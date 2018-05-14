Marcia Cross

Most Recent

Marcia Cross Pays Tribute to Her Father Mark After His Death: He Was an 'Incomparable Human'
The Desperate Housewives alum called her father her "first and longest love" in a heartfelt tribute
How Stars Hid Their Pregnancies on Their Hit TV Shows
These stars were pregnant while filming their hit television shows, which meant that these production had to find ways to either write a pregnancy into their story line or camouflage it altogether
Heather Locklear Says It'd Be 'Fun' to Reprise Her Melrose Place Character as Cast Reunites
Heather Locklear said playing Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place was especially fun "since I don't normally do that in real life"
Heather Locklear and More Melrose Place Stars Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream
The cast will come together to raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the coronavirus pandemic
Desperate Housewives Cast Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream — Minus a Few Stars
Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria are coming together for a coronavirus fundraiser livestream
Marcia Cross on Why She Spoke Out About Anal Cancer: 'People Were Suffering and Ashamed'
The actress was diagnosed with anal cancer in November 2017 but has been in remission for more than a year
Advertisement

More Marcia Cross

Marcia Cross Said Her Anal Cancer Was 'One of the Greatest Gifts You Can Have'
Cross, the honoree at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta, shares how her life has changed post-cancer
Eva Longoria Reunites with Marcia Cross After Her Letter of Support for Costar Felicity Huffman
Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross costarred on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012
Marcia Cross Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' to Watch Her Twins' Graduation After Anal Cancer
What to Know About HPV, the Sexually Transmitted Disease that Led to Marcia Cross' Anal Cancer
People Now: Anderson Cooper, Neil Patrick Harris and more step out at the Stonewall Inn to celebrate pride. - Watch the Full Episode
Marcia Cross Learned Her Anal Cancer Likely Caused by Same HPV Strain as Husband's Throat Cancer
Marcia Cross Credits Her Family and Her 'Anal Angels' for Helping Her Through Cancer Treatment

The actress, who was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2017, is now cancer-free

All Marcia Cross

James Denton Says Desperate Housewives Reboot Is 'Unlikely' Due to the 'Many Personalities' in the Cast
TV // May 14, 2018
The Ladies of Desperate Housewives: Where Are They Now?
TV // May 13, 2022
Haley! Cruz! Max and Emme! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in February
Parents // March 01, 2018
The Cast of Melrose Place: Where Are They Now?
TV // February 26, 2018
Time Flies! Eva Longoria Pays Tribute to Her Desperate Housewives Costars in #WCW Instagram Post
TV // June 14, 2017
Marcia Cross Draws Suspicion on Quantico Winter Finale as High-Powered Politician
TV // December 11, 2015
Shawn Pyfrom Writes About His Own Addiction Following Philip Seymour Hoffman's Death
Celebrity // February 03, 2014
Desperate Housewives Finale Proves Classically Desperate
TV // May 14, 2012
The Desperate Housewives Stars, Then and Now
TV // May 13, 2012
Mother's Day Recipe: Marcia Cross's Brown Sugar Cookies
Celebrity // May 13, 2012
Tricky Trends
Archive // September 26, 2011
Inside Marcia Cross's Sweet Lunch with Her Twins
Celebrity // August 26, 2011
Marcia Cross: I Never Told My Daughters Their Dad Had Cancer
Celebrity // September 10, 2010
Marcia Cross Says Michael Douglas's Cancer Fight Gives Her Hope
Celebrity // September 03, 2010
Marcia Cross's Twins Are Obsessed with Coffee Breaks, The Car
Parents // March 12, 2009
Marcia Cross: My Daughters Are Big Talkers
Celebrity // December 19, 2019
Marcia Cross's Husband Is Battling Cancer
Celebrity // January 20, 2009
What Is the Hot Celeb Tree This Christmas?
Celebrity // December 20, 2008
Mid-Life Moms
Archive // November 26, 2008
First-Time Brides Over 40
Archive // November 26, 2008
Babies Solve the Gas Crisis!
Archive // September 15, 2008
Year of the Redhead
Archive // May 12, 2008
Marcia Cross: I Considered Adoption & Sperm Donor
Celebrity // February 13, 2008
Marcia Cross: My Baby Girls Could Be President
Celebrity // January 25, 2008
How Stars Celebrate the Holidays
Celebrity // December 25, 2007
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com