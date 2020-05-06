- Full Name
- Mary-Kate Olsen
- Hometown
- Sherman Oaks, California
- Born
- 06/13/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- Why aren't Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on 'Fuller House'?
The twins were busy running their luxury fashion brand The Row when 'Fuller House' was taping. 'Fuller House' executive producer Bob Boyett told PEOPLE, "Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don't feel comfortable acting,' " he said. "Mary-Kate said, 'It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.'"
- How many siblings do Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have?
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have four siblings. They have a younger sister, actress Elizabeth Olsen, an older brother named Trent, and two younger half-siblings.
- What disease did Mary-Kate Olsen have?
Mary-Kate Olsen was hospitalized for anorexia in 2004.
- Where did Mary-Kate Olsen go to college?
The Olsen twins briefly attended New York University in 2004. Mary-Kate dropped out after a year-and-a-half.