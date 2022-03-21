Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence is an American actor. He rose to fame as a child star, nabbing a breakout role in the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire. His other notable projects include the '90s TV shows, Boy Meets World and Brotherly Love, which also featured his real-life brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence. He was previously married to Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke from 2019 to 2022.
Matthew Lawrence
Full Name
Matthew William Lawrence
Hometown
Abington Township, PA
instagram
matthewlawrence
Born
02/11/1980
Age
42

FAQs

Who is Matthew Lawrence married to?

Matthew Lawrence married professional dancer Cheryl Burke in 2019. The two separated in 2022.

How did Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke meet?

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke met and briefly dated in 2006 after his older brother, Joey, competed on 'Dancing With the Stars.' The couple reconciled in 2017 and got engaged in 2018.

How old was Matthew Lawrence in 'Mrs. Doubtfire?'

Matthew Lawrence was 12 years old when he starred in 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Cheryl Burke's Divorce Filing, Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support
Mattew Lawrence also listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split
Matthew Lawrence Says He 'Stayed Away' from Drugs Thanks to Robin Williams' Advice
Matthew Lawrence, who played Robin Williams' character's son in Mrs. Doubtfire, revealed the late actor told him to not "ever do drugs" due to his own personal struggles
DWTS's Cheryl Burke Returns to Wedding Venue to 'Reflect' amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence
The Dancing with the Stars pro filed for divorce on Feb. 18
DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from Matthew Lawrence
"I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the Dancing with the Stars pro said
Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce from Matthew Lawrence After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence tied the knot in 2019
Cheryl Burke Calls Out Guests Who Didn't Give Timely RSVPs to Wedding: 'A Text Is Not Going to Do'
The Dancing with the Stars pro wed actor Matthew Lawrence last month in San Diego
See Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Over-the-Top, Rhinestone-Studded Wedding Cake
The top and bottom layer were made with Burke's favorite: Confetti cake!
DWTS' Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Open Up About Their 'Magical' Wedding
The couple tied the knot on May 23 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California
People Now: Breaking Down Wendy Williams' Relationship with Son, Kevin Jr.  - Watch the Full Episode
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Married!
Inside Cheryl Burke's 'Special' and Intimate Bridal Shower
Matthew Lawrence Proposed to Cheryl Burke with the 'Special' Diamond Her Late Dad Gave to Her Mom
Matthew Lawrence Shares Close-Up Photo of Fiancée Cheryl Burke's Stunning Engagement Ring

Matthew Lawrence surprised Cheryl Burke with a stunning engagement ring on her birthday!

