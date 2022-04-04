Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay is an American actress. She rose to fame appearing in various television series like Downtown (1986), Tequila and Bonetti (1992), Can't Hurry Love (1995-1996) and ER (1997-1998). She is best known for portraying Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 1999 for over 500 episodes. Hargitay has won an Emmy award and a Golden Globe award for her performance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She is also known for founding the Joyful Heart Foundation, which provides services to survivors of domestic violence and child abuse.
Mariska Hargitay
Full Name
Mariska Magdolna Hargitay
Hometown
Santa Monica, California
instagram
therealmariskahargitay
twitter
mariska
Born
01/23/1964
Age
58

FAQs

Who is Mariska Hargitay married to?

Mariska Hargitay married actor Peter Hermann on Aug. 28, 2004. According to PEOPLE, they met on the set of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'

What nationality is Mariska Hargitay?

Mariska Hargitay was born in the United States and is the daughter of American actress Jayne Mansfield and the Hungarian bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay.

How old was Mariska Hargitay when she started on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'?

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' debuted on Sept. 20, 1999 when Mariska Hargitay was 35 years old.

How did Mariska Hargitay hurt herself?

In June 2021, the New York Post reported that Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle while leaving a movie theater after attending a screening of 'Black Widow' in the Hamptons, New York.

Why did Mariska Hargitay leave 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'?

In the beginning of season eight of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' in 2006, Mariska Hargitay briefly left the series to give birth to her first child, August. Hargitay's character Detective Benson was said to be on an undercover assignment and Hargitay was replaced during her maternity leave by actress Connie Nelson, who played Detective Danielle Beck.

How many siblings does Mariska Hargitay have?

Mariska Hargitay has two older brothers and three half-siblings.

How many kids does Mariska Hargitay have?

Mariska Hargitay has three children: August (born 2006), Amaya (born 2011) and Andrew (born 2011).

Who raised Mariska Hargitay?

According to the Los Angeles Times, after Mariska Hargitay's mother, Jayne Mansfield, was killed in a car accident when Hargitay was three years old, Hargitay was raised by her father, Mickey Hargitay, and his third wife, Ellen Siano.

Most Recent

Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Christopher Meloni's 61st Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
The Law & Order: SVU stars have maintained a close friendship for more than two decades
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason SVU Changed Its Original Title
"Nobody will watch a show called Sex Crimes," Hargitay said of the NBC crime drama, which she has starred in since 1999
Mariska Hargitay Pays Tribute to Late Law & Order: SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg: 'We Love and Miss You'
Ned Eisenberg, who had a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died on Sunday after battling two forms of cancer
Mariska Hargitay on If Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Will Ever Be a Couple: She 'Loves Him'
"These two people love each other," Mariska Hargitay tells PEOPLE of her and Christopher Meloni's Law & Order characters, commenting on their potential romance
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at The Music Man Opening
Hugh Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, told PEOPLE that their house was "very quiet, very calm" before the long-awaited first show
Mariska Hargitay Confirms Law and Order's Olivia Has 'Been in Love' with Elliot for 'Many a Year'
The former Law and Order: SUV partners could spark a romance on NBC's Organized Crime spinoff
Advertisement

More Mariska Hargitay

See Mariska Hargitay Sweetly Ask a Man to Stop Singing for Law & Order: SVU Scene in NYC Park
“Your singing was beautiful, but we’re just trying to get the shot,” the actress said in a clip filmed by an onlooking fan
Mariska Hargitay on Her 'Meaningful' Friendship with Christopher Meloni: He's 'Seen It All'
Christopher Meloni presented Mariksa Hargitay with the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award on Monday
SVU: Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson Reconnects with Familiar Faces in Emotional 500th Episode
Mariska Hargitay Says She Was 'Too Nervous' to Watch Law & Order: SVU's 500th Episode
Isabel Gillies Reacts to Online Hate Aimed at SVU Character Kathy Stabler: 'Take It Down a Notch'
Original Law & Order to Return After 11 Years and 'Will Continue Where the Show Left Off'
Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses

As they cheered on Novak Djokovic at Friday's US Open semifinal, Chris Meloni surprised his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Mariska Hargitay with a kiss on the head

All Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Christopher Meloni's 61st Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
TV // April 04, 2022
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason SVU Changed Its Original Title
TV // March 29, 2022
Mariska Hargitay Pays Tribute to Late Law & Order: SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg: 'We Love and Miss You'
TV // March 03, 2022
Mariska Hargitay on If Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Will Ever Be a Couple: She 'Loves Him'
TV // February 17, 2022
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at The Music Man Opening
Theater // February 11, 2022
Mariska Hargitay Confirms Law and Order's Olivia Has 'Been in Love' with Elliot for 'Many a Year'
TV // January 21, 2022
See Mariska Hargitay Sweetly Ask a Man to Stop Singing for Law & Order: SVU Scene in NYC Park
TV // December 02, 2021
Mariska Hargitay on Her 'Meaningful' Friendship with Christopher Meloni: He's 'Seen It All'
TV // November 09, 2021
SVU: Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson Reconnects with Familiar Faces in Emotional 500th Episode
TV // October 21, 2021
Mariska Hargitay Says She Was 'Too Nervous' to Watch Law & Order: SVU's 500th Episode
TV // October 21, 2021
Isabel Gillies Reacts to Online Hate Aimed at SVU Character Kathy Stabler: 'Take It Down a Notch'
TV // October 05, 2021
Original Law & Order to Return After 11 Years and 'Will Continue Where the Show Left Off'
TV // September 28, 2021
Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses
TV // September 11, 2021
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Troll Fans with Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Pic: 'Rehearsing What?'
TV // August 21, 2021
Melissa McCarthy Made 'Get Well' Sign After Injured Mariska Hargitay Teased Her About Ignoring Texts
TV // August 17, 2021
Celebrities Who Were in Sororities
Celebrity // August 13, 2021
Ali Wentworth Recalls Encountering a Black Bear While Hiking with Mariska Hargitay
TV // August 10, 2021
Mariska Hargitay Uses Crutches on Law & Order: SVU Set After Ankle Injury
TV // July 30, 2021
Mariska Hargitay Was 'Blown Away' by Melissa McCarthy's 'Get Well' Sign After Ankle Injury
TV // July 16, 2021
Mariska Hargitay on How Starring in Grace Gaustad's Music Video Fits 'Seamlessly' with Her Other Work
TV // July 16, 2021
Melissa McCarthy Makes Sign for Pal Mariska Hargitay After Ankle Injury: 'Honk If You're Praying'
TV // July 14, 2021
Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Broke Her Right Ankle: 'Summer Look'
Health // July 06, 2021
Mariska Hargitay Surprises 11-Year-Old SVU Fan Who Fought Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper: 'My Hero'
TV // May 21, 2021
Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Broke Her Knee, Fractured Her Ankle and Suffered Torn Ligament
TV // May 19, 2021
Chris Meloni on Filming Law & Order with Mariska Hargitay: 'She Brought Her Game, I Brought Mine'
TV // May 13, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com