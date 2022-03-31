Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry is a Canadian-American Actor. He rose to fame and is best known for portraying Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004. He has also appeared in films like Fools Rush In (1997), Almost Heroes (1998), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and 17 Again (2009) and starred on the television series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007), Go On (2012-2013) and The Odd Couple (2015-2017).
Full Name
Matthew Langford Perry
Hometown
instagram
mattyperry4
twitter
matthewperry
Notable Projects
Friends
Born
08/19/1969
Age
52

FAQs

What happened to Matthew Perry's voice?

After preview clips of the 2021 'Friends' reunion special were released by HBO Max, Matthew Perry's slurred voice raised the concerns of fans. The Los Angeles Times reported that the slurring was a result of emergency dental surgery that Perry required shortly before the reunion special was taped.

Who is Matthew Perry married to?

Matthew Perry has never been married. He became engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, but revealed to PEOPLE in June 2021 that he called off the engagement.

Where does Matthew Perry live?

According to PEOPLE, Matthew Perry sold his home in Malibu, California in January 2021 and his penthouse home in Los Angeles in June 2021 in order to spend more time at his home in New York City.

What was Matthew Perry addicted to?

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2013, Matthew Perry revealed that during the production of 'Friends' he was addicted to alcohol and pills, including Vicodin. He recovered from his addictions after attending rehab in 2001.

How old was Matthew Perry when 'Friends' started?

The first episode of 'Friends' aired on Sept. 22, 1994 when Matthew Perry was 25 years old.

What has Matthew Perry done since 'Friends'?

After 'Friends' ended in 2004, Matthew Perry appeared on the television series 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,' 'The Good Wife,' 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple.' He also starred in the movies 'Numb' and '17 Again.'

How long has Matthew Perry been sober?

In a 2013 interview with PEOPLE, Matthew Perry revealed that he had been sober since 2001.

How old was Matthew Perry in 'Fools Rush In'?

The movie 'Fools Rush In' was filmed from April to June 1996 when Matthew Perry was 26 years old.

