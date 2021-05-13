You Can Own a Piece of Central Perk! Friends Artist Burton Morris Is Auctioning His Iconic Work
Contemporary pop artist Burton Morris' debut NFT collection, "The Art of Friends," is available to bid on until June 7
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Emotional Friends Reunion Moment Viewers May Have Missed
"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears … and I grab a napkin or a tissue,” the actress said of a favorite moment from the Friends reunion special
Matt LeBlanc's Crossed Arms Pose During Friends Reunion Becomes Twitter Meme: 'Irish Uncle Energy'
The actor appeared alongside his former Friends costars in a special that hit HBO Max last week
Did You Know David Schwimmer Was the Heartthrob of Friends? Why Courteney Cox Once Likened Him to the Beatles
"When David goes outside, it's like the Beatles just arrived," Cox once told EW
Mindy Kaling Calls Young Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc Her 'Sexual Awakening' After Friends Reunion
Following Thursday's premiere of Friends: The Reunion, Kaling posted a major throwback photo of the actors on Instagram
How Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and More Guest Stars Were Incorporated into the Friends Reunion
Friends: The Reunion is streaming on HBO Max