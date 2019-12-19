Mena Suvari

Mena Suvari Reveals She Used Meth After Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse: 'A Very Dark Path'
The actress tells PEOPLE she was "just trying to survive" when she started using the drug
​Mena Suvari on 'Miraculous' Experience of Becoming a Mom to Baby Christopher: 'I'm a Badass'
Mena Suvari tells PEOPLE "this is a big process for me in accepting that something so beautiful had happened for me"
Mena Suvari Shares Why She Decided to Have Her Breast Implants Removed: 'I'm Ready to Just Be Me'
The star of American Beauty opens up about her path toward healing in her new book The Great Peace: A Memoir
Mena Suvari Recalls a 'Weird and Unusual' Encounter with Kevin Spacey on American Beauty Set
Mena Suvari starred alongside Kevin Spacey in 1999's American Beauty 19 years before sexual assault allegations emerged against him
Mena Suvari Reveals Sexual Abuse and Drug Addiction in New Book: 'I'm Lucky I Survived'
The American Beauty actress talks to PEOPLE about her new memoir in which she discusses the trauma she experienced before her breakthrough film
He's Here! Mena Suvari Gives Birth to First Baby, Son Christopher Alexander, with Husband Michael Hope
Mena Suvari previously told PEOPLE it was a "very emotional experience" finding out she was pregnant last year
Mena Suvari Writes Memoir About How She 'Lost Herself to Sex, Drugs and Bad, Often Abusive Relationships'
The Great Peace: A Memoir will be published by Hachette Books on July 27
Plant-Powered Pregnancy! Mena Suvari Poses Nude for Vegan PETA Ad — with an Avocado Baby Bump
The actress is expecting her first child, son Christopher Alexander, with husband Michael Hope
Pregnant Mena Suvari Says 'Nothing Else Matters' as She Prepares for Son: 'He'll Come First'
Pregnant Mena Suvari Reveals Son on the Way's Name and Its Full-Circle Meaning
Mena Suvari Is Pregnant! Actress, 41, Expecting First Child: 'All I Ever Wanted for Years'
Mena Suvari Plays Nicole Brown Simpson in New Film About Her Murder — But with a Strange Twist
Mena Suvari Secretly Got Married for the Third Time in an 'Intimate' and 'Beautiful' Wedding

Mena Suvari and Michael Hope began dating after meeting on the set of the 2016 Hallmark movie I'll Be Home for Christmas

Maria Menounos, Whitney Port Become Zombies for a Good Cause
TV // December 19, 2019
Worst Outfits of the Year
Archive // September 24, 2012
First Look at American Pie Reunion Movie
Celebrity // August 31, 2011
Mena Suvari Wants Two Children – Soon!
Parents // January 22, 2011
Mena Suvari's Wedding Had Tradition, Romance and Fireworks
Celebrity // June 29, 2010
Mena Suvari Weds
Celebrity // June 26, 2010
Mena Suvari Reveals 2010 Wedding Plans
Celebrity // October 23, 2008
Mena Suvari Gets Engaged to Music Producer
Celebrity // July 16, 2008
Belles of the Ball
Archive // September 23, 2002
