olds for seven-side rugby in Monaco on Saturday
Jewell Caples, Death Row Records Singer and Tupac, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg Collaborator, Dead at 53
Jewell Caples rose to fame after appearing in Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur's iconic albums — The Chronic, Doggystyle, and All Eyez on Me, respectively
Leah Remini Celebrates Finishing Her First Semester at NYU: 'It's Never Too Late'
Saturday Night Live Stars Wish 'Angel' Aidy Bryant a Happy 35th Birthday
Bindi Irwin Pays Tribute to Mother Terri for Mother's Day: 'Strongest, Most Loving and Caring Woman'
Queen Elizabeth Seen Like Never Before in New Documentary Featuring Rare Royal Family Home Movies
Cardi B Longs for 'Thick' Post-Pregnancy Body as She Shares Sweet, New Throwbacks with Baby Boy Wave

"I wanna be this thick again," Cardi B wrote with some never before seen throwback photos of herself holding baby boy Wave Set

All Mia Farrow

You Can Fit an 'Entire Dresser' of Clothing in These $14 Under-Bed Storage Bags, According to Amazon Shoppers
Home // 9 minutes ago
Ross Mathews Marries Fiancé Wellinthon García in Mexico — with Flower Girl Drew Barrymore!
TV // 3 hours ago
Angela Bassett Celebrates Receiving New Honorary Doctorate: 'Happy and Humbled'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Standing Ovation at GLAAD Media Awards After Historic Press Secretary Appointment
Politics // 5 hours ago
Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby in a Total Upset!
Sports // 5 hours ago
Drew Barrymore Wore a Breezy Dress with the Pretty Print That Appears Everywhere This Time of Year
Style // 5 hours ago
Princess Charlene Makes Second Public Outing at Rugby Tournament with Family After Year-Long Illness
Royals // 5 hours ago
Jewell Caples, Death Row Records Singer and Tupac, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg Collaborator, Dead at 53
Music // 6 hours ago
Leah Remini Celebrates Finishing Her First Semester at NYU: 'It's Never Too Late'
TV // 6 hours ago
Saturday Night Live Stars Wish 'Angel' Aidy Bryant a Happy 35th Birthday
TV // 6 hours ago
Bindi Irwin Pays Tribute to Mother Terri for Mother's Day: 'Strongest, Most Loving and Caring Woman'
Parents // 7 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth Seen Like Never Before in New Documentary Featuring Rare Royal Family Home Movies
Royals // 7 hours ago
Cardi B Longs for 'Thick' Post-Pregnancy Body as She Shares Sweet, New Throwbacks with Baby Boy Wave
Parents // 7 hours ago
Drake and Future Are Medieval 'Toxic Kings' in New Game of Thrones-Inspired Music Video
Music // 8 hours ago
Caity Lotz Announces Engagement to Actor Kyle Schmid: 'Never Been More Sure'
TV // 8 hours ago
Austrian Mountain Climber Found Dead After Going Missing in Alaska's Denali National Park
Human Interest // 9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death
Parents // 9 hours ago
Dannielynn Birkhead Pays Tribute to Janet Jackson by Wearing Her 2003 Outfit to 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala
Parents // 10 hours ago
Kris Jenner Says She's Looking Forward to a 'Fabulous' Mother's Day Brunch with Her Family
TV // 11 hours ago
James Gunn Wraps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Teases an 'Unannounced Actor'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Shoppers Say This Cat Cave Is the 'Best Gift You Can Give' Your Pet, and We Found a Secret Discount Code
Pets // 12 hours ago
Priscilla Presley Says Seeing How Much Daughter Lisa Marie 'Loved' Elvis Movie Brought Her to Tears
Movies // 13 hours ago
TV Icon Donna Mills on Becoming a Mom at 54, Taking an 18-Year Acting Hiatus: 'I Went After It'
Parents // 15 hours ago
Shoppers Agree This 'Perfect' Memory Foam Pillow Is the Reason They Wake Up with No Neck Pain
Home // 17 hours ago
Amazon's Outlet Is Overflowing with Patio and Garden Deals to Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready — Up to 65% Off
Home // 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com