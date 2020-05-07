Mia Farrow
- Full Name
- Maria de Lourdes Villiers Farrow
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- MiaFarrow
- realmiafarrow
- Born
- 02/09/1945
- Age
- 77
FAQs
- How many children does Mia Farrow have?
Mia Farrow has 14 children, although three have passed away. Throughout her life, she welcomed four biological kids and 10 adopted children.
- How old was Mia Farrow when she married Frank Sinatra?
Mia Farrow was 21 when she married Frank Sinatra in 1966. The pair split in 1968.
- Who is Mia Farrow's mother?
Mia Farrow's mother is the late actress, Maureen O'Sullivan. She is best known for playing Jane in the 'Tarzan' film series from 1932 to 1942.