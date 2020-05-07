Where does Mark Wahlberg live?

In April 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that Mark Wahlberg put his home in Beverly Park, Los Angeles up for sale for $87.5 million.

How old was Mark Wahlberg in 'Fear'?

The movie 'Fear' was released on April 12, 1996 when Mark Wahlberg was 24 years old.

How many siblings does Mark Wahlberg have?

Mark Wahlberg is the youngest of nine children.

How many kids does Mark Wahlberg have?

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham have four children: daughters Ella and Grace and sons Michael and Brendan.

How old was Mark Wahlberg in 'Boogie Nights'?

The film 'Boogie Nights' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 1997 when Mark Wahlberg was 26 years old.

When did Mark Wahlberg's mom die?

Mark Wahlberg's mother, Alma, died in April 2021. She was 78 years old.

What religion is Mark Wahlberg?

Mark Wahlberg is Roman Catholic.

What is the name of the restaurant chain owned by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers?

Mark Wahlberg and two of his brothers, Paul Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, own the hamburger restaurant chain Wahlburgers. A&E aired a reality show about the chain from 2014 to 2019.

How did Mark Wahlberg's sister pass away?

Mark Wahlberg's older sister Debbie passed away from a heart attack on Sept. 2, 2003. On the same day Wahlberg's oldest daughter, Ella, was born.

Why did Mark Wahlberg go to jail?