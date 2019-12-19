Most Recent
Mena Suvari on 'Miraculous' Experience of Becoming a Mom to Baby Christopher: 'I'm a Badass'
Mena Suvari tells PEOPLE "this is a big process for me in accepting that something so beautiful had happened for me" Read More
Mena Suvari Shares Why She Decided to Have Her Breast Implants Removed: 'I'm Ready to Just Be Me'
The star of American Beauty opens up about her path toward healing in her new book The Great Peace: A Memoir Read More
Mena Suvari Recalls a 'Weird and Unusual' Encounter with Kevin Spacey on American Beauty Set
Mena Suvari starred alongside Kevin Spacey in 1999's American Beauty 19 years before sexual assault allegations emerged against him Read More
Mena Suvari Reveals Sexual Abuse and Drug Addiction in New Book: 'I'm Lucky I Survived'
The American Beauty actress talks to PEOPLE about her new memoir in which she discusses the trauma she experienced before her breakthrough film Read More
He's Here! Mena Suvari Gives Birth to First Baby, Son Christopher Alexander, with Husband Michael Hope
Mena Suvari previously told PEOPLE it was a "very emotional experience" finding out she was pregnant last year Read More
Plant-Powered Pregnancy! Mena Suvari Poses Nude for Vegan PETA Ad — with an Avocado Baby Bump
The actress is expecting her first child, son Christopher Alexander, with husband Michael Hope
Mena Suvari Secretly Got Married for the Third Time in an 'Intimate' and 'Beautiful' Wedding
Mena Suvari and Michael Hope began dating after meeting on the set of the 2016 Hallmark movie I'll Be Home for Christmas
