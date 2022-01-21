Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Login
People.com
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Jack Quaid Says Parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan 'Don't Really Give Me Advice' About Acting
"It's lucky that I got to grow up saying, 'Hey I want to be an actor' and they understood that,"
Scream
star Jack Quaid tells PEOPLE
Read More
All the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2021 amfAR Gala
The annual AIDS research fundraiser was held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night and honored fashion designer Jeremy Scott
Read More
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control
Read More
Meg Ryan Wears Floral Gown and Platform Heels on Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala Red Carpet
The actress wore a floral gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the event
Read More
The Cast of
Sleepless in Seattle
: Where Are They Now?
Sleepless in Seattle premiered on June 25, 1993, which means that it has been 28 years since Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan met at the top of the Empire State Building
Read More
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Being Totally Starstruck Around Meg Ryan: 'I Couldn't Even Be Myself'
Gwyneth Paltrow was nervous around Meg Ryan while filming the 1993 movie
Flesh and Bone
Read More
More Meg Ryan
The 22 Most Influential and Iconic Sweaters in Film and TV
Sweater weather is upon us! Let's celebrate by looking back at the most iconic pop culture knits through the years
Jack Quaid, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's Son, Cast in
Scream 5
Scream 5
will feature original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, along with newcomer Jack Quaid
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
John Mellencamp Dating Beauty Expert Nurse Jamie After Engagement to Meg Ryan Ends
The
You've Got Mail
Cast: Where Are They Now?
Are Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Back On? Actress Seen with Engagement Ring After Breakup
People Now: All About Robyn Crawford Breaking Her Silence on Whitney Houston in New Memoir - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for November 6th on
PEOPLE Now.
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp 'Love Each Other' But Had a 'Volatile Relationship': Source
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Cancel Their Engagement: Inside Their Rollercoaster Relationship
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Split After Engagement: 'He Didn't Want to Get Married Again'
Meg Ryan Steps Out Without Engagement Ring Amid a Report She's Split from John Mellencamp
Meg Ryan Calls Her Engagement to John Mellencamp a 'State of Grace': 'I'm Happy'
All Meg Ryan
Jack Quaid Says Parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan 'Don't Really Give Me Advice' About Acting
Movies
//
January 21, 2022
All the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2021 amfAR Gala
Style
//
November 05, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
Celebrity
//
October 22, 2021
Meg Ryan Wears Floral Gown and Platform Heels on Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala Red Carpet
Style
//
September 27, 2021
The Cast of
Sleepless in Seattle
: Where Are They Now?
Movies
//
June 25, 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Being Totally Starstruck Around Meg Ryan: 'I Couldn't Even Be Myself'
Movies
//
December 09, 2020
The 22 Most Influential and Iconic Sweaters in Film and TV
Style
//
October 26, 2020
Jack Quaid, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's Son, Cast in
Scream 5
Movies
//
September 02, 2020
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
TV
//
May 18, 2020
John Mellencamp Dating Beauty Expert Nurse Jamie After Engagement to Meg Ryan Ends
Music
//
April 02, 2020
The
You've Got Mail
Cast: Where Are They Now?
Movies
//
December 18, 2021
Are Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Back On? Actress Seen with Engagement Ring After Breakup
Movies
//
November 11, 2019
People Now: All About Robyn Crawford Breaking Her Silence on Whitney Houston in New Memoir - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
November 06, 2019
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp 'Love Each Other' But Had a 'Volatile Relationship': Source
Movies
//
November 06, 2019
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Cancel Their Engagement: Inside Their Rollercoaster Relationship
Movies
//
November 04, 2019
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Split After Engagement: 'He Didn't Want to Get Married Again'
Movies
//
November 04, 2019
Meg Ryan Steps Out Without Engagement Ring Amid a Report She's Split from John Mellencamp
Movies
//
October 30, 2019
Meg Ryan Calls Her Engagement to John Mellencamp a 'State of Grace': 'I'm Happy'
Movies
//
August 06, 2019
Rob Reiner Says Harry and Sally Were Not Supposed to End Up Together in
When Harry Met Sally
Movies
//
July 15, 2019
When Harry Met Sally
Fans Compete in Fake Orgasm Contest at Iconic Katz's Delicatessen
Movies
//
July 12, 2019
Meg Ryan's Fiancé, John Mellencamp, Showed Her Famous Fake Orgasm Scene to Her Daughter
Movies
//
July 12, 2019
Billy Crystal Recalls Watching
When Harry Met Sally
with Princess Diana—Who Called Him 'Naughty'
Movies
//
July 11, 2019
Rob Reiner Says He Demonstrated Orgasm Noises in Front of His Mom for
When Harry Met Sally
Movies
//
July 10, 2019
Jack Quaid Is 'Psyched' for His Mom Meg Ryan's Engagement to John Mellencamp
Movies
//
June 13, 2019
People Now
: Mom of Boy with Autism has Advice for Parents: 'Try Everything' - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
June 13, 2019
Load More
Meg Ryan
