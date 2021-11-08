Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Login
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Most Recent
Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, and More Celebrities with Unique Names for Their Famous Dogs
Celebrities like Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, and Neil Patrick Harris were inspired by food, nature, and other stars when naming their dogs
Read More
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
Ranging from hilarious to heartwarming, this year's lineup of ads make for must-see TV
Read More
Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth Go Wild in Flamin' Hot's Super Bowl Commercial — Watch
Salt-N-Pepa's beloved 1987 song "Push It" gets a whole new spin thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth and Flamin' Hot
Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dream Collaboration and Desire to Work with Adele: 'Somebody Tell Her to Call Me'
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper tells PEOPLE exclusively the artist who's next on her radar, since she's already "manifested Beyoncé"
Read More
Megan Thee Stallion on Her Nostalgic New Coach Campaign: 'I've Been Wearing This Brand All My Life'
The rapper's latest collab with the heritage fashion brand brings her back to her youth
Read More
Megan Thee Stallion May Have Exotic Animals as Costars in Flamin' Hot's Super Bowl Ad — Watch
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch will be featured in a new Super Bowl spot starring Megan Thee Stallion
Read More
More Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Performance in Atlanta After Team Members Report COVID-19 Exposure
The rapper will no longer be performing at this week's Jingle Ball in Atlanta
Tory Lanez Yelled at Megan Thee Stallion to 'Dance' Before Shooting Her in the Foot: Detective
Megan told police that Lanez apologized for shooting her and asked her not to tell the authorities, a detective testified in court Tuesday
Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Still Going to Open Up' Assisted Living Facilities After Graduating
Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Humanitarian Award in Houston After College Graduation: 'So Honored'
Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially a College Graduate: 'It's Graduation Day'
Jimmy Fallon Debuts New Holiday Song 'Masked Christmas' with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show 'Out of Respect' for Astroworld Victims: City 'Is Still Healing'
"It's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve," the rap star said
Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS for Surprise Performance: 'Your Existence Made This Day Perfect'
BTS and Coldplay Deliver First-Ever Live 'My Universe' Performance at the American Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMAs Performance with BTS Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'
American Music Awards 2021: Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Livestream
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Praises Late Mother in
Glamour
Woman of the Year Speech: 'She Was My Everything'
All Megan Thee Stallion
Bad Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform at 2021 American Music Awards
Music
//
November 08, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Says She'll 'Always Stand Out with No Handouts' as She Prepares to Graduate College
Music
//
November 04, 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Style
//
November 02, 2021
Hot Girl Scholar! Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Graduating College This Year
Music
//
October 26, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Dresses Up as a Devil to Announce Release of New Music: 'Gift to My Hotties'
Music
//
October 22, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine Celebrate Anniversary: '1 Year of Fun with You'
Music
//
October 18, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up with Popeyes on New 'Hottie Sauce,' Merchandise and More
Food
//
October 14, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Realizing 'It's OK to Want to Go Get Therapy' After Mom's Death
Health
//
October 13, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine Makes Her 'Very Happy': We're 'a Real Team'
Music
//
October 11, 2021
Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Onstage at ACL Music Festival: 'Dreams DO Come True!'
Music
//
October 02, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Stars in Her First Campaign with Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine for New Coach Collab
Style
//
September 28, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces with Nike to Be Everyone's 'Hot Girl Coach'
Health
//
September 24, 2021
A$AP Rocky! Megan Thee Stallion! Ludacris! All the Best Performance Pics from Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021
Music
//
September 20, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Remix of BTS Song 'Butter' After Legal Battle with Label Over Its Release
Music
//
August 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Cleared by Judge to Release BTS Remix Friday After Taking Label to Court
Music
//
August 25, 2021
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo Lead 2021 MTV VMA Nominations
Music
//
August 11, 2021
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease New Collab 1 Year After 'WAP': 'We Should Do It Again'
Music
//
August 08, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Says 'It Is About Time' that Rap Tackle LGBTQ Hate: 'It Is Really Crucial'
Music
//
August 05, 2021
Congressman Raps Rendition of 'Fergalicious' to Highlight Climate Change Policy: It's 'FERC-alicious'
Politics
//
July 29, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion on the First Time She Rapped Profanity in Front of Her Mom: 'Don't Whoop Me!'
Style
//
July 20, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Is First Rapper to Land
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Cover: 'It Feels Amazing'
Style
//
July 19, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Pardi Get Into Adorable Water Balloon Fight: 'Let the Games Begin'
Music
//
July 02, 2021
'Girl's Girl' Megan Thee Stallion Talks Supporting Women, Summer Jams and Her New Collab with Cash App
Music
//
June 30, 2021
All the Must-See Fashion Moments at the 2021 BET Awards
Style
//
June 28, 2021
BET Awards 2021: See the Complete Winners List
Music
//
June 28, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion
