What happened to Matthew Perry's voice?

After preview clips of the 2021 'Friends' reunion special were released by HBO Max, Matthew Perry's slurred voice raised the concerns of fans. The Los Angeles Times reported that the slurring was a result of emergency dental surgery that Perry required shortly before the reunion special was taped.

Who is Matthew Perry married to?

Matthew Perry has never been married. He became engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, but revealed to PEOPLE in June 2021 that he called off the engagement.

Where does Matthew Perry live?

According to PEOPLE, Matthew Perry sold his home in Malibu, California in January 2021 and his penthouse home in Los Angeles in June 2021 in order to spend more time at his home in New York City.

What was Matthew Perry addicted to?

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2013, Matthew Perry revealed that during the production of 'Friends' he was addicted to alcohol and pills, including Vicodin. He recovered from his addictions after attending rehab in 2001.

How old was Matthew Perry when 'Friends' started?

The first episode of 'Friends' aired on Sept. 22, 1994 when Matthew Perry was 25 years old.

What has Matthew Perry done since 'Friends'?

After 'Friends' ended in 2004, Matthew Perry appeared on the television series 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,' 'The Good Wife,' 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple.' He also starred in the movies 'Numb' and '17 Again.'

How long has Matthew Perry been sober?

In a 2013 interview with PEOPLE, Matthew Perry revealed that he had been sober since 2001.

How old was Matthew Perry in 'Fools Rush In'?