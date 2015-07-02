Marisa Tomei

Amber Tamblyn Protests for Reproductive Rights: 'All I Want for My Birthday Is to Fight'
The poet and actress was joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Marisa Tomei, and many more during the Bans Off Our Bodies protest in New York City on Saturday
My Cousin Vinny: Where Are They Now?
The Oscar-winning fish-out-of-water comedy was released on March 13, 1992 — find out what the cast has been up to in the three decades since its premiere
Marisa Tomei Says She Recently Told Pete Davidson She 'Never Got Paid' for King of Staten Island
"Of course, I got paid for the work I did. I didn't forget to simply open my mailbox," she later clarified to PEOPLE
Marisa Tomei Says She 'Really Regrets' Getting Stuck in Mom Roles: It's 'Not the Right Road'
Marisa Tomei, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1993, is opening up about playing the mom in Hollywood
Pete Davidson Impresses Critics in King of Staten Island Reviews: 'You'll Be Surprised'
The King of Staten Island will be available to rent online on June 12
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
From Bryan Cranston and Brad Pitt to Demi Moore and Meg Ryan, see these actors' soapy starts
Pete Davidson Explores His Past in Hilarious Semi-Autobiographical King of Staten Island Trailer
The Saturday Night Live star also co-wrote the movie, which is directed by Trainwreck's Judd Apatow
Mark Ruffalo, Ellen DeGeneres, More Stars Team Up to Help Navajo Nation Ask for COVID-19 Relief
Navajo Nation has nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and just 13 ICU beds
Liev Schreiber and Maya Hawke Face the Consequences of an Accident in Human Capital Trailer
50 and Thriving! Can You Believe These Gorgeous Stars Are AARP-Eligible?
Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore Just Learned They're Genetic Cousins: 'I Knew We Were Alike!'
Eva Longoria and More Female Stars Support Brett Kavanaugh's Accuser in Video: 'We Believe You'
PHOTOS: Take a Tour of Marisa Tomei's Vintage-Inspired, New York City Condo

Elle D cor goes inside the actress' newly renovated apartment

Marisa Tomei Joins the Cast of Empire
TV // July 02, 2015
Retro Chic
Archive // March 14, 2011
Gowns Galore!
Archive // March 09, 2009
Color Guard
Archive // March 09, 2009
Life of the Party
Archive // November 20, 1995
