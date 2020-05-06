Melissa Benoist is an American actress and singer. She rose to fame by playing Marley Rose on the television musical series Glee from 2012 to 2014. She is best known for portraying Supergirl on the television series Supergirl from 2015 to 2021. Benoist has also appeared in films, including 2014's Whiplash, 2015's The Longest Ride, 2016's Patriots Day and 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Benoist made her Broadway debut in 2018 starring as Carole King in the musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.