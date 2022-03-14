Mayim Bialik
- Full Name
- Mayim Chaya Bialik
- Hometown
- San Diego
- missmayim
- Notable Projects
- The Big Bang Theory , Jeopardy
- Born
- 12/12/1975
- Age
- 46
FAQs
- What nationality is Mayim Bialik?
Mayim Bialik is American, but the San Diego native said three of her four grandparents are immigrants. "I'm half Polish, a quarter Hungarian and a quarter Ukrainian," she told the Jewish Chronicle.
- Who is Mayim Bialik married to?
Mayim Bialik is not married. She and Michael Stone, with whom she shares two sons, Miles and Frederick, split after nine years of marriage in 2012.
- What degree does Mayim Bialik have?
Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.