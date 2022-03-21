Matthew Lawrence
- Full Name
- Matthew William Lawrence
- Hometown
- Abington Township, PA
- matthewlawrence
- Born
- 02/11/1980
- Age
- 42
FAQs
- Who is Matthew Lawrence married to?
Matthew Lawrence married professional dancer Cheryl Burke in 2019. The two separated in 2022.
- How did Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke meet?
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke met and briefly dated in 2006 after his older brother, Joey, competed on 'Dancing With the Stars.' The couple reconciled in 2017 and got engaged in 2018.
- How old was Matthew Lawrence in 'Mrs. Doubtfire?'
Matthew Lawrence was 12 years old when he starred in 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'