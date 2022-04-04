Who is Mariska Hargitay married to?

Mariska Hargitay married actor Peter Hermann on Aug. 28, 2004. According to PEOPLE, they met on the set of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'

What nationality is Mariska Hargitay?

Mariska Hargitay was born in the United States and is the daughter of American actress Jayne Mansfield and the Hungarian bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay.

How old was Mariska Hargitay when she started on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'?

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' debuted on Sept. 20, 1999 when Mariska Hargitay was 35 years old.

How did Mariska Hargitay hurt herself?

In June 2021, the New York Post reported that Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle while leaving a movie theater after attending a screening of 'Black Widow' in the Hamptons, New York.

Why did Mariska Hargitay leave 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'?

In the beginning of season eight of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' in 2006, Mariska Hargitay briefly left the series to give birth to her first child, August. Hargitay's character Detective Benson was said to be on an undercover assignment and Hargitay was replaced during her maternity leave by actress Connie Nelson, who played Detective Danielle Beck.

How many siblings does Mariska Hargitay have?

Mariska Hargitay has two older brothers and three half-siblings.

How many kids does Mariska Hargitay have?

Mariska Hargitay has three children: August (born 2006), Amaya (born 2011) and Andrew (born 2011).

Who raised Mariska Hargitay?