Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer
Share
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Look Back at
Today
Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary
In honor of the
Today
show's 70th anniversary, here's a look back at every principle anchor since its broadcast debut on Jan. 14 in 1952.
Read More
Inside Matt Lauer's Relationship with Girlfriend Shamin Abas — Years After
Today
Show Firing
Matt Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment
Read More
How Matt Lauer's Life Has Changed 4 Years After He Was Fired from the
Today
Show
Matt Lauer was fired due to a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" on Nov. 29, 2017
Read More
Katie Couric Says She Has 'No Relationship' with Matt Lauer Today, Calls His Behavior 'Disgusting'
Matt Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment
Read More
Katie Couric Stands by New Memoir on
Today
: 'I Wanted to Share the Messy Parts' of My Life
"I couldn't imagine writing something that wasn't honest and radically transparent," said the former
Today
co-anchor
Read More
Katie Couric on Being 'Shocked' by Matt Lauer's Behavior: 'It Just Seemed So Callous'
Katie Couric reflects on the sexual harassment allegations against her former
Today
co-host Matt Lauer in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Read More
More Matt Lauer
Billy Bush on Matt Lauer Not Publicly Supporting Him During Trump Tape Scandal: 'Deeply Hurtful'
"That he didn't fight for me is so deeply hurtful because I've known him for absolutely ever," Billy Bush says
Matt Lauer 'Wants to Work Again' and 'Cares So Much About What People Think About Him': Sources
The former
Today
show co-anchor spoke up last week denying the rape allegation made against him in Ronan Farrow's
Catch and Kill
Matt Lauer Is 'on a Mission to Clear His Name' and 'Take Down' Ronan Farrow: Source
Matt Lauer Seen with New Tattoo About 'Hatred' Days After Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting
Matt Lauer Claims 'I Was Falsely Accused of Rape' in Op-Ed Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting
People Now: Rose Byrne and Irwin Family Speak Out on Australian Wildfires - Watch the Full Episode
Matt Lauer Vacations in New Zealand for the Holidays with New Flame Shamin Abas
Matt Lauer finalized his divorce to ex-wife Annette Roque in September
Matt Lauer Was Fired by NBC 2 Years Ago: 'It's Been a Bitter Pill to Swallow,' Source Says
Katie Couric Says Matt Lauer 'Ultimately Turned Out to Be Two Very Different People'
Will
The Morning Show
Season 2 Tackle the Matt Lauer Rape Allegation?
NBC Late-Night Host Lilly Singh Calls Out Matt Lauer After He Is Accused of Raping Former Colleague
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim's Contract Renewed Amidst Matt Lauer Fallout: Report
All Matt Lauer
Look Back at
Today
Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary
TV
//
January 14, 2022
Inside Matt Lauer's Relationship with Girlfriend Shamin Abas — Years After
Today
Show Firing
TV
//
November 30, 2021
How Matt Lauer's Life Has Changed 4 Years After He Was Fired from the
Today
Show
TV
//
November 29, 2021
Katie Couric Says She Has 'No Relationship' with Matt Lauer Today, Calls His Behavior 'Disgusting'
TV
//
October 19, 2021
Katie Couric Stands by New Memoir on
Today
: 'I Wanted to Share the Messy Parts' of My Life
TV
//
October 19, 2021
Katie Couric on Being 'Shocked' by Matt Lauer's Behavior: 'It Just Seemed So Callous'
TV
//
October 13, 2021
Billy Bush on Matt Lauer Not Publicly Supporting Him During Trump Tape Scandal: 'Deeply Hurtful'
TV
//
October 06, 2020
Matt Lauer 'Wants to Work Again' and 'Cares So Much About What People Think About Him': Sources
TV
//
May 27, 2020
Matt Lauer Is 'on a Mission to Clear His Name' and 'Take Down' Ronan Farrow: Source
TV
//
May 21, 2020
Matt Lauer Seen with New Tattoo About 'Hatred' Days After Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting
Style
//
May 21, 2020
Matt Lauer Claims 'I Was Falsely Accused of Rape' in Op-Ed Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting
TV
//
May 19, 2020
People Now: Rose Byrne and Irwin Family Speak Out on Australian Wildfires - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
January 08, 2020
Matt Lauer Vacations in New Zealand for the Holidays with New Flame Shamin Abas
TV
//
January 01, 2020
Matt Lauer Was Fired by NBC 2 Years Ago: 'It's Been a Bitter Pill to Swallow,' Source Says
TV
//
November 29, 2019
Katie Couric Says Matt Lauer 'Ultimately Turned Out to Be Two Very Different People'
TV
//
November 09, 2019
Will
The Morning Show
Season 2 Tackle the Matt Lauer Rape Allegation?
TV
//
October 29, 2019
NBC Late-Night Host Lilly Singh Calls Out Matt Lauer After He Is Accused of Raping Former Colleague
TV
//
October 24, 2019
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim's Contract Renewed Amidst Matt Lauer Fallout: Report
TV
//
October 23, 2019
Matt Lauer Works on Boat in Hamptons 2 Weeks After Being Accused of Raping NBC News Colleague
TV
//
October 22, 2019
Matt Lauer Photographed for the First Time Since Being Accused of Raping NBC News Colleague
TV
//
October 16, 2019
Megyn Kelly Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer Rape Allegation, Praises Ann Curry and Meredith Vieira
TV
//
October 15, 2019
Ronan Farrow's
Catch and Kill
Reveals: From Meryl Streep's Shock to Anthony Bourdain's Support
Movies
//
October 15, 2019
Former NBC Broadcaster Says Matt Lauer Treated Her 'Like a Hanging Piece of Meat': Book
TV
//
October 15, 2019
Matt Lauer Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Attempted Suicide, Was Hospitalized '21 Times': Book
TV
//
October 15, 2019
Matt Lauer Exposed Himself to a
Today
Show Producer at Work Event, Ronan Farrow Claims in Book
TV
//
October 15, 2019
Matt Lauer
