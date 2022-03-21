Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an American actress. She rose to fame appearing in the TV series Wolf Lake (2001-2002) and films like Final Destination 3 (2006), Black Christmas (2006) and Death Proof (2007). She is best known for her roles in cult favorite films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016). Winstead won a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series for the 2012 Facebook series The Beauty Inside.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Full Name
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Hometown
Rocky Mount, North Carolina
Notable Projects
Fargo
Born
11/28/1984
Age
37

FAQs

Who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead married to?

From 2010 to 2017, Mary Elizabeth Winstead was married to filmmaker Riley Stearns. During their marriage, Winstead starred in the 2014 film 'Faults,' which Stearns wrote and directed.

How did Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead meet?

According to PEOPLE, actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead met while working together on the third season of the FX series 'Fargo.' They were first reported as dating in October 2017.

Why did Mary Elizabeth Winstead leave 'Mercy Street'?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead starred in the lead role of the PBS period series 'Mercy Street.' However, the series was cancelled after two seasons. Winstead starred in 10 of the 12 episodes produced, and she left the series because it was no longer in production.

In what movie did Mary Elizabeth Winstead play a table dancer?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead starred as a dancer in the 2008 film 'Make It Happen. Winstead trained to become a ballerina when she was young, which allowed her to develop a strong background in dance.

How did Mary Elizabeth Winstead become an actor?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead began acting as a teenager in musicals and in small roles on television. Her most substantial early role was on the soap opera 'Passions.' Winstead appeared in 89 episodes from 1999 to 2000.

How old was Mary Elizabeth Winstead when she played Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'?

'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' was filmed from March to August 2009, when actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who played Ramona Flowers, was 24 years old.

Date Night! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Walk Red Carpet at Producers Guild Awards
The couple welcomed their first baby, son Laurie, in June 2021
Ewan McGregor Gives Nod to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Their Baby in Emmys Speech: 'Love You So Much'
Ewan McGregor won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for Halston
Clara McGregor Introduces Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Baby Boy: 'The Greatest Gift'
In addition to daughter Clara and the newborn, Ewan McGregor is also dad to three other children: Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and Anouk, 10
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Pack On the PDA in New York City with a Kiss
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead took a break from their busy schedules to spend time together in the Big Apple
Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara, 22, Denies Calling Dad an 'A--hole' for Leaving Mom Eve
"I keep her away from a--hole men who leave my goddess of a mother," Clara wrote in her comment, with fans assuming she was slamming dad Ewan McGregor
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Talks Filming New Movie With Common: 'It Just Comes Naturally to Him'
Winstead also reveals how Common could be a bit of a "goofball" behind-the-scenes.
Jonathan Bennett Answers All Your Mean Girls Burning Questions on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for October 2nd on PEOPLE Now. 
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is 'Excited to Learn How to Use a Bow and Arrow' for Birds of Prey
PLUS: Winstead reveals why she's thrilled to play an ex-mafia princess in the film.
PEOPLE Now: Cedric the Entertainer Reveals Tiffany Haddish's 'Glam Squad' Has Grown Since Her Rise — Watch the Full Episode
Watch Mary Elizabeth Winstead Impersonate Bjork and Kristen Stewart in All About Nina Scene
Ewan McGregor and Daughter Clara Bond After She Addressed Calling His Girlfriend 'Trash'
Ewan McGregor's Daughter Says Calling Mary Elizabeth Winstead 'Trash' 'Wasn't My Finest Moment'
Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Calls His Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead a 'Piece of Trash'

Looks like Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara isn't the biggest fan of his girlfriend

