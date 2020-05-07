Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, producer, and former rapper. He first gained recognition as the frontman of the hip-hop music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the early 1990s. Wahlberg transitioned to acting and his first major leading roles included Fear (1996), Boogie Nights (1997), The Perfect Storm (2000) and The Italian Job (2003). Wahlberg achieved critical acclaim in the 2006 film The Departed, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He received a Golden Globe nomination for the 2010 film The Fighter. His most famous films include 2010's The Other Guys, 2012's Ted, 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction, 2015's Daddy's Home and 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. He is also known for producing several films and television series, including the HBO series Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and Ballers.
Mark Wahlberg
Full Name
Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg
Hometown
Boston, Massachusetts
instagram
markwahlberg
twitter
markwahlberg
Notable Projects
Transformers
Born
06/05/1971
Age
50

FAQs

Where does Mark Wahlberg live?

In April 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that Mark Wahlberg put his home in Beverly Park, Los Angeles up for sale for $87.5 million.

How old was Mark Wahlberg in 'Fear'?

The movie 'Fear' was released on April 12, 1996 when Mark Wahlberg was 24 years old.

How many siblings does Mark Wahlberg have?

Mark Wahlberg is the youngest of nine children.

How many kids does Mark Wahlberg have?

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham have four children: daughters Ella and Grace and sons Michael and Brendan.

How old was Mark Wahlberg in 'Boogie Nights'?

The film 'Boogie Nights' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 1997 when Mark Wahlberg was 26 years old.

When did Mark Wahlberg's mom die?

Mark Wahlberg's mother, Alma, died in April 2021. She was 78 years old.

What religion is Mark Wahlberg?

Mark Wahlberg is Roman Catholic.

What is the name of the restaurant chain owned by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers?

Mark Wahlberg and two of his brothers, Paul Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, own the hamburger restaurant chain Wahlburgers. A&E aired a reality show about the chain from 2014 to 2019.

How did Mark Wahlberg's sister pass away?

Mark Wahlberg's older sister Debbie passed away from a heart attack on Sept. 2, 2003. On the same day Wahlberg's oldest daughter, Ella, was born.

Why did Mark Wahlberg go to jail?

In 1988, when Mark Wahlberg was 16, he assaulted a man with a wooden stick and punched another man in the face in Boston. He was later sentenced to three months in prison and served about 45 days.

Most Recent

Carhartt's Wildly Popular T-Shirts Are on Sale at Amazon Today
Men's and women's Carhartt T-shirts start at just $13 right now
Amazon Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum an 'Upgrade' from a Roomba — and It's 59% Off
"My house has never felt cleaner"
Olivia Rodrigo Posts Epic Throwback to Childhood Concert — and Jonas Brothers Approve of Her Set!
"Solid set list," Kevin Jonas commented on Olivia Rodrigo's post, which featured a photo of her singing some Jonas Brothers tunes from the early 2000s
Frank Langella Fired by Netflix After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Frank Langella is accused of making an inappropriate joke to a female costar on the set of Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher
Scott Disick Says He Lost Kourtney Kardashian as a 'Best Friend' amid Her Travis Barker Romance
Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015, spoke about his ex in the series premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett on His Birthday: 'I Think About You Every Day'
The Grease actor's son died at age 16 after hitting his head on a bathtub while vacationing with his family in the Bahamas in 2009
Advertisement

More Mark Wahlberg

Kim Kardashian Cries to Ex Kanye West Over Threat of Second Sex Tape in The Kardashians Premiere
Kim Kardashian turns to ex Kanye West for support after she is threatened with the existence of a second sex tape
Miami Mother Arrested After Deaths of 2 Children, 3 and 5, Who Were Allegedly Tied Up in Home
Jeffrey and Laura Belval were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown to Host His Own Daytime Talk Show: 'It Was My Dream'
Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Portable Vacuum a 'Must-Have for Every Household'
Cynthia Erivo Says They're Deciding 'How Green We're Gonna Go' as Elphaba for Wicked Movie 
Jordyn Woods and Little Sister Jodie Work Out Together in Matching High Ponytails
The 'Light and Airy' Dress That Amazon Shoppers Can't Wait to Wear This Summer Is on Sale for as Little as $25

It has nearly 6,000 perfect ratings

All Mark Wahlberg

Carhartt's Wildly Popular T-Shirts Are on Sale at Amazon Today
Style // 5 minutes ago
Amazon Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum an 'Upgrade' from a Roomba — and It's 59% Off
Home // an hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo Posts Epic Throwback to Childhood Concert — and Jonas Brothers Approve of Her Set!
Music // 5 hours ago
Frank Langella Fired by Netflix After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
TV // 5 hours ago
Scott Disick Says He Lost Kourtney Kardashian as a 'Best Friend' amid Her Travis Barker Romance
TV // 5 hours ago
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett on His Birthday: 'I Think About You Every Day'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Cries to Ex Kanye West Over Threat of Second Sex Tape in The Kardashians Premiere
TV // 6 hours ago
Miami Mother Arrested After Deaths of 2 Children, 3 and 5, Who Were Allegedly Tied Up in Home
Crime // 6 hours ago
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown to Host His Own Daytime Talk Show: 'It Was My Dream'
TV // 6 hours ago
Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Portable Vacuum a 'Must-Have for Every Household'
Home // 7 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo Says They're Deciding 'How Green We're Gonna Go' as Elphaba for Wicked Movie 
Movies // 7 hours ago
Jordyn Woods and Little Sister Jodie Work Out Together in Matching High Ponytails
Style // 7 hours ago
The 'Light and Airy' Dress That Amazon Shoppers Can't Wait to Wear This Summer Is on Sale for as Little as $25
Fashion // 8 hours ago
Los Angeles Firefighters Rescue Owlet After Baby Bird Falls Out of the Nest
Pets // 8 hours ago
Game of Thrones Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested for Alleged 'Sexually Explicit Communication with a Minor'
Crime // 8 hours ago
Jordyn Woods Congratulates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Win and Pays Tribute to His Late Mom
Sports // 9 hours ago
Selena Gomez Wore the Spring Dress Trend That's Incredibly Cool — in More Ways Than One
Style // 9 hours ago
Ken Jeong Calls 1 Unmasking the 'Biggest Upset' in Masked Singer History During Double Elimination
TV // 9 hours ago
Married at First Sight Recap: Woody and Amani Break Down the 'Rollercoaster' Couple's Retreat
TV // 9 hours ago
Travis Barker Gets New Tattoo in Honor of Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins: 'Hawk Forever'
Style // 9 hours ago
Jodie Sweetin Totally Twins with Daughter Zoie on Her 14th Birthday: 'A Perfect Day'
Parents // 9 hours ago
Nate Smith Takes PEOPLE Inside His Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'I Was Scared to Death'
Country // 9 hours ago
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 to Feature Franchise's First All-Winners Cast
TV // 9 hours ago
Love Island Alum Thomas Powell Live Streams Breast Reduction Surgery: 'It Was So, So Easy'
Health // 9 hours ago
Jessica Willis Fisher Talks New Love, Old Wounds and the Painful Reality of Her Past: 'I Was Dying Inside'
Country // 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com