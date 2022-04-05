Melissa Joan Hart
- Full Name
- Melissa Joan Hart
- Hometown
- Sayville, New York
- melissajoanhart
- Born
- 04/18/1976
- Age
- 46
FAQs
- Who is Melissa Joan Hart married to?
Melissa Joan Hart is married to musician Mark Wilkerson. The couple tied the knot in 2003.
- How old was Melissa Joan Hart in 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch'?
Melissa Joan Hart was 20 when 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' first aired. She had just turned 27 when the last episode aired in 2003.
- Where does Melissa Joan Hart live?
Melissa Joan Hart revealed to Architectural Digest in 2019 that she and her family decided to make their Lake Tahoe home their permanent residence. The family previously lived in Connecticut for twelve years.