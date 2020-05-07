Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, and actress. Since the success of her 1990 self-titled album, Carey has become one of the best-selling musicians of all time. With 19 number-one singles, Carey has more than any other solo artist. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.
Mariah Carey
Full Name
Mariah Carey
Hometown
Huntington, NY
twitter
mariahcarey
instagram
mariahcarey
Born
03/27/1969
Age
52

FAQs

What are Mariah Carey's top songs?

Mariah Carey's top songs include "Fantasy," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Always Be My Baby," "Emotions," "We Belong Together," "I'll Be There," "Hero," and "Touch My Body."

How popular is “All I Want for Christmas is You”?

"All I Want for Christmas is You" has become one of the most popular holiday songs of all time. In addition to selling more than 10 million singles within the United States, the song also holds the Guinness World Record for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist. The success of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has earned Carey the title of the "Queen of Christmas."

Who is Mariah Carey dating?

Mariah Carey has been dating her former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016. They first met in the early 2000s.

Does Mariah Carey have children?

The singer shares two children with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. They are twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon. They were born in April 2011.

What is Mariah Carey's vocal range?

Mariah Carey's vocal range spans five octaves, including whistle tones.

How many number one singles does Mariah Carey have?

With 19 number one singles, Mariah Carey has more number-one singles than any solo artist in history.

How many Grammy Awards has Mariah Carey won?

Over her decades-spanning career, Mariah Carey won five Grammy awards and earned 34 nominations.

How many Grammy Awards has Mariah Carey won?

Over her decades-spanning career, Carey has earned five Grammy awards and 34 nominations

Most Recent

This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60
Just click the coupon before adding to cart
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Sweet Love Story: Newly Engaged Couple Have a 'Lovely Chemistry'
PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that the couple is engaged
Idaho Senate Kills Bill that Would Have Made It a Felony to Get Trans Kids Gender-Affirming Care
The bill had overwhelmingly passed in Idaho's House of Representatives last week and was expected to move through the Senate, but they said it violated parental rights
Hot Water Music Ready New Album Feel the Void and Talk Long-Distance Writing: 'It Was Tough'
Hot Water Music's ninth studio album Feel the Void is out Friday
Colton Underwood Introduces New Rescue Dog Named Scout: 'Our Family Is Growing'
The reality star is already a pet parent to a German shepherd/husky/Labrador mix named Zooka, who he adopted in 2020
Melissa Gorga Speaks Out After Learning She Isn't a Bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's Wedding
"Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it," Melissa Gorga said on Thursday's episode of her podcast, On Display
Advertisement

More Mariah Carey

U.S. Says American Was Killed in Ukrainian City Where 10 People Were Shot Dead While in Line for Bread
The hard-hit city of Chernihiv in the northeast is apparently the site of some of the most recent attacks on civilians in Russia's war on Ukraine
Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Overall World Cup Title After Olympic Struggles: Ending Season 'on a High'
Mikaela Shiffrin, who is largely considered one of the world's best skiers at just 27 years old, won her fourth World Cup overall title Thursday
Pa. Mom Admits She and Her Partner Intentionally Starved Daughters to Death, Buried Them in Rural Backyard
Happy St. Patrick's Day! See How the Stars Are Celebrating
J Balvin Opens Up About Finding His Light and the 'Key' to His 'High Vibrations'
Giada de Laurentiis Shares Video of Her Daughter Leading School Production of Matilda Musical
Love Is Blind's Shake Introduces New Girlfriend Emily After Deepti Split: 'Don't Settle'

Shake Chatterjee got engaged to contestant Deepti Vempati on Love Is Blind season 2

All Mariah Carey

This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60
Lifestyle // 3 minutes ago
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Sweet Love Story: Newly Engaged Couple Have a 'Lovely Chemistry'
Movies // 5 minutes ago
Idaho Senate Kills Bill that Would Have Made It a Felony to Get Trans Kids Gender-Affirming Care
Health // 9 minutes ago
Hot Water Music Ready New Album Feel the Void and Talk Long-Distance Writing: 'It Was Tough'
Music // 17 minutes ago
Colton Underwood Introduces New Rescue Dog Named Scout: 'Our Family Is Growing'
Pets // 22 minutes ago
Melissa Gorga Speaks Out After Learning She Isn't a Bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's Wedding
TV // 26 minutes ago
U.S. Says American Was Killed in Ukrainian City Where 10 People Were Shot Dead While in Line for Bread
Politics // 36 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Overall World Cup Title After Olympic Struggles: Ending Season 'on a High'
Sports // 38 minutes ago
Pa. Mom Admits She and Her Partner Intentionally Starved Daughters to Death, Buried Them in Rural Backyard
Crime // 40 minutes ago
Happy St. Patrick's Day! See How the Stars Are Celebrating
Lifestyle // an hour ago
J Balvin Opens Up About Finding His Light and the 'Key' to His 'High Vibrations'
Music // an hour ago
Giada de Laurentiis Shares Video of Her Daughter Leading School Production of Matilda Musical
Food // an hour ago
Love Is Blind's Shake Introduces New Girlfriend Emily After Deepti Split: 'Don't Settle'
TV // an hour ago
Ukrainian 'Hero of the Night,' 11, Who Walked Out of War Alone Reunites with His Mom
Human Interest // an hour ago
Wis. Dentist Convicted of Breaking Patients' Teeth, Charging Them for Fixes, Then Collecting Insurance Money
Crime // an hour ago
20 Talented Dog Painters Are Donating Artwork to Auction to Help Amputee Pets Battling Cancer
Pets // an hour ago
Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Apologizes for 'Screwup' After Aimee Mann Said She Was Dropped from Tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Meghan Markle Is Launching Her First Spotify Podcast Series This Summer
Royals // 2 hours ago
Amy Schumer Reveals the Parenting Advice She's Given New Mom Jennifer Lawrence
Parents // 2 hours ago
See Brittany Matthews and Daughter Sterling Pose in Striking Photo from Wedding to Patrick Mahomes
Parents // 2 hours ago
Jimmie Allen Duets with Morgan Wallen During Nashville Dangerous: The Tour Stop
Country // 2 hours ago
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer: Cassie Has More Secrets as She Takes on 'Spy Novel' Life
TV // 2 hours ago
12-Year-Old Boy Who Burned 35 Percent of Body in TikTok 'Fire Challenge' Tells Kids 'Not to Be a Follower'
Human Interest // 2 hours ago
'Major-Crash Fatality Scene' Reported After 50-Car Pile-Up in Missouri: 'Praying for All the People Involved'
Human Interest // 2 hours ago
Bachelorette Creator Says Season 19 Won't 'Pit' Rachel and Gabby Against Each Other: 'You'll See'
TV // 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com