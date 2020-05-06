Margaret Qualley
- Full Name
- Sarah Margaret Qualley
- Hometown
- Asheville, North Carolina
- margaretqualley
- Notable Projects
- The Leftovers , Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Born
- 10/23/1994
- Age
- 27
FAQs
- Who is Margaret Qualley dating?
Margaret Qualley and singer Jack Antonoff went public with their romance in 2022 after months of speculation.
- Who is Margaret Qualley's mother?
Margaret Qualley's mother is actress Andie MacDowell, who has appeared in films such as Groundhog Day, Multiplicity, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.
- Who is Margaret Qualley's father?
Margaret Qualley's father is Paul Qualley, who, according to the New York Times, is a former model and contractor. He and Margaret's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, split after 13 years of marriage in 1998.