Melissa Joan Hart is an American actress. Hart is best known for her roles on the Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All (1991-1994) and as Sabrina on ABC's Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996-2003). In 2010, she starred alongside Joey Lawrence on the ABC sitcom Melissa and Joey, which ran for four seasons. Hart is also known for her roles in numerous Lifetime and Hallmark holiday films, including Broadcasting Christimas (2016), A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) and Mistletoe in Montana (2021).
Melissa Joan Hart
Full Name
Melissa Joan Hart
Hometown
Sayville, New York
instagram
melissajoanhart
twitter
melissajoanhart
Born
04/18/1976
Age
46

FAQs

Who is Melissa Joan Hart married to?

Melissa Joan Hart is married to musician Mark Wilkerson. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

How old was Melissa Joan Hart in 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch'?

Melissa Joan Hart was 20 when 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' first aired. She had just turned 27 when the last episode aired in 2003.

Where does Melissa Joan Hart live?

Melissa Joan Hart revealed to Architectural Digest in 2019 that she and her family decided to make their Lake Tahoe home their permanent residence. The family previously lived in Connecticut for twelve years.

Most Recent

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Why It's So 'Upsetting' To Watch Her 3 Boys Get Older
The actress tells PEOPLE why she's having trouble watching her sons grow up and drive while navigating uncomfortable conversations that come with being a parent
Melissa Joan Hart Doesn't Remember Tap Dancing with Dick Van Dyke on Sabrina: 'That Happened?'
"I had to really dig in my memory and think, why wouldn't I remember that?" Melissa Joan Hart said at '90s Con on Saturday
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Melissa Joan Hart Says Son Tucker Was as 'Cool as a Cucumber' for 'Simple and Quick' Surgery
The actress said in an Instagram post Friday that her son had to “skip school today to get a little hernia he's had since birth stitched up”
PEOPLE's New Special Issue Celebrates TV Holiday Movies
Yes, it's (already) the season! Reba McEntire, Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry, Mario Lopez and more dish on their new Lifetime TV Christmas movies
Melissa Joan Hart Becomes First $1 Million Winner on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 'What a Ride'
Melissa Joan Hart played to benefit the nonprofit Youth Villages, who said they were "on cloud 9 right now" after watching the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode
More Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 25th Anniversary: 'An Incredible Ride'
Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1996 to 2003
Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'
"I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school," Melissa Joan Hart said
Confessions from TGIF Stars: Family Matters, Full House & More
Hanukkah Sameach! How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Hanukkah 2020
Melissa Joan Hart Says She's 'Freaking Out' Over Son Mason, 14, Getting His Driver's Permit Soon
Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett, Drew Seeley and More Join Virtual Christmas Con 2020
23 Years Later! The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Gets Together for Epic Reunion Event

The popular '90s television show has since been rebooted in a darker take on the story on Netflix

All Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Why It's So 'Upsetting' To Watch Her 3 Boys Get Older
Parents // April 05, 2022
Melissa Joan Hart Doesn't Remember Tap Dancing with Dick Van Dyke on Sabrina: 'That Happened?'
TV // March 14, 2022
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
TV // February 24, 2022
Melissa Joan Hart Says Son Tucker Was as 'Cool as a Cucumber' for 'Simple and Quick' Surgery
Parents // February 18, 2022
PEOPLE's New Special Issue Celebrates TV Holiday Movies
TV // October 29, 2021
Melissa Joan Hart Becomes First $1 Million Winner on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 'What a Ride'
TV // October 18, 2021
Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 25th Anniversary: 'An Incredible Ride'
TV // September 28, 2021
Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'
Health // August 19, 2021
Confessions from TGIF Stars: Family Matters, Full House & More
TV // March 17, 2022
Hanukkah Sameach! How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Hanukkah 2020
Lifestyle // December 18, 2020
Melissa Joan Hart Says She's 'Freaking Out' Over Son Mason, 14, Getting His Driver's Permit Soon
Parents // December 04, 2020
Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett, Drew Seeley and More Join Virtual Christmas Con 2020
TV // November 17, 2020
23 Years Later! The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Gets Together for Epic Reunion Event
TV // February 12, 2020
Melissa Joan Hart Is Planning a Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion with 85 Cast and Crew Members
TV // February 06, 2020
Melissa Joan Hart 'Totally Embarrassed' Herself Meeting 'Huge Crush Growing Up' John Travolta
TV // October 22, 2019
Melissa Joan Hart Says Her New Movie Christmas Reservations Has a 'Very Love Boat' Vibe
Movies // October 22, 2019
Melissa Joan Hart Was a 'Boss Babe' Directing The Goldbergs, According to Wendi McClendon-Covey
TV // October 22, 2019
Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Hasn't Seen Much of Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
TV // October 22, 2019
People Now: Melissa Joan Hart Kicking Off Christmas Season with Lifetime Movie - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // October 22, 2019
Melissa Joan Hart Says Working with TV Actors Is Great Because 'They Are Such Professionals'
TV // October 22, 2019
Tune In: Christmas Reservations' Melissa Joan Hart and Lifetime Kick Off the Holiday Season with a Festive Facebook Live
TV // October 21, 2019
Melissa Joan Hart Looks Ageless as She Revives Her Iconic Clarissa Explains It All Character
TV // August 01, 2019
People Now: Breaking Down Monday's Bachelorette Plus That Bachelor in Paradise Bombshell  - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // July 23, 2019
Lifetime Announces 28 Christmas Movies Starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Melissa Joan Hart and More
TV // July 22, 2019
Caroline Rhea Fainted on Set of the Final Episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch – Find Out Why
TV // July 17, 2019
