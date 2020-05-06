Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist is an American actress and singer. She rose to fame by playing Marley Rose on the television musical series Glee from 2012 to 2014. She is best known for portraying Supergirl on the television series Supergirl from 2015 to 2021. Benoist has also appeared in films, including 2014's Whiplash, 2015's The Longest Ride, 2016's Patriots Day and 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Benoist made her Broadway debut in 2018 starring as Carole King in the musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
Supergirl's Katie McGrath Opens Up About Emotional Series Finale: 'You Want to Get It Right'
The CW's Supergirl concluded Tuesday after six seasons
Fans React to Emotional Supergirl Series Finale: 'I'm Crying'
The final episode of Supergirl aired Tuesday night on The CW, but Melissa Benoist has already said she may take up the cape again
Melissa Benoist Teases the 'One Request' She Made for Supergirl's Final Season 6
The former Glee star has starred on the popular superhero series since 2015
Melissa Benoist's Ex Blake Jenner Admits to Being 'Responsible' for 'Abuse' During 'Toxic' Marriage
"There are many things that I wish I could have done differently," said Blake Jenner
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Welcome Son Huxley Robert: 'This Little Boy Is Everything'
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tied the knot on Sept. 1, 2019, and announced their son on the way in March
Supergirl Is Ending After 6 Seasons as Melissa Benoist Pays Tribute to 'Iconic Character'
"Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Melissa Benoist said of the show on Instagram
Super Mom! Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chris Wood
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tied the knot last September after first meeting on the Supergirl set in 2016 and getting engaged in February 2019
Chris Wood Supports Wife Melissa Benoist After She Reveals She Is a Domestic Violence Survivor
On Wednesday, the Supergirl actress revealed that she is a survivor of domestic violence after enduring months of abuse from a younger romantic partner
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Reveals She Is a Domestic Violence Survivor in Emotional Video
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Make First Red Carpet Appearance as Newlyweds
Supergirl Costars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Married: Reports
Melissa Benoist Is Engaged to Her Supergirl Costar Chris Wood: 'It Will Always Be Yes'
First Look! Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Makes Her Broadway Debut as Carole King in Beautiful

Melissa Benoist is trading in her Supergirl cape to play the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical — and PEOPLE's got the exclusive first look at her in costume

