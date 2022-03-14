Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik is an American actress and game show host. She rose to fame after starring in NBC's Blossom from 1991 to 1995. Bialik joined the cast of CBS's The Big Bang Theory in 2010 and earned four Emmy nominations during her 10 seasons on the sitcom. Since then, Bialik has shared Jeopardy! hosting duties and starred in FOX's Call Me Kat.
Full Name
Mayim Chaya Bialik
Hometown
San Diego
twitter
missmayim
instagram
missmayim
Notable Projects
The Big Bang Theory , Jeopardy
Born
12/12/1975
Age
46

FAQs

What nationality is Mayim Bialik?

Mayim Bialik is American, but the San Diego native said three of her four grandparents are immigrants. "I'm half Polish, a quarter Hungarian and a quarter Ukrainian," she told the Jewish Chronicle.

Who is Mayim Bialik married to?

Mayim Bialik is not married. She and Michael Stone, with whom she shares two sons, Miles and Frederick, split after nine years of marriage in 2012.

What degree does Mayim Bialik have?

Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.

