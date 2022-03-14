Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson is an American rocker and actor. He's the frontman for the heavy metal band of the same name and rose to fame in the 1990s, thanks in part to his controversial Antichrist persona. Manson's acting career is made up mostly of smaller roles on TV shows, including FX's Sons of Anarchy, Showtime's Californiacation, and HBO's Eastbound & Down.
Marilyn Manson
Full Name
Brian Hugh Warner
Hometown
Canton, Ohio
Notable Projects
Sons of Anarchy
Born
01/05/1969
Age
53

FAQs

Who is Marilyn Manson married to?

Marilyn Manson married photographer Lindsay Usich in 2020.

What Donda song is Marilyn Manson on?

Marilyn Manson and DaBaby featured on Kanye West's Donda track "Jail pt 2."

When did Evan Rachel Wood date Marilyn Manson?

Evan Rachel Wood began dating Marilyn Manson in 2006 and was briefly engaged to the rocker before they split in 2010. Wood is one of at least 15 women who have accused Manson of sexual assault. Manson denies the allegations and is suing Wood for defamation.

