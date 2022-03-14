Marilyn Manson
- Full Name
- Brian Hugh Warner
- Hometown
- Canton, Ohio
- Notable Projects
- Sons of Anarchy
- Born
- 01/05/1969
- Age
- 53
FAQs
- Who is Marilyn Manson married to?
Marilyn Manson married photographer Lindsay Usich in 2020.
- What Donda song is Marilyn Manson on?
Marilyn Manson and DaBaby featured on Kanye West's Donda track "Jail pt 2."
- When did Evan Rachel Wood date Marilyn Manson?
Evan Rachel Wood began dating Marilyn Manson in 2006 and was briefly engaged to the rocker before they split in 2010. Wood is one of at least 15 women who have accused Manson of sexual assault. Manson denies the allegations and is suing Wood for defamation.