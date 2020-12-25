Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Owens Split After 2 Months of Marriage: 'Shocked and Saddened'
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star wed President Joe Biden’s nephew in October
Meghan King and New Husband Cuffe Owens Celebrate Daughter Aspen's 5th Birthday at SeaWorld
The reality star's twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, whom she shares with ex Jim Edmonds, also came along for a day of fun at the theme park
Meghan King Reveals 'Smaller' House She Bought 'All by Myself' a Year Ago amid Jim Edmonds Divorce
"So much can change in one year, in two years," King wrote on Instagram of her new home and new life
Meghan King Celebrates First Halloween with Husband Cuffe Owens and Her Kids: 'We Survived'
Meghan King rang in her first Halloween with her new husband, Cuffe Owens, and her three children: daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3
Jim Edmonds Thought Ex Meghan King's Wedding to Cuffe Owens Was a 'Joke' When She Told Him
Meghan King and Cuffe Owens got married earlier this month at his childhood home in Pennsylvania
Meghan King's Off-the-Rack Wedding Blazer Dress Is Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for $58 on Amazon
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star said the chic dress felt most like her