Who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead married to?

From 2010 to 2017, Mary Elizabeth Winstead was married to filmmaker Riley Stearns. During their marriage, Winstead starred in the 2014 film 'Faults,' which Stearns wrote and directed.

How did Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead meet?

According to PEOPLE, actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead met while working together on the third season of the FX series 'Fargo.' They were first reported as dating in October 2017.

Why did Mary Elizabeth Winstead leave 'Mercy Street'?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead starred in the lead role of the PBS period series 'Mercy Street.' However, the series was cancelled after two seasons. Winstead starred in 10 of the 12 episodes produced, and she left the series because it was no longer in production.

In what movie did Mary Elizabeth Winstead play a table dancer?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead starred as a dancer in the 2008 film 'Make It Happen. Winstead trained to become a ballerina when she was young, which allowed her to develop a strong background in dance.

How did Mary Elizabeth Winstead become an actor?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead began acting as a teenager in musicals and in small roles on television. Her most substantial early role was on the soap opera 'Passions.' Winstead appeared in 89 episodes from 1999 to 2000.

How old was Mary Elizabeth Winstead when she played Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'?