2021 Met Gala

Andy Cohen Is Skipping the Met Gala After Attending with Sarah Jessica Parker: 'My Date Is Filming'

"She's filming And Just Like That..." Andy Cohen explained why he and his longtime Met Gala date Sarah Jessica Parker aren't attending this year's event
Kathy Hilton Called Security After Daughter Nicky Borrowed Her Jewelry for the Met Gala Without Asking

Nicky Hilton caused a frenzy when she swiped one of mom Kathy Hilton's expensive necklaces for the 2001 Met Gala
Met Gala to Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 and Wear Masks

The decision comes amid New York City’s vaccine mandate for all indoor patrons at restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment facilities
Amanda Gorman Says Getting Asked to Co-Chair the Met Gala Was 'Like Cinderella Going to the Ball'

Amanda Gorman will co-chair the annual fashion event alongside Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka
Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman to Co-Chair Met Gala 2021

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual, star-studded event is returning on Sept. 13
The Met Gala Will Return in September with a 2-Part Exhibition Focused on American Fashion

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual, star-studded fashion fête is returning on Sept. 13 with a "more intimate" affair
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Expertly Avoided a Wardrobe Mishap During 2000 Miss World Win

The actress shares other stories behind her most uncomfortable fashion moments
Rihanna Thought She Looked Like a 'Clown' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'People Are Gonna Laugh at Me!'

The singer was so nervous to walk the red carpet, she had her driver go around the block three times before debuting the now-iconic gown
Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala Corset Was 'Misplaced That Night' So She Had a Replica Made

Met Gala 2020 Officially Canceled After Coronavirus Pandemic Postponement

Priyanka Chopra Gets a 'Pretty Pretty Princess' Makeover from Her Friend's Daughter in Honor of the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union Shares Never-Before-Seen Pic of Herself Shopping for Her Wedding Dress Before the 2014 Met Gala

Jessica Simpson Claps Back After Being 'Body Shamed' by Former Vogue Editor: It's 'Nauseating'

"To be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating," Simpson hit back on Instagram in response to former Vogue Creative Director Sally Singer's remarks about her appearance at the 2007 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Remembers Having a Wardrobe Malfunction Before the 2018 Met Gala: 'The Dress Ripped'

Style // May 04, 2020
In Honor of Met Gala Monday: The Looks We'll Never Forget

Style // May 04, 2020
Mindy Kaling Recreates Jared Leto's Head-Turning 2019 Met Gala Look: See the Amazing Pics

Style // May 01, 2020
Billy Porter Wants You to Recreate Iconic Met Gala Red Carpet Looks with New Instagram Challenge

Style // April 28, 2020
Alexa Chung Shares Epic 2011 Met Gala Throwback Bathroom Pic of Rihanna, Salma Hayek and More Stars

Style // April 16, 2020
Met Gala 2020 Is Postponed Indefinitely amid Coronavirus Pandemic, While Costume Institute Exhibit Will Open in October

Style // March 24, 2020
Met Gala 2020 Is Still On Despite Growing Global Concerns Over Coronavirus

Style // March 11, 2020
Kim Kardashian Said She 'Cried the Whole Way Home' After Seeing Memes About Her 2013 Met Gala Gown

Style // November 22, 2019
The Met Gala 2020 Theme Revealed — and Meryl Streep's Going to Co-Chair for the First Time Ever

Style // November 07, 2019
Kanye West Disapproved of Kim Kardashian's 'Too Sexy' Met Gala Dress Because It Originally Had Fake Nipples

Style // November 06, 2019
Jeannie Mai as Rihanna! Loni Love as Lizzo! The Real Co-Hosts Channel Iconic Celebrity Met Gala Looks on Halloween

TV // October 31, 2019
Social Media Users Say Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Halloween Costume for Stormi Is 'Narcissistic' as Sofia Richie Leaves Sweet Comment

Parents // October 29, 2019
Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian Slam Kris Jenner's 2019 Met Gala Look

Style // October 15, 2019
Kim Kardashian West Puts Kanye West in His Place After He Asks 'Who' Her Sexy Met Gala Look Is for

Style // October 14, 2019
Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Induced After Baby Psalm Is Breech on KUWTK: 'My Anxiety Is Through the Roof'

TV // October 13, 2019
Kim Kardashian Planned to 'Pee My Pants' in Her Met Gala Dress as It Was So Hard to Remove: 'My Sister [Can] Wipe my Leg'

Style // October 11, 2019
Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration with Balmain to Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Style // September 24, 2019
Kim Kardashian Felt 'Super Embarrassed' After Kourtney Kardashian Made Fun of Her Met Gala Afterparty Dress

Style // September 16, 2019
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Made First and Final Public Appearance as a Couple at 2019 Met Gala

Movies // August 20, 2019
Kim Kardashian Says 2019 Met Gala Was as 'Nerve-Wracking' as Her Wedding to Kanye West: 'Maybe Even More So'

TV // August 04, 2019
Idris Elba Reveals When He Finally Felt Famous (and How Beyoncé Helped!) in Hot Ones Clip

Movies // August 01, 2019
Kim Kardashian Says Her Met Gala Corset Left Her with Indentations: 'I Never Felt Pain Like That'

Style // July 08, 2019
Alex Rodriguez Clarifies What Was Said During His Met Gala Conversation with Kylie Jenner: 'OMG That's Right'

Style // June 26, 2019
Lucy Liu Recalls a Mortifying Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2004 Met Gala

Style // May 31, 2019
Lily Collins' Met Gala Necklace Had Its Own Security Guard and Required a Special Key to Unlock It

Style // May 15, 2019
