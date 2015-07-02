Marisa Tomei

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Share
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Amber Tamblyn Protests for Reproductive Rights: 'All I Want for My Birthday Is to Fight'
The poet and actress was joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Marisa Tomei, and many more during the Bans Off Our Bodies protest in New York City on Saturday
Read More
My Cousin Vinny
: Where Are They Now?
The Oscar-winning fish-out-of-water comedy was released on March 13, 1992 — find out what the cast has been up to in the three decades since its premiere
Read More
Marisa Tomei Says She Recently Told Pete Davidson She 'Never Got Paid' for
King of Staten Island
"Of course, I got paid for the work I did. I didn't forget to simply open my mailbox," she later clarified to PEOPLE
Read More
Marisa Tomei Says She 'Really Regrets' Getting Stuck in Mom Roles: It's 'Not the Right Road'
Marisa Tomei, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1993, is opening up about playing the mom in Hollywood
Read More
Pete Davidson Impresses Critics in
King of Staten Island
Reviews: 'You'll Be Surprised'
The King of Staten Island
will be available to rent online on June 12
Read More
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
From Bryan Cranston and Brad Pitt to Demi Moore and Meg Ryan, see these actors' soapy starts
Read More
Advertisement
More Marisa Tomei
Pete Davidson Explores His Past in Hilarious Semi-Autobiographical
King of Staten Island
Trailer
The
Saturday Night Live
star also co-wrote the movie, which is directed by
Trainwreck
's Judd Apatow
Mark Ruffalo, Ellen DeGeneres, More Stars Team Up to Help Navajo Nation Ask for COVID-19 Relief
Navajo Nation has nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and just 13 ICU beds
Liev Schreiber and Maya Hawke Face the Consequences of an Accident in
Human Capital
Trailer
50 and Thriving! Can You Believe These Gorgeous Stars Are AARP-Eligible?
Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore Just Learned They're Genetic Cousins: 'I Knew We Were Alike!'
Eva Longoria and More Female Stars Support Brett Kavanaugh's Accuser in Video: 'We Believe You'
PHOTOS: Take a Tour of Marisa Tomei's Vintage-Inspired, New York City Condo
Elle D cor
goes inside the actress' newly renovated apartment
Ryan Gosling, Marisa Tomei, Julianne Moore and Steve Carrell Have a
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Reunion at the SAG Awards
VIDEO: Beyond That
Revenant
Bear Rumor – 10 Urban Legends About Movies
Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst and More Celebs Who Transitioned to TV in 2015
Empire
Is Back – and Cookie Still Takes the Cake
Chris! Mariah! Pitbull! We're Getting Amped for These (and Many More)
Empire
Season 2 Guest Stars
All Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei Joins the Cast of
Empire
TV
//
July 02, 2015
Retro Chic
Archive
//
March 14, 2011
Gowns Galore!
Archive
//
March 09, 2009
Color Guard
Archive
//
March 09, 2009
Life of the Party
Archive
//
November 20, 1995
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.