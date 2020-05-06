Mary-Kate Olsen

The twins were busy running their luxury fashion brand The Row when 'Fuller House' was taping. 'Fuller House' executive producer Bob Boyett told PEOPLE, "Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don't feel comfortable acting,' " he said. "Mary-Kate said, 'It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.'"