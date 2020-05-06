Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen is an American actress and fashion designer. Olsen began her acting career as a 9-month-old baby, sharing the role of Michelle Tanner with her twin sister Ashley Olsen in the TV show Full House from 1987 to 1995. The Dualstar Entertainment Group was founded in the twin's name in 1993 and produced 15 TV movies and direct-to-video films and three television series starring the twins. Dualstar released New York Minute, its only theatrical release, in 2004, the final film that the twins starred in together. After 2004, Olsen continued her acting career without her sister, appearing in a recurring role on the show Weeds in 2006 and the film Beastly in 2011. Olsen retired from acting in 2012.

After gaining consistent media attention for their unique outfits, Mary-Kate and Ashley decided to found the luxury fashion brand The Row in 2006. After the success of The Row, the twins expanded to lifestyle brand Elizabeth and James and more affordable fashion lines Olsenboye and StyleMint. 

Olsen was married to French banker Olivier Sarkozy from 2015 to 2021. 
Mary-Kate Olsen
Full Name
Mary-Kate Olsen
Hometown
Sherman Oaks, California
Born
06/13/1986
Age
35

FAQs

Why aren't Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on 'Fuller House'?

The twins were busy running their luxury fashion brand The Row when 'Fuller House' was taping. 'Fuller House' executive producer Bob Boyett told PEOPLE, "Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don't feel comfortable acting,' " he said. "Mary-Kate said, 'It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.'"

How many siblings do Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have four siblings. They have a younger sister, actress Elizabeth Olsen, an older brother named Trent, and two younger half-siblings.

What disease did Mary-Kate Olsen have?

Mary-Kate Olsen was hospitalized for anorexia in 2004.

Where did Mary-Kate Olsen go to college?

The Olsen twins briefly attended New York University in 2004. Mary-Kate dropped out after a year-and-a-half.

