What are Mariah Carey's top songs?

Mariah Carey's top songs include "Fantasy," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Always Be My Baby," "Emotions," "We Belong Together," "I'll Be There," "Hero," and "Touch My Body."

How popular is “All I Want for Christmas is You”?

"All I Want for Christmas is You" has become one of the most popular holiday songs of all time. In addition to selling more than 10 million singles within the United States, the song also holds the Guinness World Record for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist. The success of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has earned Carey the title of the "Queen of Christmas."

Who is Mariah Carey dating?

Mariah Carey has been dating her former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016. They first met in the early 2000s.

Does Mariah Carey have children?

The singer shares two children with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. They are twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon. They were born in April 2011.

What is Mariah Carey's vocal range?

Mariah Carey's vocal range spans five octaves, including whistle tones.

How many number one singles does Mariah Carey have?

With 19 number one singles, Mariah Carey has more number-one singles than any solo artist in history.

How many Grammy Awards has Mariah Carey won?

Over her decades-spanning career, Mariah Carey won five Grammy awards and earned 34 nominations.

